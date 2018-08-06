Chesapeake Energy Corp.: What To Do Now?

Shares are still quite cheap, and the oil recovery trend remains intact.

Several factors could catalyze oil price growth over the next twelve months.

Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s (CHK) shares sold off sharply after the oil and natural gas driller reported results for the second quarter last week. The company beat earnings estimates, but disappointed in terms of EBITDA and capital expenditures. Nonetheless, Chesapeake Energy Corp. remains a promising energy play for investors looking out for high risk-adjusted returns. I continue to be bullish on the energy company after the release of Q2-2018 earnings.

Before Chesapeake Energy Corp. reported second quarter earnings last week, I published a piece on the oil and natural gas driller titled "Chesapeake Energy Corp.: Strong Buy" in which I said that CHK made an attractive value proposition based on three factors: 1. Chesapeake Energy Corp. was already cheap on a forward P/E-basis; 2. Shares were at the brink of being oversold again at the time; and 3. The company would likely report solid second quarter earnings on the back of recovering price realizations.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. released mixed quarterly results, but the company is nonetheless on the right track, in my opinion.

Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s Q2-2018 Results

The energy company reported $982 million in oil, natural gas and NGL compared to $1.28 billion in the same quarter a year ago. Total revenues (which in addition to oil, natural gas and NGL revenues include marketing revenues) declined from $2.28 billion a year ago to $2.26 billion last quarter. The consensus revenue estimate called for total revenues of $2.27 billion.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. missed estimates with respect to its adjusted EBITDA - a key earnings figure that stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Chesapeake Energy Corp. said its adjusted EBITDA last quarter hit $536 million (year ago quarter: $461 million). However, consensus expectations were for $566 million. Source: Chesapeake Energy Corp. Earnings Release

Another disappointment was that Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s capital expenditures exceeded consensus expectations. The energy company reduced capital expenditures from $667 million last year to $595 million in the June quarter, marking a decrease of ~11 percent year-over-year, but analysts expected Chesapeake Energy Corp. to report just $563 million in capital expenditures.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Corp.

At the end of the day, Chesapeake Energy Corp. reported adjusted net income of $139 million, or $0.15/share. A year ago, the energy company earned $205 million, or $0.18/share. The consensus was for $0.14/share in adjusted earnings.

Overall, Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s results really weren't that bad, though.

The energy company is on the right track, and the recent sale of its Utica shale assets to Encino Acquisition Partners for $2 billion is a major milestone for Chesapeake Energy Corp. as it allows the company to repay a huge chunk of debt fast. I discussed the recent asset sale and implications for the investment thesis in my last article on CHK titled "Chesapeake Energy Corp.: What Happened Here?"

Macro Environment Supportive Of Higher Oil Prices

There are a couple of factor that could drive oil prices, and, hence, price realizations, higher over the next 12-months. Among them:

1. A roaring U.S. economy that supports domestic oil production, especially in Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s key growth areas such as the Powder River Basin;

2. Proposed U.S. sanctions on Iran could catalyze price growth;

3. An oil industry in Venezuela that is at the brink of collapse.

Still A Buy

Nothing has really changed since I last gave an update about the energy company.

Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s shares still have an attractive risk-reward in my opinion as oil prices are more likely to go up than down over the next twelve months, in my opinion (in absence of a recession, of course).

The recovery has been slow, but profound.

WTI Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

Hence, I think the July/August price drop is a good opportunity to gobble up shares for investors that have an above-average risk tolerance. Shares are neither overbought nor oversold for the time being as the Relative Strength Index indicates neutral territory.

Source: StockCharts

Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s shares are still in the bargain bin, selling for a very competitive forward P/E-multiple: Investors today pay less than six times next year's estimated profits.

CHK PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

Your Takeaway

Chesapeake Energy Corp. disappointed on EBITDA and higher-than-expected capital expenditures, but the underpinning growth trends are still intact: Oil prices remain in a bullish setup, and there are multiple factors that could catalyze price growth over the next twelve months. The recent asset sale and Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s increased capacity to pay down debt is another reason to remain bullish. Shares are dirt cheap. Speculative Buy.

