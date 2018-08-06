Adaptimmune: Are We Set Up For A Rebound?

On November 22, 2017, I shared my first article about Adaptimmune (ADAP) for my SA readers. At the time I was very favorable for their stock being a good investment. The stock was trading at the time for $8.11. In the interim the stock rose as high $14.62 before retreating to the current sub-$10.00 pricing. The upward movement translates to an increase of 80% in valuation. I wish I had caught the actual top price, but I had taken advantage of the increased valuation where I sold my position out on two separate trading dates—May 1, 2018--$12.48 and June 4,2018 -$13.65, for an average profit of 61%.

The best way to follow the market trend in the biotech segment is by looking at the Nasdaq Biotech Index (NBI) and the smaller-cap S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index (SPSIBI). At the close of trading on Friday, July 27 th, 2018, the NBI was up 8.17% YTD. Only two weeks before the same index was up 10.95%, so clearly this index and the underlying biotech stock had swooned by 2.78%, or 25% in the two-week span of time.

Adaptimmune’s stock has YTD improved from $7.10 to the current $8.84, a respectable $1.74 gain, or 25%, as of August 3, 2018. However, with the close on Friday we have seen the stock retreat from the yearly high by $5.78, or a whopping 40%. My current thinking is the stock has been oversold and could be set up to rebound if the currently volatility in the biotechs has run its course.

Adaptimmune's Area of Drug Development:

With this article I would like to update the interim events, since my first article, and what my current thoughts are for the stock as an investment opportunity. Let me briefly outline what is unique about Adaptimmune and why is has the potential for being a very successful biotech.

In the arena of biotech development there is currently a lot of enthusiasm being directed toward a new way for treating cancer. This area is chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) where you add the factor of T cells where they are specially engineered concepts of synthetic receptors being delivered to T cell surfaces where they are designed to destroy cancers cells. Basically, what this means is using one’s own immune system to attack their cancer. At this stage of applying this technique most of the work has been directed toward hematological cancers—blood cancers in a more general use of the term. Leukemia being the major example of a blood cancer. What is unique with the approach Adaptimmue is taking is the fact they are working on the application of their products to solid tumors. Adaptimmune’s T-cell therapies can target both solid cancers, such as synovial sarcoma and ovarian cancers and hematologic cancers. Their T-cell therapies have general applicability to a wide range of cancer types, many of which currently have low patient survival rates.

For a better understanding of the area Adaptimmune is directing their efforts the following is a professional article for my reader’s consideration.

Products in Current Development:

NY-ESO 1: Sarcoma, Melanoma, Multiple Myeloma, NSCLC, Ovarian, Esophageal, Breast, Others

In June of 2014, Adaptimmune agreed to a collaboration and license agreement with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). Agreement with Glaxo involved up to five programs where the first one dealt with the NY-ESO product. In 2016 the parties agreed to the accelerate the development of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell work in synovial sarcoma. This type cancer is a rare soft tissue cancer that normally occurs in the extremities of the arms or legs. Plus, the agreed to perform combination studies. In 2017, GSK exercised their option to exclusively taken over the rights to NY-ESO’s research, develop and commercialization. This transition to Glaxo was completed on July 24 th, 2018, where Glaxo would pay Adaptimmune $27.5 million that will occur in the current third quarter. In the future, Adaptimmune will be eligible for development milestones, tiered sales milestones and royalties on worldwide sales.

As mentioned this transfer now gives Glaxo the rights to take over combination studies with the program. In my opinion, this is a key for the potential future for this development and expansion into more lucrative markets. The first combination studies involve Merck & Co.’s cancer drug Keytruda. Recently released data for respective drug’s sales for the 2 nd-Q reveals that Keytruda generated $1.67 billion, a nifty increase of 14% sequentially. When comparing the year over year results these latest numbers show a near 90% increase in revenue. By a small margin, this puts Keytruda sales edging out the revenue for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s OPDIVO.

99 patients had been enrolled in this trial before transferring the project to GSK. In the future all data release will be the responsibility for GSK. However, it should be noted that abstracts have been submitted for the September conference in New York City for the International Immunotherapy Conference. It’s not clear to me as for what data is planned for sharing—if their abstract is accepted.

There are no guarantees that any combination therapy will surpass the results that Keytruda is currently achieving. However, I think it important that Glaxo has shown confidence in the Adaptimmune technology where now they will fund a more rapid time line in their clinical trials for the drug.

MAGE-A10: Head & Neck, Bladder, Lung, Breast, Ovarian, Melanoma, Cervical, Uterine, Others

In January of this year the safety review committee recommended dose escalation to 1 billion cells in bladder, melanoma and head and neck cancers. This escalation in dosing comes on top of the previously announced escalation to 1 billion cells in non-small cell lung cancer patients. In July they announced the safety review committee had allowed them to move the dosing up to 6 billion cells. They are still on schedule to release patient response data in the coming months of 2018. The month of September has been mentioned for this data release.

AFP: Hepatocellular carcinoma MAGE-A4: Bladder, Melanoma, Head & Neck, Ovarian, NSCLC, Gastric, Others

Back in June at the ASCO conference they announced dosing had increased to 1 billion for this product. Adaptimmune expects to hear back soon from the safety committee if they might be allowed to move the dosing up for the patients in this trial. Recently Adaptimmune received notice they have clearance for a poster presentation at the ESMO scheduled in Munich, Germany in October. Plus, they are on schedule to release patient response for this drug before year end.

12 Other Targets in Research

At the end of the 2nd-Q, Adaptimmune had $129 million in total liquidity—this doesn’t include the $27.5 million that is currently due from GSK for the completion of the transfer of the NY-ESO program. Based on the combined total of cash, Adaptimmune feels they have enough operating funds to fund their efforts through early 2020.

In the 2nd-Q conference call the CEO clearly stated— “We are confident that we will achieve our goal to be the first to market with SPEAR T-cell therapies in solid tumors”. If this occurs, the price of Adaptimmune’s stock is cheap at the current trading level.

Conclusion:

The application of CAR-T cell therapy is a growing field in new therapies for treating cancer. IF, and that is a big IF, Adaptimmune’s process becomes the first to market, both internally controlled and the GSK project, this will be a major event in addressing the scourge of cancer—both blood cancers and solid tumors.

It’s encouraging GSK has taken such supportive actions by taking on the expense of moving forward Adaptimmune’s process with the NY-ESO product. Plus, GSK has the rights to take on more of the programs that Adaptimmune has in their development portfolio. As I always state in my article, never make an investment on just the potential for the company being taken out by another company. (With that said—just in the last two months I’ve had two of my investments bought out—TCAP and XRM). Make sure the underlying merits for the stock have value and potential for success!

Adaptimmune has certainly had an amazing and complex trading pattern as of late. If one goes back and looks at daily trading patterns—the stock vacillates in wide swings in the intra-day trading price. The fact there has been a downward trend, I don’t think there is any systemic issues with their development program. Adaptimmune has their US operation located in Philadelphia, PA., but they were created out of efforts at Oxford University in the UK. They are a UK domiciled firm and their stock trades as an ADR based on a 1:6 ration. Having just returned from London, there are great concerns for how BREXIT will unfold and how it will impact their economy. This could be the reason for the recent price drop---I just know this is a great topic of debate in the UK, as this will have a major impact on the drug companies that are now under the domicile one agency overseeing their development and approval in the European markets.

We should start getting more clinical data about the various trial in September. Depending on the amount and details this could be our next catalyst for moving the stock back to recent peak prices in 2018.

I have reestablished my position in Adaptimmune’s stock—at the $9.10 average price.

Good luck with your future investing decisions!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADAP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.