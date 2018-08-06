Facebook: Looks Like A Buying Opportunity

Facebook is not just about the core Facebook site. This company has a lot more strings to its bow.

Facebook is suffering from a "pile on." Many have fallen out of love with the stock.

Facebook (FB) is a company in my "investing universe" that until recently had never been at a price, which enabled me to buy it below its intrinsic value. The recent price fall after the 2nd Quarter Earnings release has prompted me to put the stock under the microscope and reappraise my valuation.

So let's begin.

Recent Price Action

Most readers would be familiar with Facebook's price action. For completeness I have included the 12-month chart:

The chart indicates that Facebook had been keeping pace with the S&P 500 index until the security breach revelations in March. The stock recovered its March losses and raced ahead of the index until the recent 2nd Quarter Earnings conference call where management's forward guidance triggered another major price drop. Clearly, these events have caused the stock’s volatility to increase dramatically.

Personally, I like volatility as it provides an opportunity to buy at lower prices provided that I have the patience to wait.

Historical Returns

This data from Morningstar shows that Facebook has under-performed both its Sector and the broader market for the last 12 months, however, if the time frame is stretched out to the previous 5 years, the stock has generated a 36% compound annual return compared to the broader market’s 13% compound return.

As most readers would understand, the majority of Facebook's revenues and profits come from selling advertising for placement on their various application sites. Let's have a look at the sector, which Facebook competes in.

Advertising Market Over-View

The global Advertising market is quite mature and consequently is growing at around 3% per year. The market is very cyclical and it is significantly impacted by the health of the local economies. The market is currently estimated to be about $US 534,790 M in size (source: Statista). By and large the advertising market is an amalgam of country or regional markets whose size is in direct proportion to the size of each local economy.

The global Advertising market can be split into 2 main components – traditional media (television, radio, newspapers, etc.) and digital media. The traditional media component has a shrinking share of the total advertising market. This means that the Digital Media segment is growing much faster than the broader market.

The following chart (data sourced from Statista) shows the recent growth of Digital advertising:

The global Digital advertising market is dominated by Facebook and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL).

Facebook's ability to attract advertisers is related to the number of active users that regularly spend time on the various Facebook applications. For those not familiar with the company it has 5 core applications:

Facebook - This application enables registered users to connect and communicate with each other using any internet-enabled device. Users can create their own "pages" on the site, post content (text, video, pictures and audio) to their sites and then invite other selected users (friends, family, etc) to view the content. Users can also elect to receive News Feed, which is content tailored to the individual's preferences using an algorithm developed by the site operators.

Instagram – This is a social networking application made for sharing photos and videos from a smart phone. The company was purchased by Facebook in 2012. Similar to Facebook, everyone who creates an account has a profile and a news feed. When you post a photo or video on Instagram, it will be displayed on your profile. Other users who follow you will see your posts in their own feed. Likewise, you will see the posts of those users who you follow.

Messenger – This is an instant messaging service owned by Facebook, which was acquired in 2011 from Beluga. The Messenger app and site is separate from Facebook. Messenger is a texting app for both one-to-one or one-to-many messaging but it also facilitates the sending of images, voice and video. Messenger can be used in conjunction with Facebook from a computer or from a smart phone.

WhatsApp – Is a free to download messenger app for smart-phones. It uses the internet to send messages, images, audio and video between individuals and groups. It can also be used from the desktop. WhatsApp was acquired by Facebook in 2014. At face value there does not appear to be any significantly different functionality between Messenger and WhatsApp.

Oculus – Is a virtual reality technology and content platform that allows users via a headset to participate in a virtual reality gaming environment. Facebook acquired ownership of Oculus in 2014. To some degree this acquisition appears to be a bet on what some people believe will be the “next big thing” in online entertainment. At this stage it is too early to tell

Facebook User Metrics

Facebook has for many years regularly published its key user metrics for the Facebook application: Daily Average User (DAU), Monthly Average User (MAU) and Average Revenue Per User (ARPU). It does not routinely publish similar numbers for Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger or Oculus.

The charts below were prepared from data within Facebook’s annual 10-K filings and its recent 2nd Quarter investor briefing. The charts show the historical trends in Monthly Average Users and the year-on-year growth rates for the Facebook application:

We can see that growth in the number of users on the Facebook site has started to decline as the product has become mature in the US and European markets. There are still significant growth opportunities in the remaining markets of Asia, South America and Africa. This is demonstrated in the next chart, which shows the breakdown of Facebook users by region:

Although Facebook does not routinely publish data regarding active users on Instagram, an industry website called techcrunch.com recently estimated the number to be 1 billion at June 2018 (for comparisons a Motley Fool report estimates that Instagram has more than double the number of users relative to Twitter):

Similarly, Facebook does not regularly disclose the average daily user numbers for Messenger. In April 2017, techcrunch.com estimated that Messenger had over 1.2 billion users:

Although Facebook doesn’t disclose much data about WhatsApp, earlier this year, Facebook stated that WhatsApp now had 1.5 billion users and over 60 billion messages were being sent every day on the application.

