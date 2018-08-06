5 Reasons It's The Best Time In 7 Years To Buy This High-Yield Dividend Aristocrat

That being said there are some important risks investors need to keep in mind.

Best of all the company's numerous growth catalysts create a long growth runway that implies a decade of double digit dividend growth and market crushing returns off today's 23% undervaluation.

Illinois Tool is one of the best run industrial conglomerates on earth, with numerous competitive advantages including: world class management, a wide moat, and stunning profitability.

Due to its recent earnings miss, ITW is now trading 22% off its January highs, and a 28% dividend hike puts the 2.9% yield at a 7 year high.

Dividend aristocrats are among the safest and best income investments you can own. And Illinois Tools Works is not just a dividend aristocrat, but a dividend king.

(Source: imgflip)

My high-yield dividend growth retirement portfolio is all about finding the best opportunities that combine: high (but safe) yield, fast income growth, and strong undervaluation.

My goal as an investment writer is to point out similar opportunities for readers, especially conservative income investors looking to potentially fund their retirements off passive income.

(Source: Ploutos Research)

When it comes to safe income growth stocks you can't go wrong with the legendary dividend aristocrats. These are companies that have raised their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years. In the past 17 years the aristocrats have managed to beat the market by 5% annually, and with 26% less volatility.

But while aristocrats are great, they tend to have two problems for some of my readers. First, their yields tend to be on the low side (due to their fame and popularity). In addition, they are usually very mature businesses whose growth rates have slowed to levels that mean they might not generate nearly the kinds of dividend growth and total returns as we've seen in the past.

However, there are some fast growing aristocrats that still offer conservative income investors a great combination of: generous and very safe yield, strong income growth, and market beating return potential.

Illinois Tool Works (ITW) is one such aristocrat, and right up there with 3M (MMM) as one of my favorite industrial stocks. That's because ITW isn't just an aristocrat, but with 55 straight years of dividend hikes under its belt, it's a dividend king.

ITW data by YCharts

What's more, thanks to a 22% sell off since the market peaked in late January, the stock is literally in a bear market. And courtesy of its most recent annual dividend hike of 28%, the forward yield of 2.9% is now at the highest level in 6.5 years. This means it's the best time in nearly seven years to add this fast growing dividend king to your portfolio.

(Source: Ycharts)

So let's take a look at the five reasons why I consider Illinois Tool Works one of the best blue chip dividend growth stocks you can buy right now. One that's likely to continue generating long-term double digit income growth for the foreseeable future and some of the best market beating total returns of any dividend aristocrat.

1. Growth Engine Continue To Fire On All Cylinders

Founded in 1912, Illinois Tool Works is one of the world's largest diversified industrial companies with 85 subsidiaries operating in 56 countries. While highly diversified by geography, 44% of its sales still come from its US home market.

US: 44% of 2017 sales

North America: 51% of sales

Europe/Middle East/Africa: 29% of sales

Asia Pacific: 18% of sales

Latin America: 3% of sales

Illinois Tool operates through seven business segments which serve the needs of some of the most important global industries.

Segment Description % Of Sales % Of Operating Income Automotive OEM plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for car industry 24% 24% Food Equipment commercial food equipment 13% 14% Specialty Products beverage packaging equipment and consumables, product coding & marking equipment, appliance components and fasteners 13% 14% Test, Measurement & Electronics equipment, consumables, and related software for testing and measurement of materials and structures including for electronic subassemblies and microelectronics 14% 14% Welding welding equipment, consumables, and accessories 11% 13% Construction Products construction fastening systems and trusses 11% 10% Polymers & Fluids adhesives, sealants, lubrication, fluids, and polymers for auto aftermarket maintenance and appearance 12% 10%

(Source: 10-K)

Thanks to a strong global economy ITW saw solid top line growth in most of its segments in its most recent quarter:

(Source: ITW earnings presentation)

And thanks to ongoing strong operating results (more in this in a moment) six of the company's seven business segments saw operating margin expansion which helped drive the company to its best quarterly results ever.

