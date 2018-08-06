From The Top(danmark) To The Flop

Furthermore, I am not going to invest in Topdanmark, considering that the recent pullback is not sufficient to buy the stock with a discount.

In my opinion, a dividend increase could be challenging, in spite of the undeniable strengths of the insurer.

The stock price dropped accordingly, the investors fearing that the dividend will not be increased this year and could be even lower than last year.

Executive Summary

On 20th of July, Topdanmark (OTCPK:TPDKY) reported its Q2 2018 results. Adversely impacted by higher-than-expected weather-related claims, the post-tax profit dropped by DKK 129 million ($21 million) to DKK 474 million ($76 million) in Q2 2018. On a year-to-date basis, the post-tax result declined from DKK 889 million ($142 million) to DKK 613 million ($98 million), because of the lower technical results and a reduced investment income. The stock price has dropped by around 10% since the results release. Nevertheless, the recent pullback is not sufficient for me to buy the stock with a discount.

A Declining Profit Due To Weather-Related Claims

In Q2 2018, the pre-tax profit declined DKK 181 million ($29 million) to DKK 435 million ($70 million). The drop is mainly due to the technical result decline, resulting from an unusually high level of fire claims in Q2 2018.

Source: Topdanmark’s Q2 2018 report

At the year-to-date level, the pre-tax profit decline DKK 153 million ($24 million) to DKK 661 million ($106 million). The decrease was mainly explained by the lower technical result in Q2 2018, affected adversely by the higher level of claims.

The high level of fire claims resulted from the dry weather and deteriorated accordingly the loss ratio reported in Q2 2018. During the second quarter of 2018, the loss ratio after reinsurance worsened by 7.8 percentage points compared to Q2 2017. In spite of a 2.6% earned premiums growth, driven by the increase in premiums in the personal and SME segments (+2.3% and 3.0% respectively), the quarterly technical result of the non-life activities dropped by DKK 172 million ($28 million).

Source: Topdanmark’s Q2 2018 report

The SME segment was more affected than the personal business area by the fire claims, with a deteriorated combined ratio of 89.5% (vs.75.6% in Q2 2017), while the combined ratio of the personal segment only worsened by 3.3 percentage points to 79.6%.

On a year-to-date basis, the combined ratio worsened by 3.7 percentage points, driven by the deterioration in the loss ratio, due to an adverse claims trend. The expense ratio was almost flat to 16.8%, in spite of the increase in the payroll tax imposed on Danish financial business, which grew by 0.4 percentage point to 14.5% in 2018.

On the life activity side, the profit dropped by DKK 22 million ($4 million) from H1 2017 to H2 2018. The DKK 22 million ($4 million) decline was due to a drop in the risk result, which may fluctuate significantly from one quarter to the next.

Source: Topdanmark’s Q2 2018 repor t

Nevertheless, confident on the observed trend in premiums during the first six months of the year (a 20.2% increase in the gross premiums, mainly due to the growth of the unit-linked contracts), the management has confirmed the FY 2018 profit target for the life activities.

An Unchanged Guidance

Topdanmark’s management is well-known to be very careful about the business outlook of the company. However, it upgrades every quarter the guidance, confirming that the initial assumptions were too conservative. In Q2 2018, the outlook remained unchanged, mainly because of the deterioration in the P&C activity profitability.

Source: Topdanmark’s Q2 2018 report

The forecasted EPS is DKK 12.8. In my opinion, the FY 2018 profit will be above the estimations, unless there are new catastrophes during the second half of 2018. I expect an EPS to be in the range of DKK 14 ($2.2) and DKK 18 ($2.9), mainly driven by improved underwriting margins of the P&C activities during the second semester.

A Dividend Increase Will Be Challenging

Topdanmark’s dividend level depends on Sampo’s (OTCPK:SAXPF)(OTCPK:SAXPY) targets. Depending on the cash flows received from its other subsidiaries and associate companies, Sampo will be eager or not to squeeze money from Topdanmark. In my opinion, the payout ratio will be undoubtedly near to 100%. Then, the paid dividend per share would be almost equal to the EPS. I do not think that the dividend will be increased from last year unless Topdanmark succeeds to deliver higher returns from its both life and non-life business areas.

Takeaways

Q2 2018 results suffered from large weather-related claims. The euphoria of the investors has died, and the stock price dropped accordingly. Nevertheless, the safety margin is still not there to invest in Topdanmark. Hence, I prefer passing, even if I consider that the business model of the Danish insurer is excellent and shareholder-oriented.

Notes for readers: Interested in other analyses mainly focused on the insurance sector? Please do not hesitate to follow me by scrolling up and clicking on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles. Thanks a lot for your support! Furthermore, I will be more than happy to discuss with you on my articles, the chosen assumptions for valuing companies' intrinsic value or anything else you consider as relevant.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.