Monroe Capital: Oversold With 10.6% Yield Reports This Week

MRCC is one of my smallest positions as I have not been purchasing additional shares but is now showing signs of being 'oversold' driving a current dividend yield of 10.6%.

MRCC reports Q2 2018 results this week and this article discusses what investors should be looking for including sign of improvement in two of its portfolio investments.

Recent MRCC Stock Performance

Monroe Capital (MRCC) is one of my smallest positions as I will not be purchasing additional shares "until there are signs of improvement or at least stabilization of its investments in Rockdale Blackhawk, LLC and TPP Operating, Inc." as discussed in this article.

MRCC's stock rallied from $12.80 to $14.50 after my previous public article (linked below) as shown in the following chart and its relative strength index ("RSI") is currently at 30 indicating 'oversold' conditions:

Q2 2018 BDC Reporting

Business development companies ("BDCs") have begun reporting June 30, 2018, results including MRCC this week and I will likely be making changes to my personal portfolio. Please see my recent articles on Hercules Capital (HTGC) and New Mountain Fiance (NMFC):

As mentioned in the articles linked above, I have been purchasing additional shares of higher quality BDCs, especially given the oversold conditions driving higher yields. Many BDCs have been rallying over the last five months, likely for the reasons discussed in this and previous articles including:

Shareholders Approve Reduced Asset Coverage Ratio

On June 20, 2018, MRCC held its 2018 annual meeting and shareholders approved the company becoming subject to a minimum asset coverage ratio of 150%, permitting MRCC to double its leverage based on the following votes:

The Company’s stockholders approved a proposal to authorize the Company to accelerate the effectiveness of the reduction of its required asset coverage ratio from 200% to 150%, which permits it to double the amount of debt it may incur, subject to certain limitations as set forth in the Proxy Statement. The following votes were taken in connection with this proposal:

Source: SEC 8-K Filing

As a result, and subject to satisfying certain ongoing disclosure requirements, effective June 21, 2018, the asset coverage ratio test applicable to the company has been decreased from 200% to 150%, permitting MRCC to double the amount of leverage.

MRCC's portfolio remains primarily of first-lien loans, representing around 86% of the portfolio as of March 31, 2018, which is generally favorable when considering higher leverage.

Source: SEC Filings

Leverage discussions from earnings call on May 9, 2018:

“We do, we would like to see our leverage increase and we are working on continuing to build the portfolio. So, we've always said in the past, you know based on the old leverage limit that we were targeting a regulatory leverage anywhere from 0.7 to 0.8. Nothing's really changed with that target. So we'd like to see our portfolio before we have the implementation of the leverage increase, we'd like to see their portfolio get to that sort of leverage over time and we're working towards that. So we will continue to try to deploy assets and put leverage to work in order to get the leverage up and we hope to see that trend up over time to a reasonable level.” “Remember that just because you get approval doesn't mean that we're going to take the leverage higher. We still have to work through our portfolio. We have to work with our existing lenders and we have to do what is in the best interest of our shareholders to maximize overall ROE. So we're going to be looking at that. I will tell you that we're probably at a level today that we have room to move higher. And then depending upon where we go, it will be determined by what our portfolio is. We're not going to take leverage up and subordinated debt on junior debt, and then senior debt, we're going to focus on probably more safety in our assets to the extent our or leverage goes higher.” Q. “I see him there on April 25th you guys amended the revolver and was any of that amendment to do with increasing leverage, possibly? And if not, do you have to increase either the revolver or any of your other liabilities out in order to utilize any leverage above one to one?” A. “The amendment was solely related to getting a little more capacity under the facility in terms of advance rates. There are certain loan assets that were not eligible that became eligible with the amendment. We did not address the leverage issue in the credit facility. But you're accurate and pointing out that our leverage facility today does not allow us to access regulatory leverage significantly above the current one to one area. So if we wanted to do that and as we pursue that will have to either amend our credit facility or refinance it in order to access that leverage. So that's an accurate statement and this amendment did not address that.”

Source: Q1 2018 MRCC Earnings Call

Insider Purchases & Ownership

Rockdale Blackhawk Update

As predicted in "11% Yield Supported By Management Fee Waiver", MRCC's net asset value ("NAV") per share declined by 2.0% in Q1 2018 due to markdowns of the equity position in Rockdale Blackhawk, LLC (“Rockdale”) and debt positions of TPP Operating, Inc. that was already on non-accrual.