Metric Q2 2018 Results Revenue Growth 6.4% Operating Income Growth 6.6% Net Income Growth 13.5% Free Cash Flow Growth 37.7% EPS Growth 16.6% FCF/Share Growth 41.4% Dividend Growth (YOY) 20%

(Source: Morningstar)

Free cash flow is the most important profitability metric to focus on because FCF is what's left over after running the business and investing in future growth. It's ultimately what funds the dividend, as well as pays for buybacks and repays debt. ITW's booming FCF is what allowed it to hike its dividend by 20% last year, and 28% for the next 12 months. While such accelerating growth isn't sustainable in the long-term it does mean that the company's yield is now about double the industry norm.

(Source: ITW investor presentation)

For the rest of the year management expects to see continued strong organic growth from all its businesses, with six of its seven segments matching or exceeding last year's very solid results.

The reason the stock market has been so bearish on ITW (post earnings it suffered its biggest single day drop in seven years) was because management lowered its guidance. That was largely as a result of a strong US dollar creating increasing growth headwinds via negative currency effects.

organic revenue growth: 3% to 4% (unchanged)

total revenue growth: 4% to 5% (down from 5% to 6%)

EPS growth: about 15% (down from 17%)

FCF growth: at least 15% (down from at least 17%)

FCF/share growth: 16+% (boosted by buybacks) (down from 18+%)

However, I'd point out that these are still very strong growth numbers for an industrial blue chip. Which is why I view the recent sell off as a strong overreaction. Because the fact remains that Illinois Tool Works has a very bright future and decades of strong growth ahead of it thanks to numerous growth catalysts.

2. Strong Growth Catalysts Mean Long Growth Runway

Illinois Tool Works management is very disciplined when it comes to what businesses it invests and buys (more on this in a moment). Specifically the company is only targeting total addressable markets of $10+ billion in size, and that it believes it has a wide moat. This means strong market share (but with room to grow) and organic growth that's faster than the global market as a whole. This is important because industrial companies' organic growth (excluding acquisitions) generally grows in line with the global economy (about 4% per year). Thus to obtain superior revenue and earnings growth the company needs to focus on its fastest growing business units, where its economies of scale are also the best (to maximize margins).

(Source: ITW investor presentation)

Thanks to its collection of strong brands in relatively fast growing business units, management believes it can achieve about 4% organic growth over the coming five years.

(Source: ITW investor presentation)

However, Illinois Tool Works' growth runway extends far beyond just the next five years. That's thanks to a fast rising global population that is rapidly urbanizing creating huge demand growth for construction, infrastructure, and other industries in which it operates.

(Source: Caterpillar Investor Presentation)

That bodes well for ITW's rapidly growing (about 8% per year) Asian operations which are poised to cash in on the rapid need for investment to service fast expanding emerging markets. In fact, according to the Global Infrastructure Outlook from Global Infrastructure Hub, by 2040 the world will need to invest $97 trillion in new infrastructure. That's a potentially massive growth catalyst for for industrial companies such as Illinois Tool. But wait it gets better. Because in addition to better than average organic growth the company also has another growth strategy it can use.

(Source: ITW investor presentation)

Helping drive the company's long-term growth is continued, but highly disciplined bolt on acquisitions which management plans to spend about 35% of operating cash flow on each year. That's in the form of 0 to 3 purchases annually, generally on the order of $100 million to $500 million deals. Each of these must meet strict investment criteria including:

good valuation

expected return on investment far above cost of capital

strong organic growth prospects

good synergistic cost saving potential

For example, in 2016 ITW spent $450 million to buy ZF TRW, a German maker of automotive fasteners and other OEM equipment. This bolt on was rolled into the company's Engineered Fasteners and Components business (EF&C).

(Source: ITW investor presentation)

The company paid just a very fair 9X operating earnings for this company. More importantly after plugging it into its global distribution and supply chain network, management believes that it can achieve significant top and bottom line growth, including a doubling of ZF's former operating margin.

This is the hallmark of ITW's acquisition heavy growth strategy, at which its world class management has proven so skilled in the past. It's also the third major reason income investors should considering investing in this company.

3. World Class Management Means Industry Leading Profitability

Ultimately it's great management that makes for a great income growth stock. Shareholders have to trust that their executives are adapting to ever changing industry conditions and investing their capital efficiently and profitably to allow continued strong dividend growth.

Illinois Tool's management is led by CEO and Chairman Ernest Santi, who has been with the company for 35 years (his entire working life). Before taking over the top job in 2012 Santi was Vice Chairman and oversaw five of the company's business segments at the time.

