27 'Safer' Dividend Consumer Defensive WallStar Stocks Declared To August 2019

Analyst one-year targets revealed that $5k invested in the lowest priced 5 of 10 top "safer" dividend Consumer Defensive equities projected 22.75% more gain than from the same investment in all 10.

Besides safety margin, your 'safer' dividend Consumer Defensive WallStars reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth, and P/E ratios to further verify their cash reserves bolstering dividends.

Top 10 'safer' dividend Consumer Defensive WallStars topped by Cresud SACIF, averaged 21.3% net gains as of 8/2/18 per analyst-estimated price targets, plus dividends, less broker fees.

WallStars show positive broker target price upsides. 27 of 54 WallStar Consumer Defensive stocks were tagged "safer" because they showed positive annual returns, and free cash flow greater than their dividend yields.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Predicted Top 10 'Safer' Dividend Consumer Defensive Equities To Net 2.7% to 38.8% Gains By June 2019

Three of the 10 top-yield "safer" Consumer Defensive WallStars (tinted gray in the chart above) were verified as being among the top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. Thus, the yield selection strategy for this group, as graded by analyst estimates for May, proved 30% accurate.

Projections based on dividend returns from $1k invested in each of the 30 highest yielding stocks and their aggregate 1-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data points. Note: 1-year target prices from 1 analyst were not applied (n/a). 10 probable profit-generating trades projected to August 2019 were:

Cresud SACIF (CRESY) netted $271.49 based on median price targets from 2 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 44% more than the market as a whole.

Coca-Cola Femsa (KOF) netted $271.34 based on target price estimates from 12 analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 9% more than the market as a whole.

Strategic Education (STRA) netted $261.44 per dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% less than the market as a whole.

Ambev (ABEV) netted $258.18 per target price estimates from 9 analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 41% under the market as a whole.

Tyson Foods (TSN) netted $250.20 based on the median of estimates from 16 analysts, plus projected dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 95% less than the market as a whole.

Cott (COT) netted $200.19 based on the median of estimates from 10 analysts, plus projected dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% less than the market as a whole.

Constellation Brands (STZ) netted $193.14 based on the median of estimates from 22 analysts, plus projected dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 97% below the market as a whole.

Altria Group (MO) netted $166.47 based on the median of estimates from 16 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 35% less than the market as a whole.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) netted $145.17 based on the median of estimates from 6 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. he Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% more than the market as a whole.

Ingredion (INGR) netted $111.92, based the median of estimates from 7 analysts, plus dividends with broker fees subtracted. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 31% under the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price minus broker fees was 21.3% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these 10 “Safer” Consumer Defensive dividend WallStars. This gain was subject to average volatility 19% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

'Safer' Dividend Consumer Defensive WallStars

Yield (dividend/price) results from here August 2, supplemented by 1-year total returns (Annual) verified by Yahoo Finance for 27 of 54 stocks from the Consumer Defensive sector revealed the actionable conclusions discussed below.

9 Industries Were Represented By 27 "Safer" Dividend Consumer Defensive Stocks

The Consumer Defensive sector encompasses 13 industries. 27 WallStar stocks selected by returns and yield for this writing represented nine of those industries.

Industry representation broke-out, thus: Beverages - Soft Drinks (5), Tobacco (2); Beverages - Brewers (2), Household & Personal Products (4), Packaged Foods (5), Beverages - Wineries & Distilleries (2), Farm Products (4), Discount Stores (2), Education & Training (1), Confectioners (0), Food Distribution (0), Grocery Stores (0), and Pharmaceutical Retailers (0).

Top 10 "safer" consumer defensive WallStars showing positive returns and the safety margin of cash to cover dividends as of August 2 included the first 6 industries on the list above.

27 Of 54 'Safer' Dividend Consumer Defensive Equities

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 50 top yield and top gain Consumer Defensive WallStar stocks from this master list of 54. Below is the list of 27 of those 54 revealed by the "safety" check that noted positive annual returns and free annual cash flow yield sufficient to cover estimated annual dividend yield.

16 of the 54 Consumer Defensive WallStar equities at the end of the above list were rejected in this "safer" screening process due to their negative annual returns.

Corporate financial priorities, however, are easily revised by any board of directors choosing to institute company policy cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that adequate cash flow is strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases.

3 additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth, and P/E ratio levels for each stock. This data is provided to show additional methods to reach beyond yield to select reliable dividend stocks. Positive results in the 5 columns after the dividend ratio is a remarkable financial accomplishment.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield metric, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Yield Metrics Uncovered Healthy Gain Advantages From Lowest Priced 'Safer' Dividend Consumer Defensive Equities

10 firms with the biggest yields August 2, per YCharts data, ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest Priced, Of 10 "Safer" Dividend Consumer Defensive WallStars, (11) To Deliver 13.76% Vs. (12) 11.21% Net Gains From All Ten By August 2019

$5k invested as $1k in each of the 5 lowest priced stocks in the "safer" ten Consumer Defensive kennel by yield were found by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 22.75% more net gain than $5k invested as $.5k in all 10. The 6th lowest priced "safer" dividend Consumer Defensive WallStar, Coca-Cola Femsa showed the best net gain of 27.13% per analyst targets.

Lowest priced five "safer" dividend Consumer Defensive stocks as of August 2 were: Ambev, Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), Coca-Cola European (CCE), Cal-Maine Foods (CALM), Altria Group, with prices ranging from $5.09 to $58.83.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend Consumer Defensive stocks as of August 2 were: Coca-Cola Femsa, Procter & Gamble (PG), Philip Morris International (PM), PepsiCo (PEP), Diageo (DEO), with prices ranging from $61.60 to $146.63.

This distinction between 5 low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. It's also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

