Teradata: Surprising Subscription Results

Even with the cloud subscription transition acting as a near-term headwind to both revenues and gross margins, Teradata managed to produce top-line growth and FCF growth.

Evaluating a business that's in the midst of a major transition is like chasing a moving target - depending on the pace of that transition, results can be all over the place and a bona fide assessment is difficult to make. Last quarter, while acknowledging that Teradata was an incredibly cheap stock, I noted that Teradata's transition to a cloud-subscription model was inducing weak results in the near term that investors should be cautious about.

This quarter, Teradata (TDC) surprised Wall Street with results that tilted heavily toward the upside. Most notably of all, the company accelerated the pace of its transition toward recurring subscription revenues - an event that, for many companies, has produced tremendous stock price growth (such as at Adobe (ADBE) and Autodesk (ADSK)). Yet in light of a quickened transition pace, Teradata's near-term Q2 results didn't look too bad.

Note that, at least in the current quarter and at least the next few quarters, an accelerated transition is a headwind for results on both the revenue and cost side. This is due to the fact that when Teradata defers more revenues over time through subscription deals, less revenue is recognized upfront. And what's more, the proportion of revenue that is recognized upfront tilts more heavily toward hardware, which carries substantially lower margins than software. In spite of these headwinds, however, Teradata managed beats to both top and bottom line estimates in Q2 that minimized the impact of this cloud transition. Like Tableau's results earlier last week (a company that's also undergoing its own cloud transition), it appears that Teradata is managing well through its subscription shift.

Big discounts for big data

I'm encouraged by Teradata's Q2 results, and the fact that it was poorly received by investors may be a buying opportunity for the stock.

Note that Teradata has traded at an incredibly low valuation multiple for years. Though the company is no longer a growth stock, the <2x revenue multiple at which it's currently trading is a stark contrast to the majority of SaaS companies that are trading at 7-10x forward revenues.

It makes sense to apply a lower valuation to Teradata's revenue stream when the majority of it was low-margin, perpetual revenues. But with the company's revenue mix tilting heavily in favor of subscription revenues, the huge discount is no longer justified.

Alongside its Q2 earnings release, Teradata released new guidance that called for an FY18 bookings mix that would consist of 65-70% recurring subscriptions. Previously, the company had guided to a 50-60% mix - but recognizing the strength in the 66% bookings mix in Q2 and extrapolating that trend forward, the company has upped that guidance range, effectively implying an acceleration of Teradata's cloud transition. This had a near-term impact on revenue guidance - the company took down its FY18 revenue target to $2.13-$2.15 billion, down from a previous range of $2.15-$2.18 billion, but this is no reason to be sour on Teradata. The faster the company can move to 80-90% subscription bookings, the faster the near-term earnings pain can subside.

Note that Teradata isn't alone among the big data IaaS stocks that are facing pressure. Cloudera (CLDR), most notably, has been pressured ever since its Q4 release predicted a souring of its revenue retention rate and a corresponding deceleration of growth below <30%. Still, its current valuation multiple at 3.4x also stands in stark contrast to the wider SaaS sector, even among peers at a similar high 20s/low 30s growth rate. Fellow enterprise Hadoop vendor Hortonworks (HDP) is also in the same boat.

Thematically speaking, this pessimism toward the big data space is unsettling. More and more, enterprises are treating their data as a real and critical asset, and data management tools like Teradata and Cloudera are necessary components of this ecosystem. In my view, investors have a tremendous opportunity to buy into these stocks now while they're still cheap.

Q2 download: no longer facing profit compression

Here's a glance at Teradata's Q2 results:

Figure 1. Teradata Q2 earnings Source: Teradata investor relations

The company achieved radically improved Q2 results compared to the Q1 print, hence my reversal in opinion toward the stock. Revenues grew 6% y/y to $544 million, doubling the 3% y/y growth rate Teradata experienced in Q1. Wall Street wasn't expecting it - consensus estimates pinned Teradata's Q2 revenue at $524.3 million (+2% y/y), marking a four-point beat this quarter. It's fairly common for a company that's growing at 30 or 40% to beat Wall Street estimates by a four-point margin, but when a four-point beat like Teradata's implies a growth rate that doubled consensus expectations, it's a truly remarkable feat.

Again, I'll emphasize that this revenue strength came in spite of a faster cloud transition. Subscription bookings (note that bookings isn't necessarily revenue recognized in the quarter) clocked in at a 66% mix of the total, ahead of the company's expectation of 50-60%. This means more revenues were deferred to future quarters than the company had expected when it was issuing its Q2 guidance. Total recurring revenue in the quarter grew 11% y/y to $312 million, representing a 57% mix of the total versus 55% in the year-ago quarter.

Here's what Victor Lund, Teradata's CEO, had to say on the subscription transition:

Customers are moving to subscription license faster than anticipated. In fact, in the first half of 2018, roughly two-thirds of our new business transactions are on subscription. And we continue to see subscriptions trend above our previous guidance. The accelerating conversion from one-time perpetual license to subscription revenues is great news for us, as it reflects our customers' acceptance of our new flexible pricing and deployment options, and sets us on course for a more dependable and predictable revenue stream."

Note also that, in spite of the accelerated subscription transition, Teradata's operating profit no longer compressed as it did last quarter. Gross margin, for starters, fell only 120bps from the year-ago quarter, versus 170bps in Q1.

Furthermore, the company managed to hold operating expenses relatively flat, producing an operating profit of $10 million (1.8% GAAP operating margin), versus breakeven in the year-ago quarter. Last quarter, it had been the other way around - the company turned breakeven profits in 1Q17 into a small loss in 1Q18.

Pro forma EPS of $0.26 showed a tremendous beat as well over Wall Street expectations of $0.19. And perhaps most relieving of all is the fact that Teradata's free cash flow no longer showed the plunge this quarter as it did in Q1, with Q2 FCF growing 60% y/y to $72 million:

Figure 2. Teradata FCF Source: Teradata investor relations

Recall that in Q1, one of the most alarming data points was the fact that Teradata showed a -32% y/y compression in free cash flow. In the year-to-date, FCF is still down by -18% y/y, but that's a much easier number to swallow in light of the increased amount of revenues that are being deferred. Teradata's first-half FCF margin of 22% is also highly competitive with the rest of the software sector.

Key takeaways

With its Q2 results, Teradata has provided relief from the worrying print in Q1, particularly on the FCF and margin compression front. The company continues to make progress toward its cloud transition ahead of expectations, and near-term earnings don't look that bad in spite of that fact. So long as the strength in Teradata's Q2 print continues, Teradata's bargain-basement valuation multiple bears tremendous opportunities for investors to nab a piece of the nascent big data sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLDR, TDC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.