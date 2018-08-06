CBL & Associates Properties' Future Is In The Hands Of Its Bankers

As I read through CBL & Associates Properties' (CBL) financial supplement, the image that came to my mind was that of a race car driver who came into a turn too fast and too high. The onboard computer might still think all the car's systems are running normally, but the experienced driver knows they've made a mistake, and they're going to need major corrective action to avoid slamming into the wall.

In this analogy, I'd rather be the driver than the onboard computer - so I'm writing this to call attention to where CBL is going, rather than what the readout of the speedometer says. (In this analogy, the speedometer is Adjusted Funds From Operations or AFFO).

Rearview Mirror: NOI and Debt Trends

Let's start with a look in the rearview mirror. This chart shows CBL's announced quarterly year-over-year change in total portfolio same-center net operating income ("NOI") for the past 10 quarters. You will notice we are on our ninth consecutive quarter of sequential decline. Each quarter has been worse than quarter immediately preceding it, and things have not yet started to get better. In our analogy, the company is still accelerating toward the crash wall.

Source: Author's analysis of CBL Quarterly Financial Reports

As we can compute from a geometric calculation of the Total Portfolio Same Center NOI (above), we should expect that CBL's NOI has decreased by 4.2% as a result of Same Center NOI decreases. So, let's take a look at the trailing twelve months 'Operating Partnership's share of property NOI' for that same period.

Source: Author's analysis of CBL Quarterly Financial Reports

Here, we can see that TTM NOI is down 14.3% over the ten-quarter period. Very roughly speaking, we can attribute 4.2% of this decline to properties still owned and 10.1% to properties no longer owned as CBL has been selling properties to reduce debt. And finally, let's check out CBL's Sword of Damocles: its debt load.

Source: Author's analysis of CBL Quarterly Financial Reports

As the chart shows, CBL has reduced its debt by $572 million over the ten quarters, but with the underlying deterioration in NOI, the company is actually more levered than it was 10 quarters ago! Debt/NOI now stands at 7.02x, and there is another turn (0.92x) of preferred equity that is senior to the CBL common equity. In total, the CBL common shareholder is buried behind nearly 8 turns of NOI.

Another way to think about this ratio is that CBL's portfolio of properties must have a Cap Rate of less than 12.5% for the common equity to have any remaining value. At $5/share, the market is assigning CBL's property a collective Cap Rate of 11.8% at liquidation. I would welcome readers to chime in with comments regarding recent mall transactions and their Cap Rates. (Data Point: I know Washington Prime Group (WPG) purchased a mall in Missoula, Montana, for a 10.4% Cap Rate this spring with performance metrics that would likely be slightly above CBL's average property.)

Windshield: Redevelopment Spend

No one reading this article is surprised that enclosed malls in America have seen a decrease in NOI over the past ten quarters, but many bulls see a renaissance for CBL's properties from converting dowdy department stores like Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) and Bon-Ton (NASDAQ:BONT) into destination properties with casinos, craft breweries, and entertainment venues.

So let's turn to CBL's redevelopment pipeline, which I've reproduced from pages 34 and 35 of CBL's latest supplemental along with a little extra math.

