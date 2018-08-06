KT: Shares Poised For Rebound

The possibility of M&As in the pay TV market is rising, as the upper limit on the market share of TV operators was lifted.

Investment highlights

We believe 2Q18 results met market expectations, even without one-offs. Despite a series of cell plan discounts, the pace of decline in mobile service revenue has subsided. GiGA Internet subscribers continued to grow, and media revenue also increased. Concerns over regulatory uncertainties have mostly been priced in, in our view. Considering KT’s (KT) solid business structure, hefty asset value, and expectations for the 5G era, we believe the stock, currently trading at 0.6x P/B, has great upside potential. The possibility of M&As in the pay TV market is rising, as the upper limit on the market share of TV operators was lifted.

Major issues and earnings outlook

Consolidated revenue for 2Q18 under the new accounting standards came to KRW5.81tn (+1.7% QoQ) and operating profit KRW399.1bn (+0.5% QoQ). Under the old accounting standards, revenue would have come to KRW5.88tn (+0.7% YoY) and operating profit KRW376.9bn (-15.7% YoY). One-offs include a KRW85bn writeback on handset subsidy VAT and a KRW64bn increase in labor cost as a result of labor negotiations. Combined, KT recorded a KRW21bn gain from one-offs. Considering the industry- wide movement to expand cell plan discounts, the telco was successful in maintaining its profitability. Mobile ARPU and mobile service revenue slipped 0.8% YoY and 0.7% YoY, respectively, which was modest compared with peers. We believe this is mainly thanks to an increase in 2nd device sales and an improving subscriber mix. The Data On plan has attracted more than 500,000 subscribers in just one month since its introduction at the end of May. MNO subscribers net-increased by about 220,000. In fixed-line telecom, growth was seen across all segments, excluding PSTN. GiGA Internet subscribers now account for 52% of all Internet subscribers, which has helped to boost ARPU. Media revenue rose 8.4% YoY on the back of steadily growing IPTV subscribers and increasing home shopping commissions.

Our attention is on the stock’s low valuation rather than on negative sentiment. We believe it is time that the stock pulled out of the low-valuation phase. We maintain BUY and our target price of KRW37,000.