Issues Facing Facebook

There are a number of issues, which requires management’s attention:

The growing concern from regulators globally about: The usage of customer information without their agreement. The usage of the site for the distribution of “fake news” particularly for political purposes.

The potential loss of confidence that users may have in the protection of their private information on the site.

The ability to significantly grow revenues and profits from Messenger and WhatsApp into material financial contributors.

The European Union recently enacted a regulation known as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). This regulation is aimed at ensuring that no personal data may be processed by a 3rd party unless it is done under a lawful basis specified by the regulation or unless the data controller or processor has been given unambiguous and individual affirmation of consent from the data subject. The data subject has the right to revoke this consent at any time.

It is thought that there will be significant costs involved for corporations in order to achieve compliance with the GDPR.

Facebook's Key Financial Metrics

I have summarized data from Facebook’s 10-K filings in order to produce the chart below, which shows Facebook’s revenues and pre-tax operating margins since 2010:

For the last 5 years, Facebook has achieved a revenue CAGR of 51.5% - needless to say this level of growth is exceptional. Margins have continued to improve as volume increased.

I have used GuruFocus to generate a screen of comparable Online Media – Internet Content & Information companies. There were 159 companies in the screen’s output (Facebook was ranked #2 by market capitalization behind Alphabet).

The companies in this screen are at various stages of their life cycles (from start-ups to early stage maturity). In order to get meaningful data for comparison purposes, I then ranked the companies by total revenues and stripped out those companies ranked #101 to #159 (which were typically start-ups and less than successful companies). This left me with the 100 largest companies by revenue. I then sliced the data into percentiles in order to obtain a cross-sectional view of the data for the last reported financial year (2017).

The distributions for some of the key financial data and comparisons to Facebook are:

Pre-Tax Operating Margins

Facebook’s reported pre-tax operating margin in 2017 was 49.7%, which was the second highest of the comparison group.

Note that the Operating Margins are not adjusted for operating leases or research & development expenses (why is this important particularly for companies that expense their R&D expenses – essentially R&D is a long-term investment but companies can choose to expense these investments quickly, which then causes the true Operating Margins and Return on Investment to be understated).

The data indicates that Facebook’s R&D spending as a percentage of Sales was 19.1% in 2017. This ratio peaked in 2015 and now appears to be declining but it is not yet clear where it will stabilize. In the comparison sample, Facebook was ranked #14 highest for this ratio (Alphabet was 20th placed) and the sample median was 3.8%.

Facebook’s Profit & Loss Statement can be adjusted for the impact of the expensing of R&D. If we assume that the benefits of their R&D investment last for 3 years (not an unreasonable assumption in the IT sector), we can then create an R&D asset based on the R&D spending over the last 3 years and amortize this asset over a 3-year life.

A similar adjustment also needs to be done for Operating Leases. As most readers may appreciate, an operating lease is a disguised form of debt. The company’s operating profit should not include the impact of debt funding, which comes from the expensing of operating leases, therefore we need to eliminate this impact from the Operating Profit. In Facebook’s case, it has Operating Lease commitments of $3,843 M.

For Facebook this means that the restated 2017 Pre-tax Operating Profit would increase from $20,203 M to $23,469 M (an increase of $3,266M) and the restated pre-tax Operating Margin would increase from 49.7% to 57.7%.

Return on Invested Capital (ROIC)

This metric is trying to estimate the return on the company’s operating assets so that we can determine whether the company is allocating capital efficiently.

Return on Invested Capital = After Tax Operating Profit/Invested Capital

A number of adjustments need to be made to the Balance Sheet in order to get a “true” picture of just how profitable Facebook’s operating assets are. Unfortunately, this becomes a little technical for those without an understanding of accounting.

We have already adjusted Facebook’s Operating Profit for the impact of R&D and Operating Leases. The Operating Profit now needs to be taxed. I have used Facebook’s 2017 Effective Tax Rate of 22.6%.

Now we need to clean up the Invested Capital.

We need to establish the restated book value of invested capital used to fund the operating assets. In this instance, we take the total equity in the company and add the total debt. In the last section, we created an R&D asset and we also established that Operating Leases are really debt. We add both of these items to the stated total equity and total debt.

