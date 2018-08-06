LogMeIn Scores An Own Goal

The company does generate lots of free cash which it can use to innovate out of these markets, and to some degree it is successful in doing that.

Much of its business is facing tough competition in slow growing markets and price increases are not a long-term viable strategy.

While the direct financial impact doesn't seem to warrant the extent of the share price decline, this exposed the possibility of wider competitive issues.

The company was plagued by what management described as execution problems and the shares sold off big time.

LogMeIn (LOGM) provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. The shares sold off big time (25%+) after the Q2 earnings:

And it's not hard to understand why. At least management was brutally honest when they argued (Q2CC):

Aggressively moving customers from monthly to annual payments, changing business terms and conditions and barriers we created the auto renewal process all contributed to friction for our customers and made us harder to do business with. In addition, we failed to deliver some planned product enhancements and frankly were slow to address some product quality issues that crept into the product last year as we merged and realigned engineering teams. The impact of these issues was amplified by competitors who took advantage of these execution challenges and successfully target our customer base.

The resulting 25% fall wiped out years of progress, as it happens:

We have a feeling this is a little excessive (Q2CC):

For the full year 2018, we expect revenue to be in the range of $1.185 billion to $1.195 million. We are lowering our full year revenue outlook by approximately $28 million, approximately $9 billion due to changes in FX and the remainder due to collaboration renewals that were lower than forecasted in Q2 and which we reduced in our second half year forecast to reflect our revised expectations.

What are the cost:

Basically the impact is just $9M, on total revenues of $1.19B or less than 1%.

A 350 basis point drop in renewal rates in Q2 for C&C from the low 80s to the high 70s. They are not factoring in any improvements from the remedy actions already taken, quite the contrary they're guiding another 100-200 basis point loss in renewal rates for collaboration ("before it gets better").

H2 adjusted-EBITDA will take a $10M hit.

However, despite these mishaps the company still actually managed to exceed revenues above the top guidance range in Q2.

So there was significant compensation:

Management has clearly identified the problem and taken remedial steps (but these will take time to work themselves into the figures).

The rest of their businesses like Jive, LastPass and BOld360 ai are growing very well.

But given the market reaction, there are obvious fears the situation is more serious. Management did a pretty good job allaying these fears, at least for us. Basically the problem was one of execution, not a market problem:

Bad business practices like pushing customers to move from monthly to annual, changing business terms, forcing customers to sing new purchase orders rather than auto-renewing.

Sloppy introduction of new functionality and quality issues, but the latter were pretty important like voice quality and connect time.

Competitors took advantage, more especially Zoom hired ex sales people from the company as they knew who the clients were.

Management argues that heads have rolled, there is a new manager for the unit, the CEO himself has a more hands-on approach and there were also personnel changes in engineering and product roles as their focus was too much on next generation stuff they sort of forgot the basic bread and butter stuff a bit.

Management is confident that given time, the changes will work as these were execution problems, there is nothing inherently wrong with their market position. Jury is still out but guidance predicts fairly minimal damage.

In a way, it was a little curious as one analyst mentioned, as some of the practices (like moving customers into annual contracts and auto renewal) were deemed good strategy.

While that might be true, management argues that they did extensive DD on where the customer friction was produced talking to a lot of them so they're confident they've got it right this time.

Management did concede that the competition is increasing, with Skype for business, WebEx and Zoom improvements. But management argues that after having made the changes in production and engineering, they're confident they'll get improvements online as they regularly did in the past.

How has the company been doing longer term? Pretty well as it happens, especially of late.

Acquisitions have been part of that and Jive Communications for $342M (+$15M on achieving certain milestones) on February 8 of this year is the most important of these.

Jive is a cloud based VoIP service for enterprise that blends well with LogMeIn's collaboration applications like GoToMeeting and join.me. This one really is growing, by 26.4% in Q2 to $24.2M. It will produce some $75M in revenues in 2018.

In the Identity business, sales of LastPass grew over 70% y/y and in the customer engagement and support business, Bold360 ai, their AI-powered digital customer engagement product had a strong Q2 after the Q1 introduction.

Q2 figures

A handy overview from the Q2 10-Q:

The C&C business (where the troubles originate) grew 5% y/y and constitute 57% of total revenues. However, excluding Jive (recently acquired) growth was only 2% y/y.

Identity and access grew 18% y/y and now constitutes 29% of revenues. The growth of LastPass is especially impressive (>70%).

Outlook

Q3:

Revenue wil be in the range of $302M to $304M.

