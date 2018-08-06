Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Rare Opportunity For High Yield And Safety

Another quarter and Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) hits it out of the park again. For Q2 2018, BXMT reported a record origination volume of $3.9 billion, a 105% increase from the previous quarter. Furthermore, Core Earnings per Share, excluding one-time items, was $0.67, providing a solid dividend coverage of 108%. This would be considered a blowout quarter for many companies but is business as usual for BXMT. This quarter demonstrates the continuing theme of BXMT's ability to grow from strength to strength as it leverages its business model and relationship with Blackstone Real Estate to grow its commercial lending platform.

Below, I will be highlighting some of the more important numbers reported for the current quarter and which I will be relying upon to draw conclusions regarding the company's financial health. Additionally, I will be highlighting trends I see playing out for the company in the subsequent quarters and current market conditions that might impact future financial results. Prior to getting into the details, I am expecting readers to have a basic understanding of BXMT's business model. However, if you don't, please review my previous article which provides a detailed overview of BXMT.

The simplest and most effective principle in investing is the "Keep It Simple, Stupid" rule, shortened as KISS. This rule is very much applicable towards BXMT's business model as it solely relies on originating and funding senior secured commercial loans. In simple terms, it borrows capital in order to lend it out at a higher interest rate. Then, it pockets the spread between the cost of capital and interest income.

Stupendous Loan Origination Growth

Source: Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Origination volume grew almost double from the previous quarter. A large chunk of that growth was from the $1.8 billion construction loan for The Spiral. Nonetheless, this new strategy of financing larger deals speak of BXMT's ambition and growth strategy.

As the commercial real estate loan market gets more competitive, it only makes sense for BXMT to scale up and target larger and more exclusive deals. While these multi-year construction loans carry additional risk, BXMT has demonstrated its ability to perform a thorough due diligence prior to signing-off on a deal. The Spiral deal requires the developers to hit multiple milestones before additional funding is released for the construction project.

Moreover, BXMT is able to leverage its relationship with Blackstone Real Estate to gain first-pick access to a real estate platform worth over $120 billion. BXMT is externally managed by Blackstone (BX) and therefore aligns management strategy for both companies. This provides BXMT crucial and proprietary information regarding the real estate market and better financing rates for lending capital.

Source: Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In addition, BXMT is able to diversify its portfolio alongside BX as it starts to gain a foothold in Europe. At the moment, under 20% of the portfolio is from European markets. This is double what it was from a couple quarters ago. As the EU recovers from the sovereign debt crisis, there are many opportunities as the region returns to growth mode.

Looking at the asset class diversification, I am glad to see office, hotel and multifamily make the bulk of the portfolio. As the economy continues to grow, these asset classes definitely benefit as more companies expand and more jobs allow people to scale up for better homes and take vacations. While it may also be applicable for retail properties since people should be shopping more, I do not believe the resurgence of retail is guaranteed. In my opinion, the adjustment between online and physical shopping is not complete and a strong economy is only delaying inevitable. Therefore, I breathe easier seeing that BXMT has little exposure to the retail market.

Rising Interest Rates: Advantage BXMT

Since the economy is on a stronger footing, the Federal Reserve continues to increase the interest rates which indirectly impacts the LIBOR. As you can see from the chart above, the LIBOR has been on a tear since last October. This bodes well for BXMT as it financing and lending rates are derived from the LIBOR.

On the liabilities side, BXMT was able to lower the rates for its credit facilities from L + 2.07% in the previous quarter to L + 1.97% in this quarter. It is important that BXMT is able to maintain a stable cost of capital as increased competition has compressed the spread. The all-in lending yield was at L + 4.39% in Q2 2017, while in this quarter it's at L + 3.99%. The increase in the LIBOR definitely helps in the short-term to offset the spread compression but it is a risk that the company has to prioritize to avoid profits being eaten up. The CEO, Stephen Plavin has highlighted the same concern during the most recent earnings call:

And I think we see the potential for compression going forward, so it's something we're mindful of. We have our work cut out for us in terms of keeping up with those marketing dynamics.

Distribution Growth?

Source: Blackstone Mortgage Trust

As I just mentioned, the spread compression has the potential to possibly reduce the dividend coverage currently offered for the current payout rate. Fortunately, the dividend coverage for past 12 months has been at 113%, and therefore, I do not foresee any dividend cut happening anytime soon. On the contrary, the expectation from shareholders, including myself, is the possibility for a dividend hike in the near future. This is definitely something management is considering as Mr. Plavin puts it:

They certainly do give us confidence in our business model and our ability to grow earnings and cover the dividend. I think we want to be very conservative and prudent about the dividend thinking long-term about stability. And so I think ultimately a decision about a dividend increase is, as I said, is going to be made in the future. And we're monitoring very closely all those dynamics. There are a lot of dynamics that are in favor of dividend increase and growth in earnings, and there are some headwinds as well. And so it's a picture that will play out over time.

I believe we need to wait and see the impact the spread compression will have on the company and management's ability to navigate this environment. While I do have the highest confidence on the management team, there are factors beyond their control which would make it difficult to increase dividend rate. At the moment, a safe dividend yield of 7.6% sounds good enough to buy my patience a little while longer.

Conclusion:

All in all, I continue to be a strong believer in BXMT's business model and the management team's ability to deliver a solid performance moving forward. While there are risks associated with the spread compression, I believe the company is well situated with a high-quality and diversified portfolio of loans to generate enough profits to cover the dividend for the foreseeable future.

In regards to the stock price, which is trading at a premium to the Book Value, I would wait for a better entry point around $31-32. This might require a lot of patience but it is better not getting caught on the wrong foot.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BX, BXMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.