MRCC provided a follow-on investment to Rockdale during the three months ended March 31, 2018, and received an additional 4.62% of the equity of Rockdale, increasing total equity ownership to 22.65%. Previously, MRCC provided a follow-on investment of around $3.2 million during the three months ended September 30, 2017 that included an additional 6.4% of the equity of Rockdale. MRCC’s investment in Rockdale accounts for almost $21 million or around 4.2% of the portfolio.

As shown in the following table, MRCC has not marked down (below cost) the debt portion of its investments in Rockdale but continues to mark down the equity position (as predicted in previous reports). However, the equity is still marked well above cost and there could be further writedowns as it is currently valued at $3.3 million and accounts for around $0.17 of NAV per share. This means that a complete writedown of the equity position would result in an additional 1.2% decline in NAV per share but would not impact recurring interest income unless the debt portion was added to non-accrual. Previously, management has indicated that “risk rating is not changed from the debt for Rockdale” and the company “is on track to improve its situation” and “the future we still believe remains bright for Rockdale”.

“During the first quarter, we had an additional right down on our equity holding in Rockdale Blackhawk. As a reminder, we received this equity in Rockdale for free as part of a senior secure debt financing, and therefore we did not make any cash investment in the equity.”

Source: Q1 2018 MRCC Earnings Call

Source: SEC Filings and BDC Buzz

During a previous call, management was asked about the Rockdale’s ability to service the debt which appears to be covered by “significant assets” as discussed below:

Q. “And then last you mentioned -- in your prepared remarks you mentioned the write-down of the equity of Rockdale, is there -- if you can say, is there any concern about their capacity to service the debt or I see there are -- it didn't look like there were any really significant marks on the debt part of that holding?” A. “So as we have talked about in the past the company has -- is going through a bit of a transition of its business and it continues to look at all options. The company has significant assets. And so – the one of the reasons the debt continues to be marked where it is, is that it’s fairly we believe at least today based on what we know that it's fairly well asset covered and so we do think that over the -- over the longer term period the company will be able to service the debt and we still believe there is equity value and so that the valuation providers had have look at this. But it is a fluid situation and there is a lot of professional spend a lot of time trying to help the company get positioned and right-sized and it gets liquidity position improved and lots of other nuances that could -- and the outcome of that could be very positive, could be neutral. I mean, it all just depends on the outcome. And so we continue to be optimistic about where our investment at Rockdale will end up. But the valuations at the end of the year reflect our -- the best guess of us and our valuation providers as to what we believe the value is of the equity and as I said, on the debt, which you are right, is it goes to par because we believe at this point it is asset covered.”

Source: Q1 2018 MRCC Earnings Call

Changes In NAV Per Share

During Q1 2018, MRCC’s NAV per share declined by 2.0% due to additional unrealized depreciation in its equity portion of Rockdale Blackhawk, LLC of $2.3 million and its debt investment in TPP Operating, Inc. of $4.8 million.

“Our book value per share during the quarter decreased by 2% to $13.49 per share as of March 31, primarily due to negative net unrealized mark-to-market valuation adjustments during the quarter on the same two investment names that we discussed with you last quarter. During the quarter, we experienced a decrease in the fair value of our position in TPP Operating, Inc., despite all of TPP management’s efforts. TPP has not been able to pursue a strategy that generates significant free cash flow in the near term. MRCC management has made the decision to curtail funding additional dollars into this investment. As a result, the prospects for significant recovery on this loan looked challenging and loss has been written down to evaluation of $3.6 million in the aggregate. We expect to fully resolve the TPP situation in the second quarter as we are currently pursuing a variety of options to do so. Also, during the first quarter, we had an additional right down on our equity holding in Rockdale Blackhawk. As a reminder, we received this equity in Rockdale for free as part of a senior secure debt financing, and therefore we did not make any cash investment in the equity.”

Source: Q1 2018 MRCC Earnings Call

Likely case scenario for the Rockdale investment is a complete markdown of the equity portion as the debt is covered by “significant assets” resulting in a NAV decline of $0.17 per share or 1.2%. Further markdowns would not impact interest income unless the debt portion was added to non-accrual.

Worst case scenario for the TPP investment is a complete markdown resulting in a NAV decline of $0.18 per share or 1.3% but would not impact recurring interest income due to already being on non-accrual status.