Adjusted EBITDA will be in the range of $111M to $113M, an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 37% of revenue.

Net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.33 to $1.35.

GAAP net income per share is expected to be in the range of $0.08 to $0.10.

FY2018:

Revenue will be in the range of $1.185M to $1.195M. The company is lowering the full year revenue outlook by approximately $28M, approximately $9M due to changes in FX and the remainder due to collaboration renewals that were lower than forecasted in Q2 and which are reduced in the second half year forecast.

Full year adjusted EBITDA will be in the range of $434M to $440M with an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 37% of revenue.

Net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $5.17 to $5.26.

Margins

The above are GAAP margins and affected by stuff like share based compensation and purchase accounting.

The Jive acquisition has had a mildly negative impact also on non-GAAP margins as it has a somewhat higher cost base.

Cash

Cash flows have more than tripled over the past year and a half, and what about this (Q2CC):

Cash flows were strong with operating cash flow of $111 million or 36% of revenue, and free cash flow was $94 million or 31% of revenue... We ended the quarter with total cash of $199 million, down $166 million from last quarter. This decrease is primarily due to our Jive acquisition for which we paid $343 million in the quarter and is comprised of $143 million of cash from our balance sheet and $200 million financed with our credit facility. Also, in the quarter we paid $68 million to repurchase 615,000 shares of our stock, $16 million in common stock dividends and $8 million in acquisition and litigation-related expenses primarily associated with our Jive acquisition.

From a cash perspective, there doesn't seem to be a whole lot to worry about, in fact quite the contrary. There is a fair amount of share based compensation but not much, if any dilution apart from the odd share sale to pay for an acquisition. The latest one, Jive, was paid in cash and debt.

The jump in shares outstanding early 2017 was the result of the acquisition of the GoToMeeting app from Citrix (CTXS) and according to SA contributor Bert Hochfeld this acquisition has been responsible for the large improvement in financial metrics through taking advantage of synergies and cros-selling opportunities.

Valuation

What is also really odd, given the 25% price reaction to the troubles in the collaboration sector, is that analysts have, on average, hardly taken down estimates.

For 2018 they expect an EPS of $5.23, but this was $5.27 before the earnings call exposing the troubles and the reduced H2 guidance. Of course one has to also take on board that Q2 EPS was a beat itself, by $0.07 to $1.32. Next year, analysts expect an EPS of $5.80, (down from $6.03 before Q2 earnings).

Lest one forget, the shares also yield a 1.44% dividend.

Risk

The execution mishap, while not terrible in and off itself, nevertheless exposed broader risks the company is facing. We see several risks to the story:

Saturated and very competitive markets.

Dependence on price increases (see Hochfeld's linked article for this).

The space in which the company operates is rather crowded and quite a few of the competitors are much bigger and better financed, starting with Google (GOOG) with HangOut, Microsoft (MSFT) with Skype, Cisco (CSCO) with WebEx, Amazon (AMZN) with Chime, Zoom, Slack, etc.

We would argue that the combination of these is especially dangerous, as there are no shortage of competitors willing to pounce on price increases (and/or execution mishap).

And this in fact happened when Zoom aggressively pounced on the company's mishap and one of the ways it did this was by offering discounts, and management implicitly recognized that pricing was an issue (Q2CC):

I would say that probably Zoom was especially aggressive in recruiting our ex-salespeople who know our customers and going after them with really low prices and flexible business terms.

There is the subtle difference between the dollar renewal rate with its long-term target of 75%, and the actual customer retention rate which is considerably lower given the price increases.

Conclusion

It seems to us that on a narrow basis, the 25% price decline was somewhat exaggerated, for various reasons:

Management argues the bad news in C&C was an execution problem, and they did deep DD on it and fixed things (although that needs time to filter through into a recovery of the retention rate).

Other parts of the business are booming and despite the problems in C&C, the company still managed to beat the top end of its own earnings and revenue guidance in Q2.

The company has seen an explosion in cash flow in the last 5-6 quarters.

Analyst see minimal damage from the problems in C&C.

Valuation is at multi-year lows.

However, there are wider competitive issues that the mishap exposed, which is the tough competitive landscape and the reliance on price increases which is a dangerous strategy in most cases but especially in such a low-growth, competitive environment.

It could very well be that the execution mishap has exposed the price increases as a non-tenable strategy, at least for now. Until the company gets its execution back to where it belongs and its innovation machine adding value to the basic products.

In the meantime, there is the large cash flow to enjoy and the company does have a few high growth areas which just might be able to keep the company growing at 10% a year, but the jury is definitely out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.