It was Santi that launched the company's major restructuring effort in 2013, which Illinois Tool has invested over $3 billion into over the last five years. That plan was based on optimising the corporate structure, its capital spending efforts, and streamlining its globe spanning supply chain. Today ITW's business model is based on three strategies:

80/20 Front to Back Process: manufacturing efficiency system

Customer-Back Innovation Approach: use feedback from customers and 80/20 system to focus R&D and capex to best suit customer needs

Decentralized Entrepreneurial Culture: Berkshire (BRK.B) like decentralized operating model where managers have clear performance goals but are free to achieve them at their discretion

Over the past quarter century the company bought over 600 bolt on acquisitions, which means incorporating so many varied companies and products can be challenging. In 1985 the company launched its first 80/20 manufacturing efficiency program which has become the cornerstone of its operating model. That is what allowed the company to streamline its subsidiaries from 800 to just 85 in the past five years.

Specifically, ITW focused on the 80% of its fastest growing and most profitable businesses, while minimizing its costs and selling off lower margin (no moat) and slower growing units. To determine what its strengths and weakness are, the company uses its very long relationships with customers, as well as data driven analytics, and since 2013 has sold off its 30 weakest business units. In fact, over the last 7 years the company has eliminated 80% of its least profitable product lines.

And its heavy focus on constant customer feedback is why, despite spending just $225 million on R&D in 2017 (about 1.5% of revenue) Illinois Tool Works has over 17,000 patents and generates 1,600 new patent applications per year. In other words, the company has a very lean operation with laser like focus on maximizing value to its customers. That includes tailor made products designed for individual customers, which creates high switching costs, a wide moat, and strong pricing power.

Meanwhile, the decentralized managerial model means that each business unit is given specific targets focused on the most important fundamentals: organic revenue growth, operating margin, and return on invested capital. The head office doesn't micromanage its businesses, but leaves how to hit these targets up to the discretion of managers who have the most expertise in their local markets and know how to serve their customers' needs best.

This combination of strategies is what has allowed the company to consistently boost its operating margins over the past five years, and now each of its business segments enjoys above average profitability.

(Source: ITW investor presentation)

The end result of the company's restructuring efforts, which all good industrials must go through periodically, has been truly impressive. Specifically in regards to its profitability, earnings growth and a large increase in returns on invested capital.

(Source: ITW investor presentation)

Ultimately strong profitability and returns on capital are the defining hallmark of great management and as you can see Illinois Tool is an industry standout in this regard.

Company Gross Margin Operating Margin Net Margin FCF Margin Return On Invested Capital Illinois Tool Works 41.8% 24.1% 17.4% 15.5% 28.3% Industry Average 28.4% 6.5% 4.9% NA 12.1%

(Sources: Gurufocus, Morningstar, CSImarketing)

Not just does it enjoy net margins nearly four times that of its peers, but its free cash flow margin is very impressive for an industrial company. Between 2013 and 2017 ITW also converted 108% of net income into FCF, which is further evidence of superior capital allocation and overall operational excellence.

Meanwhile, return on invested capital or ROIC shows how effectively management invests shareholder capital. ITW's sky-high ROIC is more than double the industry average showing that management's disciplined operating business model is paying big dividends for investors.

(Source: ITW investor presentation)

Also helping to boost ROIC is management's masterful use of buybacks. Where many company's squander shareholder cash on buying shares when they are most overpriced, ITW uses periods of undervaluation (during industrial recessions for example) to repurchase shares aggressively. Over the past five years the company has averaged 3.7% annual share repurchases (2.6% in the past 12 months). This allowed the company to reduce its share count by 28% between 2013 and 2017, and achieve annualized internal rates of returns on those buybacks of 24%, thus boosting its ROIC.

But as much as I love well executed buybacks (which help boost FCF/share and keep dividend growth strong) I'm mostly concerned with safe and fast growing payouts. And that's another reason I'm such a huge fan of Illinois Tools Works. Because not just has the company been raising its dividend for 55 straight years, but that growth rate has been one of the fastest of any dividend king.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

While I don't expect ITW to continue 14% long-term dividend growth, I think this industrial powerhouse is capable of double digit income growth for the foreseeable future.

That's because ITW believes that by 2022 it can boost its already industry leading profitability even further.