Project Name Total Cost Cost To Date Addl Cost to Incur Finish Date Unlevered Yield Implied NOI Parkdale Mall $ 1,315 $ 1,409 $ (94) Mar-18 10.40% $ 137 Laurel Place Panera $ 1,772 $ 1,586 $ 186 May-18 9.70% $ 172 Frontier Mall $ 1,385 $ 898 $ 487 Feb-18 29.80% $ 413 York Galleria $ 2,870 $ 2,373 $ 497 Apr-18 11.00% $ 316 Eastgate Mall $ 4,514 $ 2,334 $ 2,180 Aug-18 9.90% $ 447 Mid Rivers Mall $ 4,122 $ 713 $ 3,409 Oct-18 8.90% $ 367 Shoppes at Eagle Point $ 45,098 $ 37,485 $ 7,613 Oct-18 8.20% $ 3,698 Brookfield Square $ 27,112 $ 4,750 $ 22,362 Apr-19 10.70% $ 2,901 Eastland Mall $ 10,999 $ 4,745 $ 6,254 Oct-18 6.30% $ 693 East Towne Mall - Flix $ 9,966 $ 8,689 $ 1,277 Aug-18 8.40% $ 837 East Towne Mall - Portillos $ 2,956 $ 2,095 $ 861 Dec-18 8.00% $ 236 Friendly Center $ 2,285 $ 1,036 $ 1,249 Dec-18 10.30% $ 235 Hanes Mall $ 5,963 $ 1,112 $ 4,851 Apr-19 11.00% $ 656 Jefferson Mall $ 9,392 $ 4,541 $ 4,851 Dec-18 6.90% $ 648 Northgate Mall $ 1,797 $ 636 $ 1,161 Dec-18 7.60% $ 137 Volusia Mall $ 9,632 $ 3,632 $ 6,000 18-Dec 8.20% $ 790 Total $ 141,178 $ 78,034 $ 63,144 8.98% $ 12,682

Source: Author's analysis of 2Q 2018 CBL Supplemental Report

My three main takeaways from examining the redevelopment pipeline is that CBL:

Has about $12.7 mm of NOI coming online within the next nine months

Needs $63 mm of additional capital to finish the projects

And is realizing a 9% unlevered yield on its redevelopment efforts

If we add $12.7 mm to NOI and $63 mm to debt, we are still looking at a 6.98x debt/NOI ratio - so CBL's redevelopment efforts are small enough that they are making no appreciable change to its current situation.

By contrast, CBL has guided to a 6% decrease in same-center NOI for 2018 or about $43 mm in decreased NOI from deteriorating performance. Put another way, CBL's redevelopment pipeline would need to be 3.4x its current size to produce enough new NOI to offset this year's decline from the existing portfolio.

Now one objection you may have to this line of thinking was 'highlighted' by CBL's management on the 2Q earnings call. It is pursuing partnerships, such as the recently announced casino, to generate income from less capital-intensive redevelopment methods. This is a good step, but probably not material to the overall situation.

On the call, management guided to future spending of $75-125 mm annually on redevelopment. Using the midpoint of this range, management would need to achieve a 43% unlevered yield (vs. 9% currently) to fully offset deteriorating performance at its current -6% same-center NOI trend.

Here comes the Crash Wall: Debt Maturing and Aggressive Bank Groups

For those still bullish on CBL, go back to the earnings call and listen to how many questions by the analysts were about debt and capital allocation plans. The red lights are flashing and the sirens are blaring.

Alarm: $350 million of debt due October 2019

In a curious turn of events, CBL disclosed that it drew $190 mm (at 3.18% interest) from its Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) line of credit which expires in October 2020 to pay down its Wells Fargo term loan (3.48% interest) due in July of 2021. On its face, this saves CBL $570K/year in interest while moving up its maturity by 9 months, but it is curious because the company also owes Wells Fargo another $350 million due October 2019 (interest rate of 3.33%). If CBL had paid off the October 2019 term loan, it would have saved $289K less, but bought itself more time to repay debt. The answer is likely that Wells Fargo dictated the move to CBL as the move benefits Wells Fargo more than it does CBL's common equity holders.

One thing to consider is that debt due dates are really the end of the fiscal year prior to the year in which the debt is due. This is because if a company does not have the liquidity available to repay a debt that is due within one year of an audit, the auditors have to place a 'Going Concern' warning on the audit. So really, CBL needs to renegotiate the October 2019 debt repayment by December 2018.

Take a look at its balance sheet, it doesn't have the cash to pay off the loan. It also doesn't have enough announced property sales. The only ways to come up with $350 million by December 31, 2018, is to either borrow money or sell equity. I'll let you imagine what would happen to the share price if CBL announced it was raising equity by selling shares.

