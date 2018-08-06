Gilead: A Bell Tolls, And A Window Of Opportunity Opens

Thus I bought more GILD on the news, looking for rotation back to a name that has severely lagged the market the past 4 years.

Implications of this change are discussed, in the context of my view that GILD's assets may well exceed the stock's market cap of $100 B.

CEO John Milligan is leaving, and as an additional surprise, his imminent departure was announced before a new CEO was hired.

GILD reported upside surprises to EPS and revenues in Q2, but the news was overshadowed by the surprise management shake-up.

Good-bye: Gilead 2.0 (GILD).

The 1.0 version of GILD is long-forgotten, but outgoing CEO John Milligan was present when GILD's scientific goal was to develop Ionis-like (IONS) drugs rather than the antivirals for which GILD became so well-known.

Now, the proverbial bell has tolled for the triumvirate that led GILD from utter obscurity to mega-cap status. Dr. Milligan will leave when a successor has been named, and the CEO he succeeded, current chairman Dr. John Martin, will leave the board at that time. The CSO who led the R&D effort through the great run, Dr. Norbert Bischofberger, departed recently, in what in retrospect presaged the next iteration of GILD. As Endpoints News put it in March:

Gilead R&D chief Norbert Bischofberger is leaving in surprise exit, CEO revamps top science jobs. ... Bischofberger helped usher out 25 compounds at Gilead... “There are few people across the entire biopharmaceutical industry who have had the kind of impact Norbert has had on transforming the treatment of serious diseases [said Milligan].

The glorious run at GILD has done more than the average pharma success. By taking the lead in transforming HIV infection from a death sentence to a chronic disease, GILD has made a massive impact on much of the modern world, where for years even parts of the population at much greater risk of dying from a fall were terrified of getting HIV.

Many thanks are due from all of us to the leaders and entire team at GILD, and of course the entire HIV research and clinical communities.

Now we current or prospective GILD investors need to focus on the stock.

My first thoughts begin with a top-down assessment of the situation at GILD:

First, the bad news

It's far from ideal to say that both the chairman and his protege are lame ducks, and that the decision for both to leave GILD and not remain even as "consultants" was made so hastily that no successor CEO has been found. We like order, not chaos, in our companies, and while there is some continuity in the R&D department at GILD, the management changes appear more disorderly than desired.

With the triumvirate departed or departing, there will be both a power vacuum and a knowledge vacuum at the top at GILD. As matters stand through year-end, the CEO and the chair know everything of consequence that has occurred at GILD over the years. That knowledge can come in very handy when new information or a new opportunity or problem arises. It must be hoped that leaders in the R&D division stay on, but that cannot be guaranteed.

Those are the two prominent negatives that I think of regarding this announcement.

Next, some positives.

The good news

It's time for a new approach to running this company, and now a better story can be created and can be better told.

GILD has needed more leadership in both defining a clear path forward and in communicating why it was developing the drugs it has been developing. Since 2014, proposed pipeline products and concepts have come and gone, or come and stayed, with little obvious rhyme or reason and with no public explanation. New management can make use of the investment community's views for a change, and help the company operationally as well. Three examples will suffice.

One comes from a novel pipeline antiviral candidate:

Presatovir (fusion inhibitor)Potential Indication: Respiratory Syncytial Virus (Phase 2).

The only problem is that this has been in Phase 2 for years. How long can it take to move a Phase 2 program along? And, where is the investor update on the rationale for the product, the upside, the problems in either getting to Phase 3 or dropping the molecule?

A second example comes from GILD's dogged insistence on developing a drug it acquired years ago, an antibody called andecaliximab, for cancer. I devoted an article to this candidate in June 2016. The article's conclusion led with this opinion:

Success with andecaliximab in cancer is fairly 'iffy.

I continue to think that. So I look askance at this molecule appearing as being in Phase 1 for solid tumors. Why not get a success in the lead cancer indication, gastric cancer, before studying it elsewhere.

Third, GILD is showing two now-old oral drugs as still being in Phase 2 for lymphoma. These are called entospletinib and tirabrutinib. I don't get it. Investors have a right to know if these have realistic hopes of ever A) reaching the maket and B) if so, making money.

I could go on, but I would look to new management to either drop a number of R&D programs or else justify them to the investor base.