(Source: ITW investor presentation)

And with the planned dividend payout ratio set at 50% over the long-term, and close to 10% EPS growth potential, this spells great news for investors seeking: generous, safe, and fast growing income; as well as market beating total returns.

4. Dividend Profile: One Of The Fastest Growing Dividend Aristocrats Has Market Crushing Return Potential

The most important component of any income investment is the dividend profile which consists of three parts: yield, safety, and long-term growth potential.

Company Yield TTM FCF Payout Ratio Projected 10 Year Annual Dividend Growth Potential 10 Year Annual Total Return Illinois Tool Works 2.9% 45% 10% 12.9% S&P 500 1.8% 38% 6% 0% to 8%

(Sources: Morningstar, FastGraphs, Yardeni Research, Multpl, Vanguard, BlackRock, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

Thanks to the combination of a bear market for its stock and its latest 28% dividend hike ITW's yield is now at a seven year high and double the industry average. More importantly, that dividend is well supported by the company's relatively stable and fast growing free cash flow. Even at management's long-term FCF payout goal of 50% the company's stock will remain very safe.

Of course there's more to dividend safety than just a good payout ratio. The balance sheet also needs to be strong, especially for a company who plans to steadily grow via M&A.

Company Debt/EBITDA Interest Coverage Current Ratio S&P Credit Rating Avg Interest Rate Illinois Tool Works 1.8 16.0 2.2 A+ 3.5% Industry Average 2.2 39.1 1.9 NA NA

(Sources: Morningstar, FastGraphs, Gurufocus)

Fortunately Illinois Tool has a rock solid balance sheet with: below average leverage, a strong investment grade credit rating, and a very high current ratio (short-term assets/short-term liabilities). For context a current ratio above 1 is considered safe and ITW's ratio of 2.2 helps explain why it enjoys one of the industry's best investment grade credit ratings. That in turn allows it to borrow at just 3.5% (82% fixed rate long-term debt), which is about eight times less than its return on invested capital. This means that the company's debt not only doesn't threaten the dividend's safety, but helps ensure its continued growth because of how well management allocates that capital.

As for long-term growth dividend growth potential, the days of ITW's 20+% dividend hikes are likely coming to an end. That's because the last two dividend hikes were mostly a result of tax cuts massively boosting FCF and management continuing its campaign of expanding the payout ratio to 50%. Once the payout ratio is stable at 50% the dividend will only be able to grow in line with FCF/share. Fortunately analysts expect the company to be capable of 10% EPS growth over the coming decade. And since ITW historically generates over 100% FCF conversion rates, that means its FCF/share and dividend should also be able to grow that fast over time.

Combined with its generous current yield, this means that Illinois Tool is likely to generate close to 13% annualized total returns over the next decade. In contrast the S&P 500 is only expected to earn around 4% total returns off today's valuations (0% to 5% according to Morningstar, BlackRock and Vanguard). Thus ITW offers not just market beating yield and faster dividend growth, but also long-term market crushing return potential.

In fact, based on its current valuation I wouldn't be surprised if Illinois Tool generated closer to 15% to 16% total returns over the next decade.

5. Valuation: A Wonderful Company At A Wonderful Price

ITW Total Return Price data by YCharts

Due to its current bear market ITW has generated essentially no positive returns for investors over the past year and underperformed the broader market by 17%. However, where some see this as a sign of weakness, value investors see the potential for superior long-term investing opportunities. That's because ITW's recent price plunge has made it one of the most undervalued dividend aristocrats you can buy today.

Now it should be noted that there are dozens of ways to value a stocks. None are 100% foolproof which is why I use a combination of valuation models and metrics to maximize the chances of not overpaying for a company.

I start out using the Gordon Dividend Growth Model to estimate the total return potential. This model has proven relatively accurate since 1956 for stable and mature businesses such as industrials. The model assumes a stock starts out at fair value, and that valuation changes cancel out over time (mean revert). Thus the total return approximates yield + long-term dividend growth (a proxy for earnings and free cash flow growth if payout ratio is constant).

I only want to recommend a stock that can realistically beat the market over time, even assuming no valuation multiple expansion. ITW certainly fits that bill nicely with its approximate 13% non valuation adjusted total return potential.

