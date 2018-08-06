A Good String Of Tunes On Strong Revenue For Pandora In Q2 Keeps The Turnaround Looking Good

Quarterly Overview

Pandora (NYSE:P) posted excellent results again this quarter, indicative of a turnaround story continually moving forward. Total Q2 revenue of $384.8 million exceeded consensus by $12 million, buoyed primarily by greater-than-expected in-quarter bookings, stronger-than-anticipated ad hours, and revenue from non-guaranteed channels. Profitability also exceeded consensus estimates on greater operational efficiency versus the prior year. The company also surpassed my estimates on revenue by $22 million and Adjusted EBITDA by $3.4 million.

With the launch of Pandora’s recent programmatic audio offering, this is the first major product integration with AdsWizz that should lead to new demand generation, pricing optimization and operational efficiency in the $1.5 billion audio programmatic market. The current rollout of three new audio ad capabilities, Dynamic, Sequential and Shorter Length Audio, allowing for greater in-depth ad personalization, underscore the monetization opportunities for Pandora away from the core platform. Although MAU decel was 4% y/y, similar to Q1 '18, ad hour trends showed improvement. The 7% y/y decline in ad hours was much stronger than management anticipated, and a significant improvement sequentially than the 11% y/y decline in Q1 '18.

The positive ad hour trend highlights what I believe is a leading indicator of MAU improvement to follow, through combination efforts of better marketing, partnership agreements and gaining traction with product improvements. Pandora trades at only 1.3x my 2018E sales, and with a digital audio advertising solutions platform providing diverse revenue, a growing subscription model at double-digit rates, financial backing, the possibility of future product integration and current board representation from Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI), and a large user base showing higher engagement, patience could reward investors notably. I maintain my Buy rating with a 12-month price target of $9, implying 14.6% upside.

Subscription revenue was $113.7 million, growth of 66.7% y/y with 351,000 net added subscribers, more than double on a sequential basis. The growth was attributable to increasing performance marketing, better CRM utilization and Plus users stabilizing. Cumulatively, Pandora has approximately 6 million subscribers, and while sub growth could experience some moderation due to a larger existing base, I expect growth to remain in the double digits for the near term and expect 45% y/y subscription growth in Q3 '18. As Pandora’s podcast offering, Podcast Genome, is on track to launch near the end of the year, management again noted the opportunity to monetize the 28% of non-music listening on radio and to gain share in the $15 billion US terrestrial radio music market. Profitability should also improve over time via mix shift to the higher-margin Pandora Premium, renegotiating minimum guarantee payments to content providers, which should see some initial progress over the course of the next year and more efficient marketing spend.

In Q2, Pandora launched its Family Plan offering through its website, and while not having much of a material impact in the quarter due to launch timing, the company expects it to be an important growth contributor, and I believe it will be a positive tailwind to MAUs and profitability going forward, noting the direct nature of the sign-up capability. On the partnership side, Pandora announced a deal with AT&T (NYSE:T) in the quarter allowing for Pandora Premium to be included in a bundling option with AT&T’s unlimited data plan for no additional cost. This should ideally lower churn and customer acquisition cost for Pandora. Also announced was a partnership deal with Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP) that allows users to share music. The latter should help Pandora increase user engagement with younger listeners and drive subscription growth. Both partnerships reflect cost effective positive developments for MAUs and top / bottom line growth, in my view.

The company is seeing Premium Access bear fruit, with an additional 9 million sequential users in Q2 for a total of 22 million. PA users are upgrading to subscription products in high volumes, yielding increased ad hours, and the feature has led to improving engagement with younger users. Premium Access users have about 2.5x the usage by listeners under 25 relative to Pandora overall, and I believe this represents another beneficial feature for paid conversion that should bear long-term fruit.

Management also referenced that Google announced it would make its platforms on the demand side available for AdsWizz. With AdsWizz already being integrated with demand-side platforms such as Trade Desk and Mediamatics, the Google partnership further indicates the growth opportunities in programmatic audio on a domestic and worldwide basis. Longer term, self-service remains a growth opportunity for AdsWizz, as management called out a $4 billion opportunity in ad revenue deriving from small business that is largely out of reach currently. While a specific time frame hasn’t been announced, as an area of focus for AdsWizz, I would think that over time, some of the manual ad operations would be automated, helping to focus on higher ROI opportunities, ultimately to capture part of the $4 billion share. The customer retention for AdsWizz since the acquisition has exceeded management’s expectations and certainly bodes well for customer acquisition from smaller businesses moving forward.

Ad RPM grew 3.9% y/y to $68.75, buoyed by a higher-than-normal level of in-quarter bookings and a significant increase in revenue from non-guaranteed channels (sponsored listening and cost per view video). Going forward, RPM should benefit from continual improvements in ad targeting, sell-through and programmatic audio, benefiting ad hour trends. Ad listening cost per subscriber, LPU, was $4.78, up from $3.11 a year ago, buoyed by the mix shift from Pandora Plus to Premium. Ad LPM of $36.87 was slightly higher sequentially due to the accounting impact and ongoing changes to minimum guarantee payments to content providers, and will likely continue to fluctuate during the year. ARPU grew 35.3% y/y to $6.52, driven by strong growth from Premium subscribers. This quarter continued a pattern of Pandora exceeding expectations, with the launch of programmatic audio and improving audience metrics providing encouraging signs in a still-early turnaround, but one that looks to be showing signs of promise.

For Q3, I expect total advertising revenue of $281.2 million, up 2% y/y. Subscription revenue could be $122 million, up 45% y/y, for total Q2 revenue of $403 million, up 12.1% y/y, near the high end of guidance. I estimate Adjusted EBITDA will be a loss of $23.7 million, driven by minimum guarantee payments and increased marketing spend.

Risks

Pandora has shifted its strategy to growing and retaining users in the ad-supported space. An oversaturation of ads to increase revenues may lead to customer dissatisfaction, increasing churn. If the decline in active users continues, the shift to programmatic advertising may not offset the resulting negative impact. As Pandora’s music content is licensed, it must pay the associated expenses to recording labels, which may continue to depress profitability.

Failure to convert subscribers to its paid channels may increase over-reliance on the free ad-supported space, increasing concentration risk. With a cash investment from Sirius XM and subsequent board representation, Pandora may need to consider input regarding its strategic direction from Sirius XM, which may differ from its own opinion, potentially creating a conflict of interest. As a consumer discretionary enterprise, Pandora remains tied to the health of consumer spending. In the event of an economic downturn, subscribers and/or advertisers may pull back spending, negatively affecting the stock.

Valuation

I estimate Pandora will generate sales of $1.6 billion in 2018, up 15.9% y/y, equating to revenue per share of $6.11. Adjusted EBITDA could be a loss of $106.1 million. As unprofitability will likely be a factor for the foreseeable future due to content costs and marketing expenses, the optimal way to value Pandora, in my opinion, would be a revenue multiple. Based on my 2018 estimated revenue per share, Pandora trades at a 1.3x multiple. Assigning a 1.5x revenue multiple results in a price target of $9, implying 14.6% upside.