We need to subtract the non-operating investments from this total because the benefits from these investments are not included in Operating Profit. This means that the value of the Cash and Marketable Securities are all eliminated from Invested Capital.

We also need to look at what acquisitions the company has made since its IPO. Invariably these acquisitions create an item on the Balance Sheet called Goodwill. There is an argument that Goodwill represents the over-payment for productive assets but there is also a counter-argument that elements of Goodwill also represent future growth investments. I think that there are merits on both sides so I am hedging my bets.

If a company has Goodwill on its Balance Sheet, I eliminate 50% of it and subtract that value from the company’s total capital. However, I then progressively add back the remaining Goodwill to the Invested Capital over the 10-year forecast period (as the benefits from the growth investments are received the Goodwill investment is consumed).

Finally, we need to check what asset write-offs the company has made over the last 10 years. Companies attempt to expunge the record of their past mistakes by writing down the value of their operating assets. I estimate the after-tax total of these write-offs and add it back to the Invested Capital. In the case of Facebook, there are none.

You may ask why I have gone to all of this trouble in making these adjustments. The answer is - in Valuation one of the key questions to be answered is - what is the difference between the company’s return on invested capital relative to its cost of capital and if there are excess returns – how long will they last. This will be used later on in estimating the Terminal or Stable ROIC, which has a major impact on the company's Terminal Value (which is often 60-70% of the total valuation).

We are now ready to make the comparisons. The process that I have described above is far too complex to perform on a large amount of comparative company data. In this instance, I have adjusted the Invested Capital for the impact of non-operating assets and R&D only:

Facebook’s Adjusted ROIC is currently around the 75th percentile for the comparative group of companies. The data indicates that this business is hugely profitable and generates excellent returns.

Sales / Net Invested Capital

This data is used to estimate the amount of reinvestment required to grow Sales revenue.

The distribution for the largest 100 companies in the Sector is:

Facebook’s current Sales/Net Invested Capital ratio is 1.90, which implies that the level of sales that Facebook generates from its invested capital is just under the median for the comparative group.

Total Adjusted Book Value of Debt / Market Value of Equity

This screen is used to estimate the amount of leverage that a company is applying to its Balance Sheet. It is created by adding the Book Value of Debt to the Outstanding Lease commitments for the next 5 years and dividing by the Market Value of Equity.

Facebook’s current Adjusted Debt/Market Value of Equity ratio is 0.8%. The data indicates that due to the relative “youth” of companies in this Sector, unsurprisingly, they typically have a low level of leverage. This would be expected to change over time as the companies mature and the growth rates decline.

Facebook's Investment Thesis

Facebook’s very high ROIC demonstrates the strength of its competitive advantages or “moat.” I think that the source of this wide moat comes from its:

Brand strength

Network effect

Intellectual property

I think that over the medium term, Facebook will continue to enjoy returns well above its cost of capital due to the enduring nature of these competitive advantages. These returns, however, will slowly decline over time as the market matures and the cost of growth increases due to the "law of large numbers."

I think that the recent controversies will have a negative impact on the near-term growth trajectory of Facebook. However, I think that this impact will be isolated to the core Facebook platform and that its other applications can step into the breach in order to continue to grow the company.

Facebook has been very astute with their acquisitions. They appear to have most demographics covered with their various applications. To date it has been difficult to monetize some of these applications (for instance I am a heavy user of WhatsApp and essentially it costs me nothing). I expect that Facebook will develop a way to gain additional revenues from these applications (potentially as subscription businesses for corporates). This will enable revenues to continue to grow whilst the growth from the key Facebook application begins to tail away as a result of market saturation (US) and regulation (Europe).

As a result I expect that revenues can continue to grow at around 20% compounding over the next 5 years before slowly declining to maturity in years 6 to 10.

Facebook will have to invest in additional resources to ensure compliance with either the explicit or the implicit requirements of regulators and customers going forward. This will cause margins to be crimped over the longer term. I think that margins may decline by about 1% per year for the next 10 years.

I also expect that there may be a regulatory fine for past security breaches. I have allowed for a one billion dollar penalty in the valuation.

Discounted Cash Flow Methodology

The DCF is relatively straightforward. A Free Cash Flow to the Firm approach is used with a 3-stage model (high growth, declining growth and maturity). The model only seeks to value the cash flows of the operating assets. The valuation has been performed in $USD.

Key Assumptions in Facebook’s Valuation

Revenues will grow at 20 ± 5% for the next 5 years before growth begins to decline to GDP (2.9%) at the end of year 10.

Operating Margins (which have been adjusted for the impact of operating lease expenses and the capitalization of Research and Development) will decline from the current adjusted level (55.8%) over 10 years to 43 ± 3% into perpetuity.