Then to determine whether or not a stock is actually undervalued I use a series of valuation models. One is to compare the forward PE to a stock's 20 year average. For stable business models like what ITW has, long-term PE averages tend to approximate fair value.

Forward PE 20 Year Average PE Implied 10 Year EPS Growth Rate Yield 5 Year Average Yield 13 Year Median Yield 18.3 19.7 4.9% 2.9% 2.1% 2.2%

(Sources: Morningstar, FastGraphs, Gurufocus, Benjamin Graham, Simply Safe Dividends)

Currently ITW's forward PE is 18.3, which is below its 20 year average. I also plug in the PE ratio into a formula pioneered by Benjamin Graham, Buffett's mentor and the father of modern value investing.

This formula says the fair value PE of a stock is: (8.5 + 2X 10 year projected EPS growth)/discount rate (your personal total return goal). This formula can be used in two ways. The first is to estimate a fair value PE (and thus price) but also to estimate what long-term EPS growth rate is baked into the share price. If the implied growth rate is lower than what the company is likely to achieve, then the multiple (PE ratio) should expand over time; thus boosting total returns.

The current forward PE for ITW implies a 10 year EPS growth rate of 4.9% which is about half what analysts and management estimate the company can achieve. This means that the stock could be highly undervalued. How much undervalued?

Benjamin Graham Fair Value PE Fair Value Discount To Fair Value 25.9 $215 35%

(Sources: Benjamin Graham, FastGraphs)

Well using the Graham fair value formula with a 10% discount rate ITW's fair value PE would be 25.9 and it appears to be 35% undervalued.

The next approach I use is to compare the yield to its long-term historical norms, both on 5 year average and 13 year median basis. The reason for this is that as an income focused investor yield is the most relevant valuation metric to myself and many of my readers. And with stable businesses yield also tends to mean revert over time and thus approximates fair value.

ITW's five year average yield is 2.1% and its 13 year median yield is 2.2%. The fact that these figures are nearly identical shows that the assumption of stable mean reverting yields has held true over time (thus it's a useful model for our purposes). This means that ITW might be:

based on 5 year yield: 38% undervalued

based on 13 year median yield: 32% undervalued

Note that both estimates are very close to what the Graham fair value model estimates.

Finally, for a highly conservative estimated fair value estimate I often look to Morningstar's three stage discounted cash flow or DCF model. This estimates the fair value of a stock based on its net present value of future cash flow. Theoretically this is the purest and most accurate form of stock valuation.

In reality however, it has some major limitations. The first is that it requires numerous assumptions (especially Morningstar's complex model) such as smoothed out growth rates over three different time periods spanning decades. It also requires a discount rate that is different for everyone and thus might not match your needs.

But as one valuation tool among many I consider it a good augment to my overall model. That's because Morningstar analysts are:

100% long-term focused (10+ years)

100% fundamentals driven (no technical analysis or 1 year price targets like most Wall Street analysts)

VERY conservative (growth assumptions usually below both management and analyst consensus)

Thus I consider Morningstar's fair value estimates to be a good low ball figure of intrinsic value. If they think a stock is undervalued, then you're almost certainly getting a substantial margin of safety.

Morningstar Fair Value Estimate Discount To Fair Value $147 5%

(Sources: Morningstar)

In this case Morningstar's conservative model estimates the stock to be at least 5% undervalued. Note that this bakes in risk factors such as industry disruption that I consider overblown (see risk section).

Using an average of all of these estimated valuation estimates I conclude that Illinois Tool Works is probably about 23% undervalued.

Estimated Fair Value Discount To Fair Value $182 23%

(Sources: Morningstar, Gurufocus, Benjamin Graham, FastGraphs, Simply Safe Dividends)

Under the Buffett principle of "it's better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price" I'm happy to recommend any Grade A blue chip dividend growth stock at fair value or better. And with an estimated margin of safety of 23% I consider ITW very close to fire sale price (25+% undervalued). Thus I consider this fast growing dividend king a "very strong buy" right now.

That is for any investor comfortable with its risk profile.

Risks To Keep In Mind

While Illinois Tool Works is definitely a low risk dividend stock there are, nonetheless, several risks to keep in mind.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

The first is that because it's an industrial company ITW's top and bottom line are somewhat at the mercy of the global economy, but specifically the cyclical industries in which it operates. The good news is that ITW's operational excellence (economies of scale and lean cost structure) means that its FCF/share is far more stable than most rivals during industry downturns.

