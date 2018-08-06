Big 5: Balance Sheet Quality Continues To Decline

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) dropped last week as the firm missed earnings estimates and reported yet another quarter of weak comparable store sales. Since I last declared shares a sell, the stock has fallen 28.75%. With the quality of the balance sheet declining, comp stores weak, and margins weak, I continue to believe investors should avoid Big 5.

Revenue Declines… Again

Business is not a terribly complicated equation. It all starts with sales and profitability, and these are concerning at Big 5. Sales were down 1.5% y/y to $240 million driven by a comparable store sales decline of 2.1%. As I have said before, the business is not falling off a cliff, which would be a major concern, but it is somewhat steadily chugging along and slowly eroding.

Costs are Rising

Gross profit also declined, falling 110 basis points y/y to 31.4% of sales, driven primarily by sales deleveraging and higher distribution costs, though the decline was partially offset by a 42 basis point increase in merchandise mix. In short, as apparel and footwear become more meaningful components of the overall mix, merchandise margins have improved, but the decline in total sales has weighed on overall gross margins.

Q2 2018 Q2 2017 Sales % of mix Sales % of mix Hardgoods 129,013 53.8% 132,958 54.6% Apparel 42,590 17.7% 41,949 17.2% Footwear 67,199 28.0% 67,803 27.8% Other 1,149 0.5% 961 0.4% Total $239,951 $243,671

Source: Big 5 Q2’18 10-Q

Gross margin declined, but SG&A also increased 70 basis points y/y to 31.4% of sales, driving further operating margin deterioration. Big 5 generated a paltry $615 thousand in operating income in Q2 of 2018 for a margin of 0.3%, compared to $5.1 million for a margin of 2.1% in Q2 of 2017. Year-to-date, Big 5 has basically broken even on an EBIT basis, which is a sizeable decline compared to the $14.1 million last year.

Balance Sheet is Deteriorating

This problem is exacerbated by Big 5’s sizeable debt load and quarterly interest expense that exceeded EBIT by a few hundred thousand in Q2. Big 5’s debt sits at $90.7 million, more than double the $45 million at the end of FY17. Debt is typically higher in the lean summer months, but $90 million is even high for Big 5.

Big 5’s change in debt might be more palatable if it was accompanied by a big increase in valuable assets, but unfortunately, it has only corresponded to an increase in inventory. In fact, Big 5’s total inventory is 5% higher than the year-ago period at $345.6 million. Retained earnings are down about $20 million y/y, and the inherent leverage profile seems to be increasing.

On the plus side, management guided to flat to slightly positive comps in Q3 2018, with EPS of $0.14-0.24 compared to a decline of 2.9% and EPS of $0.29 in Q3 2017. However, I believe the company needs great momentum than flat to slightly up to generate some cash to start improving the balance sheet. Flat is dangerous given the company’s financial leverage.

Dividend Stealing Much Needed Cash

I’ve seen this story before, and it never ceases to amaze me. RadioShack made the same mistakes. Big 5 does not need to die; however, management is siphoning cash that could cushion the balance sheet to dividend payments that are bankrupting the company. The dividend costs $3.1-3.3 million per quarter, and management refuses to cut/suspend it to decrease financial leverage. This would be fine if Big 5 had no debt and generated enough cash to sustain the dividend. Instead, Big 5 increases its borrowings and makes its business increasingly vulnerable to macroeconomic and secular headwinds. This is not how companies survive. This is how companies die.

Stay Away From Big 5

Increasing leverage, weak sales, poor profitability, and a refusal to cut the dividend to improve the company’s leverage profile have created a terrible situation for Big 5. The company may not die in the next quarter or year, but it is on the path to its eventual demise. By declaring another $0.15 per share dividend with a cost of at least $3.1 million, management has signaled that it does not believe it can save the company, and instead, it is conceding defeat. I would not want to be a Big 5 debt holder, as it looks like debt will be utilized to compensate equity owners as the stock price continues to erode.

Consensus estimates currently call for around $0.26 per share of earnings for FY18. This would imply an EPS multiple of 22x earnings for a company that is slowly seeing its sales and profits move towards breakeven. TTM EBIT was about $2.1 million, which is not enough to even cover the annual interest expense of ~$2.8-3.0 million (at the current debt profile). In short, Big 5 trades at a P/E 12 times higher than Foot Locker (FL) (10.5x) and 11 times higher than Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) (11x). I would argue both are much better businesses, and that Big 5's relative valuation makes absolutely no sense.

In short, Big 5 is a rough situation for an equity holder. I would stay far away from this company on the long side. The increase in debt over the past few years has exponentially expedited the company’s decline. I have long argued that Big 5 is doomed over the long term with rising labor costs and an inferior product mix. The increase in financial leverage and the refusal to spare cash to deleverage the business have boosted my confidence that Big 5 will go to zero in the next 3-5 years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in BGFV over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.