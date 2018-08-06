Is This The Real Fat Pitch?

Instead of chasing those few percent, we found a way to press the advantage elsewhere.

However, the gap is still open with total confusion as to the tax consequences of the deal.

In our previous article on the acquisition of General Growth Properties (GGP) by Brookfield Property Partners (BPY), we suggested that investors buy GGP and to take advantage of a huge spread between the terms of the acquisition and the actual price of the stocks.

While the total return has been small, we considered this a risk-free transaction and hence recommended it. We had also sold the GGP $21 puts where we made similar returns.

The spread appears open?

While the small rally comprising the bulk of our expected return might lead readers to think the spread is now closed, the opposite seems to have happened. BPY has also rallied alongside GGP even as the acquisition has been approved.

Hence even today the merg-arb stands open, albeit at a smaller level.

Source: Author's calculations

Do you bite?

The other pressure valve

While we suggested buying GGP, a very vast majority of sophisticated investors tried to take advantage of this via buying GGP and shorting BPY. This has resulted in an absolute blowout in BPY borrowing costs for shorting.

Source: BPY borrowing costs pulled from IB

The cost flirted with the 90% annualized levels and is still sky high. This creates a much better longer term opportunity as we shall explain below.

With the costs of borrowing extremely high, the best way to take advantage would be to lend shares to short. Brokers will typically reimburse you a varying portion of this borrowing cost. So if you are long BPY, you should lend your shares and capture some of these profits. However, this may be a shorter term thing and you might make a very high annualized return but not for long.

A much better alternative

While we were parsing the market, we found another spot where this ginormous pressure had leaked. The BPY options market. With the cost of borrowing skyrocketing, the prices of puts had exploded far above their normal theoretical values. Hence we issued this alert.

Source: July 31, Wheel of Fortune Alert

Our subscribers were able to sell a very large amount of such puts (1 shown below) within a very short period of time.

The payout scenarios for this trade are incredibly fantastic with a 34.93% annualized return for a flat price.

Historically, prior to this acquisition, such trades have yielded about half as much for BPY, so you are definitely getting paid a lot more today. BPY's all time low is $18.20 and this is an extremely high quality company that we have admired at around current prices.

It represents a compelling value here trading at a big discount to net asset value (NAV).

Source: BPY Q2-2018 supplemental

The diversified global portfolio, along with the NAV discount offers the biggest buffer to play the retail space.

Conclusion

The GGP acquisition has pushed premiums for BPY put options so high due to a secondary effect that we were compelled to help out desperate buyers by selling them puts. We are very comfortable going long right here at $20, but why buy for $20 when you can make 35% annualized return for a flat price? BPY could fall after the merger, but we think it would be temporary and BPY would find innovative ways to boost the price beyond this ridiculously low levels.

The put prices have retreated a little thanks to our subscribers actively hitting the bid across the December and March expirations, but they still remain compelling sells for investors looking to take a position in BPY. As the close approaches, it is possible that the prices spike once again even beyond the last spike. We would be active sellers into that.