However, it's important to realize that all long-term projections are smoothed out growth rates. This means that ITW investors can't expect steady revenue, cash flow or dividend growth every single year. The dividend will certainly increase to maintain the dividend king status. But in certain years the growth rate of the payout might be far less than the impressive figures we've seen in 2017 and 2018.

There's also raw material costs and trade risks to consider.

(Source: ITW earnings presentation)

As you can see the company has less exposure to rising raw material costs and tariffs than many of its industrial peers. That being said rising input costs could still squeeze margins in the coming years. For example 25% US steel tariffs have pushed the price of US steel to its highest levels since October 2008 (up about 50% for some grades of the metal).

Meanwhile, tariffs are expected to drive up raw materials costs about13% in 2018, but in 2019 and beyond those costs might rise much higher. That's because America's trade war appears to be accelerating with the Trump administration threatening 25% tariffs on $200 billion more in Chinese imports and having stated it's willing to tariff all Chinese goods imported into this country. China appears to not be backing down lifting its own tariff threats to cover $60 billion in US imports.

Now the good news is that ITW's direct exposure to China is small (just 2% of inputs come from China). The bad news is that global supply chain disruptions could ultimately lead to long-term damage to its global businesses if the trade war continues to escalate. For example, with nearly 25% of its sales coming from the automotive sector, steel tariffs could potentially hurt one of its largest customer bases. And while the EU and US have agreed to negotiate on trade and thus postpone US tariffs that threaten $300 billion in exports, this is just a handshake agreement thus far, and talks could still break down. Ultimately this means that ITW's still has potentially significant exposure to a global trade war. Fortunately such a thing would not likely be permanent and with its low FCF payout ratio the dividend won't be put at risk (though it might grow slower for a year or two).

And as we saw with this quarter's lowered earnings, currency risk is something that ITW investors need to be comfortable with. With 56% of sales from outside the US, a rising US dollar is certainly a potential growth headwind.

^DXY data by YCharts

That's because it means local sales convert to fewer dollars, as well as makes the company's products more expensive for foreign buyers. Rising US interest rates relative to those in the EU, UK, and Japan, mean that foreign demand for US dollars could continue rising for the next year or two. That might lead to more earnings misses and volatile share price drops. Fortunately, currency fluctuations tend to cancel out over time so this risk doesn't represent a significant threat to the company's long-term investment thesis.

A potential risk that Morningstar's Keith Schoonmaker has is that on average ITW spends just 4% of revenue on R&D and capex. That's compared to an industry average of about 9% to 11%. While I consider ITW's laser like focus on capital spending and investment a plus, Morningstar is concerned that ITW is too application focused. In other words, it only invests in new products and capacity expansion if a customer is already lined up to purchase it. However, this leaves it potentially open to new technology innovations that might disrupt its businesses and leave it less able to adapt to sudden declines in market share. Given that ITW's relationships with its customers often span several decades, and its custom tailored approach to product design allows companies to slim down their own engineering departments, I don't see the threat of sudden industry disruption as a major risk.

Finally, we can't forget that in the acquisition heavy industrial sector, there is always execution risk to consider. Specifically that management might overpay for an acqusition and fail to achieve its stated cost savings and sales/margin expansion goals. However, given the company's industry leading track record on disciplined and highly profitable purchases, I'm far less concerned about this risk than with some other industrial companies. No ITW won't bat 1.000 on M&A, but it doesn't have to in order to make a great long-term income growth investment.

Bottom Line: It's The Best Time In 7 Years To Buy This Legendary High-Yield Blue Chip

Benjamin Graham famously said that in the short-term the market is a popularity contest, but in the long-term it's a weighing machine. This means that while Wall Street might obsess over short-term earnings results, what really matters is the long-term fundamentals of a company.

These include: the quality of its management team, its balance sheet, its long-term growth potential, and its ability to pay safe and sustainably growing dividends. On all counts Illinois Tool Works is a rockstar, not just in its industry, but among the dividend aristocrats as well. And with shares now trading at about 23% below fair value thanks to short-term market pessimism, today is literally the best time in about seven years to add this legendary dividend growth blue chip to your portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.