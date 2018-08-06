Floor & Decor: Where Is The Floor For This Quality Name?

I like the underlying business a great deal, yet find it too early to start buying the shares at these levels.

Floor & Decor (FND) has been an IPO, which I have watched with great interest given its interesting business model and impressive operating performance. The company continues to report results, which are on fire, although an 11% comparable sales growth rate for Q2 has been soft, prompting the company to cut the full year guidance. Such comparable sales growth numbers would be welcomed by pretty much 99% of retailers nowadays, but expectations on Floor & Decor are simply very high.

The company is truly a very impressive business and moreover appears to be Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)-proof, a reason why I really like the company. Unfortunately, the quality of the business goes hand-in-hand with a premium valuation, although that valuation has come down a bit after a 35% decline in the share price in recent weeks.

This move has certainly increased appeal, although I still find it too early to buy into the shares at these levels. Hence I am waiting for shares to fall to levels in their twenties before I see real appeal given the circumstances, hence I am keeping my buying powder in this quality name dry for now.

The Business

Floor & Decor is the specialty retail play on hard floors. Tiles make up nearly a third of its sales, laminate about a sixth, wood about a sixth and stone a little less than 10%. Besides selling the floors, the company generates about a third of its sales from decorative accessories and installation accessories.

A strategy that focuses on low prices, great breadth of offerings and in-stock strategy makes that the company generates about 60% of sales from the important professional market, with the remainder being generated from do-it-yourself customers.

The company operated 83 stores in 2017, which combined generated $1.38 billion in sales last year, averaging at $16 million per store. While the housing recovery has certainly aided the results of the company, it is very clear that 9 consecutive years of double-digit comparable sales growth is not just the result of a recovery in the housing market, but points to company strength.

It is not just comparable sales growth aiding the results as the store count has risen from 38 in 2013 to 83 last year. A more than double the number of stores and comparable sales growth made that sales more than tripled between 2013 and 2017, as EBITDA margins rose by roughly 3 points to more than 11% of sales.

In fact, the company has dramatically outperformed a 50% increase in sales in hard surface retail sales, now measuring up to $20 billion a year, giving the company a 7% market share. Besides strong economic growth, the company is benefiting from lower demand for soft surfaces (read carpets).

The company claims to see potential of up to 400 stores in the long run, theoretically allowing a growth road map for many decades to come. This is driven by a great average size of each store, thereby providing customers with a superior price offering in a one-stop-solution.

Great Company, Full Price

Floor & Decor went public in April of last year as shares jumped more than 40% on its opening day, to trade around the $30 mark. By April of this year, shares had risen to $57 per share, before having fallen back to $37 at this moment in time.

When I looked at the IPO last year, I was very impressed with what I saw: that of being a very strong secular growth story in retail, largely insulated from the Amazon.com threat. The only thing that made me a bit cautious is that the offer price had already been raised by $4 per share to $21 per share and that shares jumped to $30 overnight. That made be a bit cautious as I foresaw sales of $1.3 billion in 2017. I pegged potential margins at 7%, which would work out to $0.57 per share in earnings power, for a sky-high earnings multiple.

As it turned out the company was performing even better than I anticipated with sales hitting $1.38 billion for 2017 as operating margins did come in at 8.5%. Hence adjusted earnings came in at $0.69 per share, far better than my estimate at the time of the IPO.

Even better, the company guided for 2018 sales to come in at $1.71 billion, plus or minus $20 million, with earnings seen between $0.91 and $1.00 per share. First quarter results left no doubt as total sales jumped by 31%, driven largely by >15% comparable sales growth. This made that the company raised the full year sales guidance by $10 million and raised the earnings guidance to $0.93-$1.01 per share. Shares kept moving higher even as selling shareholders were offering some shares as well, as multiples remained sky-high with shares trading comfortably above the $50 mark.

Second quarter sales were a bit softer indeed although the numbers remain truly impressive with comparable sales still up by 11.4%. The softer pace of growth made that the company cut the full year sales guidance to $1.703 billion (just below the initial midpoint for the year) with adjusted earnings now seen at $0.93-$0.96 per share.

With regular debt amounting to $160 million, or $219 million if deferred rent and tenant allowances are included, leverage remains very modest. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $99 million for the first six months of the year, as an annualised performance makes that leverage comes in close to 1 times. The cut in the full year guidance made that shares swiftly lost 20% and now trade at $37 per share, more or less translating into a still 40 times earnings multiple. This shows that investors are still comfortable with the long-term business model.

Steep Current Valuation What About Potential?

With the store count coming close to 100 by the end of this year, the company could quadruple its store base by 2030, requiring steep 12% unit growth each year. Assuming these stores report sales growth of 3% per year and margins come in at 10%, the business could be a $10 billion business by 2030 with operating earnings of a billion.

Without much interest and a 25% tax rate, earnings might come in at $750 million, allowing for earnings of $7 per share based on the current share count. At such point in time, a market multiple might be more realistic given that growth ambitions will cool down at such a stage, as an 18 times multiple yields a $125 valuation (in 2030). That makes that shares could more or less triple from current levels, for returns of close to 10% per year in the coming decade and change.

That does not strike me as very compelling returns just yet given the real execution risks, that of successfully expanding the current store footprint by a factor of 3 times in the decade ahead. To put the valuation into perspective, if I want potential returns of 15% per annum using the same conditions, fair value drops from $37 to $23. That more or less looks fair at 25 times current earnings.

Do not get me wrong: I do not expect these levels anytime soon, but shares deserve a spot on my watch list, as I will have no doubt start buying into the shares if they fall towards the $25 mark from here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.