In short, CBL must find a bank group to renegotiate its debt - and it must do it by December. This gives Wells Fargo (or another lender) all of the leverage in the negotiation. We've already seen this shift as evidenced by the draw on its line of credit to pay down the term loan with the further-dated maturity.

On the call, management indicated that Wells Fargo is willing to extend the maturity of the debt, but it is making several changes. First, the new debt will not be unsecured and CBL will have to pledge collateral properties. Second, interest rates will be higher than current, and third, the new capacity on the facilities will be "substantially less" than it is currently.

In fact, when one analyst pressed the CFO Farzana Khaleel to assure him that the new facility would be large enough to cover the $1 billion currently outstanding under both the term loans and lines of credit, Khaleel either fumbled the question horribly or simply obfuscated. I did not hear a clear response from management that the new credit facilities would be large enough to replace the old ones, just merely that CBL is continuing to negotiate with Wells Fargo.

Finally, Wells Fargo (or any other credit group) will almost assuredly insist that the dividend is cut to the bare minimum needed to retain CBL's REIT status. Debt providers take their seniority seriously. When a company's cash flows start circling the drain, lenders use every tool at their exposure to start grabbing all the cash they can. Analysts know this, and that's why there were multiple questions on the call about whether CBL might implement a stock dividend instead of a cash dividend to meet the REIT distribution requirements.

Defensive Driving: Course Correction

I want to explore a potential outcome to see what it would take to get CBL back on track. What follows is a thought experiment, as opposed to a prediction. I'll sketch out the math in a way so that readers can follow along at home and fill in their own assumptions.

Step One: Stop hemorrhaging NOI

It's beyond the scope of this article as to how to staunch the bleeding, but same-center NOI must stop declining. This is the most critical factor in any analysis of CBL. For our purposes, and because it is likely a best case scenario, I will assume that CBL management can somehow flat-line same-center NOI beginning in 2019. This gives us a baseline NOI of $671 mm (6% less than 2017 TTM), and AFFO of $350 mm ($1.75/share, the midpoint of 2018 guidance, using 200 million operating company units.) I will add $13 mm to both NOI and FFO for the results of the redevelopment spend already in progress, bringing us to $684 mm of NOI and $363 mm of AFFO.

Step Two: Fix the Balance Sheet

Adding $63 mm for the remaining redevelopment spend in progress to the current $4.757 B of debt, I show CBL with $4.820 B of debt and $626 mm of preferred equity. At current, Debt and Preferred Securities are 7.96x adjusted NOI. WPG, which barely has an investment grade rating is at about 6.5x, but I will be lenient and use 7.0x as the target for CBL.

To target 7.0x NOI of $684 mm, CBL needs to reduce its leverage-neutral debt by $657 mm.

Step Three: Examine Cash Flow

With $363 mm in AFFO, CBL may be able to repay some of its debt using the cash flow generated by the business. From the $363 mm, we first have to subtract maintenance capital expenditures that are necessary to keep the malls operating. These are capitalized expenditures for things like fixing the escalator or the roof when they need to be repaired. These run to $85 mm per year across CBL's portfolio. We also subtract $160 mm for the current common dividend. This gives us $118 mm per year in cash flow to be allocated as management sees fit.

If management stopped redevelopment activities, the $118 mm per year would eventually reduce debt by $657 mm over 5.5 years. However, this scenario assumes no increase in interest rates although CBL would probably be in junk debt status for five years, and it also assumes that CBL, which has been pouring about $100 mm per year into redevelopment spend within its portfolio now could somehow stabilize NOI at the end of 2018 without continuing to reinvest in its portfolio. As a sensitivity item, I will volunteer that a 25 bps increase in debt across its entire debt portfolio would shave $12 mm / year off AFFO.

Given how unlikely this seems, I will simply assume that all $118 mm needs to be spent on future redevelopment in support of a flat-line NOI.