The fair value of investments on non-accrual status totaled $4.2 million (0.8% of the portfolio FV) as of March 31, 2018, and included TPP Operating, Inc. with a fair value $3.6 million along with Millennial Brands LLC (previously Rocket Dog Brands LLC) which is one of its smaller investments at $0.5 million fair value. There was an increase in the amount of investments considered Grade 4 and 5 mostly due to downgrading TPP:

Q. “The a follow up just on credit you’re four rated, four or five assets were $34 million in the first quarter up from $18 million. And is that, all tied to the TPP and Rockdale or what was the move in a four or fives?” A. “Yeah, predominantly that's, what that is. I mean we, moved TPP down and Rockdale is been moved to a four. And that's, that's the big movers in that category. We just thought it was appropriate given that, while we still feel pretty good about the debt in Rockdale and it's something, there's not an assets covering that name. We just think given the fact that, we've had to reverse so much of the equity value that it was appropriate to monitor it and enlisted as a four. As I said in the past, we tend to generally be more quick to move something down than up and this is one we just felt given all the noise, it was appropriate to call it a four and monitored as such. And we've been monitoring it that way for some time anyway.”

Source: Q1 2018 MRCC Earnings Call

Source: SEC Filings

Grade 4: Includes an issuer performing materially below expectations and indicates that the issuer’s risk has increased materially since origination. In addition to the issuer being generally out of compliance with debt covenants, scheduled loan payments may be past due (but generally not more than six months past due). For grade 4 investments, we intend to increase monitoring of the issuer.

Grade 5: Indicates that the issuer is performing substantially below expectations and the investment risk has substantially increased since origination. Most or all of the debt covenants are out of compliance or payments are substantially delinquent. Investments graded 5 are not anticipated to be repaid in full and we will reduce the fair market value of the loan to the amount we expect to recover.

Its investment in Gibson Brands was purchased at a discount and the company recently filed for bankruptcy, but management believes that this will not impact upcoming realizations and was likely why the bond was purchased at a “significant” discount already:

Q. “I mean it's recent news after the quarter, Gibson filed for bankruptcy, I don't know to what extent you can comment on it, but does it, has that impacted the evaluation or ability to collect on that asset?” A. “I can't comment on very specifically, but I will tell you just that the fact that Gibson file for bankruptcy did not come as great surprise to us and was not something that we were -- I wouldn't say that, we necessarily knew it would happen when we purchased the bond, but we knew it was a distinct possibility. And so the purchase of the note or the loan of Gibson was based on an expectation of what we believe the total enterprise value Gibson can be. And so, we knew that was a possibility when we made an investment and it doesn't impact what we expect our realization to be on the name in a negative way.”

Source: Q1 2018 MRCC Earnings Call

As shown below, many of the higher-quality BDCs that I have pointed out in my previous articles over the last few months have been growing or at least maintaining their book value/NAV per share over the last 12 months, including HTGC, NMFC, Main Street Capital (MAIN), Ares Capital (ARCC), TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX), Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD), Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS), Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC), New Mountain Finance, Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS), TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC), TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG), PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT), and TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD). Typically, these companies trade at a premium to NAV and have a lower yield but many pay special/supplemental dividends supported by capital gains.

Conversely, many of the BDCs with NAV declines have cut dividends, including Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC), Prospect Capital (PSEC), Alcentra Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ABDC), Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL), Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA), KCAP Financial (NASDAQ:KCAP), Triangle Capital (NYSE:TCAP-OLD), Harvest Capital Credit Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAP), and Oaktree Strategic Income Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSI). These BDCs typically trade at a 20% to 30% discount to NAV with higher yields likely due to potential credit issues driving additional dividend cuts.

Source: SEC Filings and BDC Buzz

MRCC will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, on Tuesday, August 7, 2018, after the close of the markets with an earnings call at 12:00 pm (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, August 8, 2018. Investors should be looking for signs of improvement or at least stabilization of its investments in Rockdale Blackhawk, LLC and TPP Operating, Inc. as discussed in this article.

As BDCs report Q2 2018 results:

Closely monitor your BDCs, including dividend coverage potential and portfolio credit quality.

Identify BDCs that fit your risk profile.

Establish appropriate price targets based on relative risk and returns (mostly from regular and potential special dividends).

Diversify your BDC portfolio with at least five companies (there are over 50 publicly traded BDCs, please be selective).

Be ready to make purchases (or sell) during market volatility and look for opportunistic buying points.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MRCC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: MRCC is one my smaller positions