Capital productivity (as represented by Δ Sales / Net Capital) will decline from the current level of 1.90 and settle at 1.5 ± 0.4 (below the median for the largest 100 companies in the Sector).

The current Return on Invested Operating Capital (around 48%) will decline over time before settling at 12 ± 2% in perpetuity, which will be well above the cost of capital thus reflecting the enduring strength of Facebook’s moat.

The long-term tax rate is expected to increase from the current 22.6% to 24%, which is more in line with global averages.

The assumptions relating to the Cost of Capital using the Capital Asset Pricing Model are: The unlevered beta for the Sector based on my screen is 0.97 The current Cost of Equity is estimated to be 8.99% based on a US dollar risk-free rate of 2.98% and an Equity Risk Premium of 6.16% (I have used Damodaran’s mature market ERP of 5.37% and adjusted for country risk in proportion to company revenues by region). The company’s pre-tax Cost of Debt is estimated to be 3.52% based on an S&P credit rating of Aaa/AAA with a corresponding default spread of 0.54%. Based on these inputs, the current Cost of Capital is estimated to be 8.94%. Facebook currently has a low level of leverage. I expect that this will increase over time, which will allow the mature Cost of Capital to fall to 8.5 ± 0.5%.

Regulatory Penalties – I have allowed for a $1,000 M in potential penalties that may be incurred as a result of the recent data breaches.

Discounted Cash Flow Valuation

Monte Carlo Simulation

You may have noticed that my valuation inputs had a range of values. This enables me to develop a Monte Carlo simulation for the valuation. The output of the simulation is developed after 20,000 iterations.

The Monte Carlo simulation can be used to help us to understand the major sources of sensitivity in the valuation. The simulation demonstrated that the major source of variation in the valuation comes from the uncertainty associated with the Revenue Forecast.

I estimate that the Revenue growth over the next 5 years will be between 15 to 25%. This range accounts for 90% of the variation in the valuation output.

The simulation output was that Facebook's valuation is between $158 and $315 per share with a typical value of $223.

Relative Valuation

Although my preferred valuation method is Intrinsic Valuation, I always like to attempt to generate a Relative Valuation for my stock as well so that I can compare the values.

Methodology

GuruFocus was used to create a screen to generate a list of comparable companies in the global On-Line Media sector.

There were 163 companies in the screen output. The companies were ranked by market capitalization. A range of financial ratios were calculated and then many of the outliers were eliminated from the screen in order to improve the statistical significance of the sample. These were then used in developing a series of linear regressions for various market multiples using their companion variables.

Choice of Multiple

EV/EBITDA and P/E multiples were evaluated but were rejected because the regression equations produced a low R² (low statistical significance).

The multiple that evaluated best was EV/Sales. The companion variables selected were:

2 Year Beta.

Operating Margin.

Prior 3 years' Sales CAGR (as a proxy for future growth).

The growth variable was eventually rejected because there was a low statistical significance to the Enterprise Value.

Regression Equation and Statistics

The regression equation and the relevant statistics were:

EV/Sales = 5.056 + 17.752 (Operating Margin) – 3.001 (Beta)

The regression statistics were:

R 2 = 54.5%

= 54.5% Standard Error = 2.671

Observations = 27

Regression Output

Plugging Facebook’s numbers into the regression gave a predicted EV/Sales ratio of 11.10.

The actual ratio at the time of running the screen for Facebook was 9.35.

We can now break this prediction down to estimate the value of equity:

Enterprise Value = 11.10 x Sales

As we are half way through the current financial year, I have chosen to use the current consensus sales forecast from Yahoo Finance for the Sales estimate.

Sales = $55,640 M

Therefore Enterprise Value = 55,640 x 11.10 = $617,604 M

Market Value of Debt (estimated value of the Operating Leases) = $3,843 M

Market Value of Cash & Marketable Securities = $42,309 M

Market Value of Non-Operating Investments = $0 M

Market Value of Minority Interests = $0 M

Executive Options = $350 M

Potential Regulator Fine = $1,000 M

The Value of Equity = 617,604 – 3,843 +42,309 – 350 – 1,000 = $654,720 M

Ordinary Shares outstanding = 2,895 M

Therefore the Value of Equity = $226 per share.

Given that the stock is trading around $176 per share, I believe that the stock appears to be trading well below fair value relative to comparable stocks.

Conclusion

Unusually, my Intrinsic Value and Relative Valuation for Facebook are almost identical.

Based on my assumptions, particularly for future growth and margins, Facebook looks to be priced at the bottom end of my valuation.

As a result of this work, I have commenced buying the stock and I now have an opening position, which I bought at $170. I intend to buy more over the coming months, hopefully, at a lower price.

