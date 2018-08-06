Technology And Telecom Dashboard - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries in each sector of the GICS classification. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages in each industry.

Executive summary

Combining the 3 valuation metrics reported hereafter, wireless telecom services look undervalued relative to historical averages. It is also the best IT industry in relative profitability. Semiconductors and communication equipment are close to fair price. Diversified telecom services have mixed ratios: the price/earnings factor is undervalued, the profitability measured in median ROE is far above the historical average, but the price/sales and price/free cash flow look bad. Other technology and telecommunication industries are overvalued. The most overpriced group is software. All industries are above or close to their historical average in profitability.

Anyway, I think systemic risk is more important than market valuation to manage a portfolio (click here to learn more about it).

Since last month:

P/E has improved in internet, communication equipment, computers/peripherals, wireless telecom services and deteriorated in diversified telecom, semiconductors.

P/S has improved in computers/peripherals, telecom and deteriorated in IT services, electronic equipment.

P/FCF has improved in computers/peripherals, internet, telecom and deteriorated in software, communication/electronic equipment.

ROE has improved in IT services, wireless telecom services and deteriorated in internet, software, computers/peripherals.

The SPDR Select Sector ETF (XLK) has almost the same monthly return as the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF.

In this period, the 5 best-performing S&P 500 technology or telecommunication stocks are Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), CA Inc. (NASDAQ:CA), Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW), KLA-Tencor Corp. (NASDAQ:KLAC), Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factor for price/earnings, price/sales and price/free cash flow. The 10 companies with the highest return on equity are kept in the final selection.

This strategy rebalanced monthly has an annualized return about 12.76% in a 17-year simulation. The sector ETF, XLK, has an annualized return of only 2.83% on the same period. I update every month several lists like this in various sectors. Quantitative Risk & Value Members have an early access to the stock lists before they are published in free articles. Click here to read about performances. Past performance is not a guarantee of future result. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

CIEN Ciena Corp. COMMEQUIP STX Seagate Technology Plc COMPUTER EGOV NIC Inc. INTERNET ACLS Axcelis Technologies Inc. SEMIANDEQUIP AMAT Applied Materials Inc. SEMIANDEQUIP LRCX Lam Research Corp. SEMIANDEQUIP MU Micron Technology Inc. SEMIANDEQUIP MANH Manhattan Associates Inc. SOFTW ADS Alliance Data Systems Corp. TECHSVCE SAIC Science Applications International Corp. TECHSVCE

Detail of valuation and quality indicators in technology and telecommunication on 8/3/2018

I take 4 aggregate industry factors: price/earnings (P/E), price to sales (P/S), price-to-free cash flow (P/FCF), and return on equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large-caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor, I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 4 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average (“Avg”) between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above (“D-xxx”).

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S P/FCF Avg D- P/FCF ROE Avg D-ROE Internet 50.60 38.33 -32.00% 5.35 2.93 -82.66% 48.98 29.72 -64.82% -22.28 -26.83 4.55 IT Services 27.42 23.34 -17.48% 2.12 1.16 -83.05% 27.00 18.68 -44.55% 12.77 2.42 10.35 Software 62.53 33.79 -85.05% 5.70 2.81 -103.02% 41.87 23.95 -74.81% -8.95 -8.17 -0.78 Communications Equipment 28.70 28.48 -0.76% 1.77 1.61 -9.87% 29.48 24.1 -22.33% -1.10 -9.61 8.51 Computers/Peripherals 24.82 24.67 -0.60% 1.68 1.24 -35.53% 34.10 21.68 -57.31% -2.17 -8.33 6.16 Electronic Equipment 32.93 21.26 -54.91% 1.53 1.3 -17.45% 34.89 21.35 -63.44% 0.22 -1.77 1.99 Semiconductors* 31.41 31.77 1.13% 3.10 2.41 -28.66% 25.45 28.86 11.81% 5.33 -1.34 6.67 Diversified Telecom Services 17.64 19.95 11.60% 2.09 1.2 -73.94% 33.16 23.83 -39.14% 0.01 -11.97 11.98 Wireless Telecom Services 28.56 27.57 -3.60% 1.38 1.75 21.23% 28.67 31 7.52% 8.05 -14.25 22.30

* Averages since 2003

The following charts give an idea of the current status of 3 valuation factors (P/E, P/S, P/FCF) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors, the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios lower is better, for ROE higher is better. On the charts below, higher is always better.

Price/earnings relative to historical average

Price/sales relative to historical average

Price/free cash flow relative to historical average

ROE relative to historical average

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLK with the benchmark in the last month.

Chart by TradingView