So that's one big picture bit of good news: a fresh approach to a pipeline, and rationale for it, that will allow investors to see beyond the brilliance of the HIV and HCV programs to envision GILD as a grown-up, diversified pharma company.

A second, more speculative bit of good news is that when there is a management vacuum, a small number of very big players may find GILD attractive and may look to acquire it. I'll get to those numbers later.

A third potential bit of good news goes beyond the pipeline to a broader focus on profits. One example is that over and over, GILD has lagged in a sales effort outside of the US. Some time ago, GILD announced an expansion of marketing of its HCV drugs into the developing world... but the results since then have almost been a self-imposed media blackout. Even the HCV marketing in the EU has been weak.

So my thought is that either a new management team will know how to beef up ex-US marketing, or will partner effectively with a multinational for the benefit of GILD shareholders.

In summary for this section, GILD's management team has served itself, shareholders and the world very well for many years (not necessarily in that order!), and I agree that while the effort appears disorganized, a new style of leadership, with new and more businesslike approaches, can advance the interests of shareholders and society forward, thus also leading to financial and other rewards to management for doing so.

The core strength of GILD not only remains but is moving ahead

My core product-based reasons for long term optimism on GILD go back to 2014. When all the attention was on HCV as well as hopes for Zydelig and oncology as a non-antiviral front, I was expressing a nonconformist opinion about GILD's bright future in HIV drugs. This was expressed in the title and some summary bullet points in October 2014 as follows:

The Importance Of TAF To Gilead

I expect that TAF will be a cornerstone of Gilead's efforts to sustain its dominance in the anti-HIV market for many years to come.

The success of TAF represents a rarity in Big Pharma, namely a life-cycle management version of a major drug that is an important improvement over the existing drug.

At the time, the Street was still obsessing over GILD's alleged HIV patent cliff. But in the article, I pointed out that:

Continuing to dominate the field in treating HIV is a core goal of Gilead management.

No franchise is complete without patents, and happily for GILD, I was able to report last year that:

In the US, the Orange Book that the FDA maintains shows for the TAF-based drugs GILD having listed patents #8754065 and #9296769. Each expires in 2032.

The article also referred to the EU claims for TAF in EP2744810 (A1).

What is being claimed relates to different versions of TAF, and we shall see how strong they are and whether, if strong, they are effective in delaying competition to TAF.

However, the only pure TAF drug is Vemlidy, the single agent. The key drugs, Genvoya and Biktarvy, have their own late-expiring patents, which I believe are strong.

What all this means is that...

GILD may be undervalued on a sum-of-the-parts analysis; focus on HIV

The good news in Q2 was the rapid uptake of Biktarvy in specific, and the TAF-based line of drugs in general. As the press release said:

HIV product sales(1) were $3.7 billion for the second quarter of 2018 compared to $3.2 billion for the same period in 2017.

With Biktarvy just getting going, the HIV product line is already annualizing at $14.4 B. Further good news is that the Truvada patent cliff has already occurred in the EU. If the growing use of Truvada for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) can be transferred to Descovy, about which I am optimistic, and if the 2-drug combo threat from ViiV does not prove severe, about which I am also optimistic, then peak HIV sales well above $15 B, and soon, are possible.

How high is the peak? I have seen higher Street estimates, but there are many existing positive trends for GILD in this business line, so I'm shooting for $18 B by 2020-1. Then I would look for stability, at least adjusted for inflation, for several years, then decline. Rubbing that unreliable crystal ball hard, I am modeling an average HIV sales pace of $15 B for the next 12 years, then zero. That number takes into account present value analysis, assuming price increases in the US will be permitted. It also takes into account some positive productivity from GILD's ongoing HIV research into long-acting drugs/injectables, and search for a cure. There is substantial present value upside optionality from these efforts, as they address large market opportunities where GILD has been the R&D leader.

The next question is what profit margin will be derived from this. Here, the numbers are near the top of the industry heap. The prescriber community is small, thus marketing costs are limited. While most of the sales are from 3-drug products, COGS is still very small. And HIV-related R&D as a proportion of sales is also small. So I am going to use a very high 64% after-tax "cash cow" profit margin on a cumulative $180 B of HIV-related sales. That comes to $115 B.

I will further propose that the reason that GILD was resilient around $65 relates to the HIV franchise.

However, that's a lot of money, and that level of profits may not occur for several different reasons.

Moving on, I view GILD's value as the sum of HIV plus:

the other market drugs

Kite

the rest of the pipeline.

