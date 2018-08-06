High-Flying Silicon Labs Gets Dinged As IoT Growth Hits A Lull

The IoT business is still in the emerging growth phase and somewhat dependent upon large projects (a UK smart meter project in particular), leading to more volatility.

Silicon Labs posted a very respectable mid-teens reported revenue growth rate, but the market seemed to focus less on the strong Infrastructure growth and more on the weaker IoT growth.

There are quite a few companies out there that would be more than happy to have a business where a slowdown to 11% year-over-year growth could be considered a lull, but then not many companies have enjoyed the sort of multiples and general growth enthusiasm as Silicon Labs (SLAB). Although Silicon Lab’s multiyear track record relative to the SOX is still good, that gap has closed recently and competitors like Integrated Device (IDTI) and Cypress (CY) have pulled ahead on a one-year and year-to-date basis.

Silicon Labs is another one of those cases where I have liked the company for some time and been less comfortable with the valuation. I don’t think this slowdown in IoT revenue growth is an early sign of trouble to come, but I do think that high valuations carry high expectations and Silicon Labs may have to deal with disappointed growth investors swapping out the shares for other semiconductor growth stories (like IDTI). Not yet at a buyable level for me, I suppose Silicon Labs’ current valuation is reasonable for a growth leader, but the reaction to second quarter earnings underlines the risk of paying high multiples for high-growth stories.

Good, But Not Great, Is Not Good Enough

Silicon Labs managed to extend its streak of better-than-expected revenue to 12 straight quarters, but the gap versus expectations was not particularly wide. Moreover, although the company beat earnings expectations on stronger than expected gross margin, that looks like a more transitory phenomenon and not a sign of a fundamentally better profit profile.

Revenue rose 14% on a year-over-year basis, or closer to 10% on an organic basis. While not as strong as the 16% growth posted by IDTI, it was still a strong result on a relative basis. Gross margin improved about two points from the prior year, as stronger timing and isolation sales, coupled with a mix shift within IoT sales, drove improved profitability. Operating income rose 18% on a yoy basis, with operating margin improved close to a point, but still lower than I’d like to see in the low 20%’s (a gross margin above 60% and an operating margin above 30% is the sweet spot for most chip companies).

Breaking Down The Components

Infrastructure was the strongest business this quarter, with 35% yoy growth (and 4% qoq growth) driven by both timing and isolation. Silicon Labs claimed share gains in its timing business, but I’d note that IDTI also reported strong results in its timing business (the two companies largely focus on different segments), and I think the market overall was stronger than expected this quarter, or at least in areas like high-speed Ethernet for data centers (where Mellanox (MLNX) is also doing quite well with its Ethernet product line-up of switches, NICs, and so on). Silicon Labs also pointed to strong isolation revenue, and it sounds as though the company’s hybrid/EV auto business was a significant source of incremental growth this quarter.

The story was less positive with the IoT business. Revenue was up 19% as reported, but organic growth was more than on the order of 11%, with sequential organic growth in the mid-single-digits. This makes two straight quarters now where Silicon Labs came in below its 20% growth target for the IoT business. One of the principal causes appears to be an ongoing pause in a roll-out of smart meters in the U.K. as a key customer is going through a program transition.

While that is a valid excuse, and management did not back away from its 20% long-term growth target, it arguably does highlight that for as much as the company talks about a multibillion-dollar addressable market across “smart home”, “smart city”, “smart industry”, and “smart building”, it is still a business that is dependent upon some key large project wins. That’s a normal part of emerging growth opportunities, but in my experience many growth investors don’t care about the details, they just care about whether the growth rate is where they wanted it to be.

Silicon Labs’ other businesses, Access and Broadcast, were both down in the quarter (down 12% and 7% yoy, respectively). Broadcast was hurt by weaker auto sales, as this is less of a content growth story than Silicon Labs’ other auto-facing businesses and more sensitive to weaker build rates, and Access was hurt in part by the recently-lifted ZTE ban.

Waiting For Reacceleration

Silicon Labs has built a strong IoT business underpinned by a very deep collection of assets in wireless communications. There’s no shortage of competition already from the likes of Cypress, Microchip (MCHP), Texas Instruments (TXN) and so on, and others like IDTI may prove to be more competitive than currently thought in particular niches (with IDTI I’m thinking mostly of its sensor business where it can integrate wireless power, microcontroller and RF components).

Nevertheless, I think the IoT market is a very real multiyear growth opportunity, and I’d note that companies like Rockwell (ROK) continue to make moves to improve their positioning in industrial IoT. In the meantime, though, it will still take time to build this business. Connected home devices are still more of a novelty and markets like connected buildings are likewise very early in the development phase.

I’d also note that Silicon Labs announced the hiring of a new Chief Strategy Officer whose duties will include the company’s M&A strategy. It shouldn’t really surprise anybody that Silicon Labs would still be interested in doing deals; that has been core to the company’s strategy for a very long time now, and there are still opportunities for Silicon Labs to improve its portfolio in IoT and Infrastructure through selective acquisitions.

The Bottom Line

As I’m making no significant changes to my model, there’s not much that’s new about valuation or the long-term growth outlook. This quarter’s gross margin outperformance was more of a blip than a fundamental shift, and I do believe the IoT business growth rate will improve in the coming quarters. The pullback in the shares has brought the share price close to my margin-driven EV/revenue fair value, but just enough to call it fairly-valued (and not “cheap”).

Stocks like Silicon Labs don’t really get cheap unless/until the market really loses faith in the growth story and/or the market as a whole goes into the tank, so I understand that waiting for an even better price may not work out. Investors with more risk appetite may find some appeal here, as Silicon Labs’ valuation is now reasonable and higher-growth stories don’t often trade at reasonable multiples, but I’d note there is still downside risk if IoT revenue growth doesn’t reaccelerate soon.