Step Four: Sell Properties

IF CBL can manage to flat-line NOI, the next logical step is for CBL to sell properties in order to reduce its debt. WPG successfully implemented this strategy in 2016 and 2017 selling portions of several properties at sub-6% Cap Rates. Given a deterioration in Cap Rates and an increase in interest rates, I will assume that CBL can sell properties at an 8.5% Cap Rate or 11.75x NOI. (Note: This model is extremely sensitive to this assumption.)

As we established above, the first 8x NOI goes to leverage-neutral debt repayment, and the next 3.75x NOI goes to reducing overall leverage. After doing a little algebra, we discover that CBL needs to sell at least $140 mm of NOI at an 8.5% Cap Rate to successfully delever the portfolio to 7.0x.

Step Five: Would you want to own the new 'skinny CBL?'

Having generated $1.65 billion from asset sales, the new balance sheet would have $3.2 billion of debt and $626 million of preferred to go along with $544 mm of NOI. I'll also guess that decreasing NOI by $140 million would decrease AFFO by $56 million as maybe $5 mm of overhead could be eliminated. I will also assume an increase to AFFO by $79 mm of reduced interest expense (4.7%) on the $1.65 B of debt paid down. This gives us a new AFFO of $307 mm ($1.54/share). We then decrease this by roughly $68 mm of maintenance Cap Ex (reduced proportionally by the percentage reduction of NOI) and we have $239 mm to fund the common dividend ($160 mm) and redevelopment spend ($79 mm).

PF 2018 Property Sales Target NOI $ 684.0 $ (140.0) $ 544.0 Less: Interest (230.0) 79.0 (151.0) Less: Other (91.0) 5.0 (86.0) AFFO $ 363.0 $ (56.0) $ 307.0 Less: Maint. CapEx (85.0) 17.0 (68.0) Less: Common Dividend (160.0) - (160.0) CF to avail to stabilize NOI $ 118.0 $ (39.0) $ 79.0 Cap Rate 8.50% Debt $ 4,820.0 $ (1,647.0) $ 3,173.0 Ratio 7.05x 11.76x 5.83x Preferred $ 626.0 $ - $ 626.0 Ratio 0.92x 0.00x 2.04x Debt & Pref $ 5,446.0 $ (1,647.0) $ 3,799.0 Ratio 7.96x 11.76x 6.98x Op. LP Units 200 0 200 AFFO/Share $ 1.82 $ (0.20) $ 1.54 Dividend $ 0.80 $ - $ 0.80

Step Six: Consider if this is realistic

I've thrown around a lot of numbers and made a lot of assumptions. You probably said, "yes, but" about a dozen times. In my view, the critical failures of this scenario are:

No Explanation of how declines in NOI will stop

Does CBL have $160 mm of NOI that can be sold for an 8.5% Cap Rate?

How quickly will interest rates (macro environment) and interest rate spreads (micro environment)? Each 25 bps increase takes $12 mm out of AFFO each year so a 1% increase in interest rates does as much damage as a full year of -6% NOI performance.

If lenders are reducing liquidity to CBL, where does the capital come from to redevelop future department store closings?

Conclusion

I was actually surprised by the numbers - they are more resilient than I thought they would be provided that CBL can sell properties. However, I can't foresee CBL successfully selling (quality) properties at a high enough Cap Rate that it can both arrest the fall in same-store NOI and successfully delever.

My gut says that CBL has entered the downward debt spiral toward a restructuring bankruptcy, and it has maybe one year to take drastic action of either significant deleveraging or figuring out how to stabilize cash flow before its fate is sealed. Regardless of whether it is successful in avoiding a restructuring bankruptcy, I think the equity holders will continue to see massive volatility.

Finally, it is well beyond my risk tolerance level to invest in CBL until I see stabilization of its NOI (max annual decrease of -1.5%) and successful refinancing of the business.

If you found this article helpful, I encourage you to follow my articles on Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.