Thoughts on their value follow in the next section.

Valuing the rest of GILD

At this point, I value the HCV franchise at $6 B and all the other drug products, including Vemlidy, at another $6 B. There is upside potential as well as some downside risk here, both from HCV in China and perhaps in other territories, and from Vemlidy, which may become a significant product in its own right (for hepatitis B).

As a running total, that gets me to $127 B of value.

Then there is Kite. What would Mr. Market value the Kite franchise at should GILD spin part of it off to the public? Given what Celgene (CELG) paid for Juno, and given the acquisitions that GILD has made to strengthen Kite's prospects, I would take the $11 B GILD paid and add a couple of billion dollars more to the valuation.

That would take the running total of GILD's value to $140 B.

That leaves the pipeline. Under existing management and the former CSO, I had no confidence that the pipeline had any positive value, much less that it would be superior to simply taking the funds and returning them to shareholders. So I gave it no value, thinking that the positive value in filgotinib was more or less offset by wasted efforts elsewhere. Now, shareholders will have a second chance to believe that there is a method to the diffuse and unexplained greenfield foci of activity in the GILD pipeline. I'm not able to estimate a numerical value for the non-HIV pipeline now, but at least confidence that someone is looking at it with a skeptical eye for risk-adjusted returns on capital may be restored. That could then allow the "field of dreams" mindset of biotech investors to come back to GILD.

So I'll hold at $140 B for GILD's guesstimated value using a sum-of-the-parts approach.

That compares favorably with GILD's current market cap right around $100 B and suggests to me that investors are taking a cautious view of GILD's prospects; and I like stocks where Mr. Market is not drinking spiked Kool-Aid.

Risks

Please see GILD's SEC and other disclosures for its recitation of the many risks in its business, as well as market-based risks to the stock price. I'm not sure whether the management turmoil is listed yet in those risk disclosures, but if not, it belongs there.

Also, be aware that the above estimates of GILD's value are just guesses, and make projections many years into the unknowable future. Matters may come out far worse than suggested above. Further, GILD may earn profits as suggested above, but then do wasteful things with most of the profits. So: no guarantees.

Concluding comments - it may be GILD 2.0.1 or GILD 3.0

GILD has traded in a narrow range since the surprise announcement of Drs. Milligan and Martin leaving the company by year-end. This may be because no one knows if new management will end up helping, hurting, or having little effect on the trajectory of GILD. For all the repeated disappointments in missing projections for HCV product sales, and the repeated R&D failures outside of antivirals, the "old management" delivered great HCV products and has grown the HIV franchise in a superior fashion. This has not been a Jeff Immelt/GE (GE) story by any means; more a story of taking a start-up to great heights and then needing help getting to even higher heights.

Thus, I see the key big picture question as whether new management will be one of continuity or change; just a v. 2.0.1 or a true reboot, a 3.0 version with new ideas and practices to bring GILD to and above its $110-120 2014-5 twin peaks.

With GILD near $78 at Friday's close and therefore at approximately 16X my estimate of 2019 GAAP EPS and below 12X non-GAAP 2019 consensus estimates, the stock may have lots of room to build on its ongoing base and cautious emergence from that base. If investors get truly optimistic about

In the long-running bull market that is the US stock market (SPY), rotation to laggards is a time-honored tradition. GILD was hot into 2008, then flat for 4 years, then hot for 3 years, now flat again for the last 4 1/2 years.

Given the modest P/E and various ways to profitably use the prospective very large and (I hope) durable cash flows from the HIV franchise, I now think that GILD has a good chance of trading to an 18X multiple of a potential $5 trough EPS next year. Call it a 12-18 month target price of $90+, and if success with Kite and either filgotinib or NASH looks likely, a P/E on GAAP EPS that begins at 20X and goes up from there is a possibility.

GILD may finally be offering investors a fundamental window of opportunity to take its marketed and pipeline assets, and its scientific and marketing talents , and develop a sustainable growth path for profits. At the same time, if the board chooses a CEO well, investors may be able to enjoy a certain amount of speculation as other investors get encouraged that GILD is turning up, so the stock may trade more exuberantly for a change. So: two related windows of opportunity could be opening for long-suffering GILD shareholders.

Thus I have upped my GILD stake from a toehold to a larger level. Here's hoping!

Thanks for reading and sharing any thoughts you wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long gild,celg.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.