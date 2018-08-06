Wall Street Breakfast: Buckle Up For A Protracted Trade War

Economy

The U.S. has the upper hand on China, President Trump said at a rally outside Columbus, Ohio, declaring that Chinese stocks are down and weakening that nation's bargaining power. The duties are working "big time," he added, suggesting they will allow paying down "large amounts of the $21T in debt that has been accumulated" while reducing taxes for Americans. China's state media lashed out in response, accusing Trump of "starring in his own carefully orchestrated street fighter-style deceitful drama" and warning it was prepared for a "protracted war."

At a regional forum in Singapore, the Asian economic bloc vowed to double down on trade pacts to minimize economic damage in the region, which is particularly exposed to fallout from the U.S.-China trade battle. Singapore's foreign minister also urged the 10 ASEAN nations to quickly conclude talks for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership trade agreement that includes China and Japan, but not the U.S.

Countries espousing free trade in response to U.S. trade war threats should just drop all their own tariffs to zero - but they won't, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard told CNBC. "Why is that not going happen? Because they're protecting their industries... So, they're protectionist." He also said that changes in the bond market, and the yield curve, are the main focus point for investors at the moment.

President Trump has declared a "major disaster" in California and ordered federal funding to be made available as the current wildfire became the fifth largest in state history. Governor Jerry Brown warned of fiscal stress last week, stating a downturn in the Californian economy is inevitable at some point and could require borrowing for such emergencies.

Britain is odds-on to crash out of the EU without a deal, U.K. Trade Secretary Liam Fox warned The Sunday Times, putting the chances of a no deal departure at "60-40." Divorce talks have stalled as the bloc accused Britain of failing to make realistic proposals, while Theresa May's Conservative government is split over how close an economic relationship it should seek with the EU.

Driven by a drop in demand from non-eurozone countries, German factory orders plunged 4% in June, compared to a rise of 2.6% in May. "Disappointing new orders data show tentative signs of trade tensions hitting the German economy, which doesn't bode well for the industrial outlook in the second half of the year," said Carsten Brzeski, chief economist at ING Germany.

Saudi Arabia is severing all new business and investment transactions with Canada after the government in Ottawa expressed concern over recent arrests of civil society and women’s rights activists in the kingdom. It also gave the Canadian ambassador 24 hours to leave the country and recalled its own ambassador to Canada, saying it retained "its rights to take further action."

In response to financial sanctions the U.S. announced against two members of the Turkish government, President Erdogan has ordered the freezing of the "American justice and interior ministers' assets in Turkey, if there are any." Investors have dumped Turkish assets, with the lira tumbling more than 3% since the U.S. Treasury disclosed the penalties, fearful that escalating punitive measures are in the pipeline.

At least one explosion rocked a military event where Venezuela's President Maduro was giving a speech on Saturday. Six people have been arrested for the failed assassination attempt involving drones carrying explosives. It comes as the nation's economy suffers under a fifth year of a severe crisis that has sparked malnutrition, hyperinflation and mass emigration.