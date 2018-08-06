Eaton Outperforming And Still Undervalued, But Mind The Cycle

Eaton shares have done pretty well this year on a relative basis, but still look undervalued on what I believe are modest expectations.

Eaton is vulnerable to peaking demand for trucks and slowing auto production, but most of the markets it serves are still growing nicely.

Calling out Honeywell (HON) and Eaton (ETN) as preferred names earlier this year has worked out alright, as these two diversified multi-industrials have continued to do well over the past year, year-to-date, and three-month periods, with both really standing out over the industrial sector over the past three months.

Despite Eaton’s outperformance, the shares still look undervalued. I share some of what I assume are the markets worries about the Vehicle and Hydraulics businesses (about 20% of sales), but the business as a whole seems to be on good footing and I believe the shares are undervalued on very modest long-term growth expectations.

A Second Quarter Pick-Up

Like many industrials, Eaton followed up some iffy first quarter trends with a stronger second quarter. The revenue beat (versus sell-side expectations) was modest, but Eaton did better at the segment profit level, where results were about $0.06-$0.07 better than expected.

Organic revenue growth of 7% in the second quarter is on the stronger side of average for the quarter, and showed momentum relative to the first quarter (when organic sales rose more than 5%) and last year’s second quarter (when organic sales rose about 2%). Eaton saw 30bp of gross margin improvement, which is okay in a quarter where the split between yoy GM improvement/contraction is around 50/50 among the multi-industrials. Segment revenue rose a very solid 16%, with 140bp of margin improvement.

Bookings were still a little dicey, with stronger results in what I’d call longer-cycle businesses and weaker results in shorter-cycle businesses. The electrical business picked up nicely, with Energy and Safety Solutions accelerating from 8% growth to 15% growth (against 2% contraction last year), and Electrical Products accelerating from 2% contraction (and 3% growth last year) to 4% growth. Aero was up a strong 18% (accelerating both qoq and yoy), while Hydraulics contracted 1% after 14% growth in the first quarter and 32% growth a year ago.

Looking At The Comps

Electrical Products delivered 3% growth (organic) this quarter, with stronger results in industrial and residential (which are collectively about half of the business). The implied less-impressive performance in non-residential is a little curious, but I’ve seen a lot of variability in results from vendors to the non-residential end-market this quarter. Eaton slightly underperformed ABB (ABB) and underperformed Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY) by a wider margin, with Schneider having noted strong North American non-residential demand.

Energy and Safety Solutions saw stronger 7% growth, with industrial again a strong sector, and Eaton also noting ongoing strength in data center demand. This number compares more favorably with the performances of ABB and Schneider (Schneider’s Secure Power business was up 5%), and I think it’s perfectly valid to compare Eaton’s combined electrical business (up more than 5%) to ABB’s 4% growth in Electrification Products.

Hydraulics was up 13%, a strong result next to the 9% North American growth and 10% international growth reported by Parker-Hannifin (PH). Given the strength in areas like construction, mining, and ag machinery, as well as industrial automation, I’d call this a solid but not necessarily surprising result.

Aero was up 6%, in line with Parker-Hannifin’s aerospace results and the 8% growth seen at Honeywell. Like Honeywell, Eaton noted strength in defence/military demand, though Eaton also noted strength in commercial aftermarket whereas that was the weakest part of Honeywell’s Aerospace results.

Vehicle revenue rose 11%, while eMobility rose 14%. While auto production rates are softening, strong demand for heavy-duty trucks is helping this business.

What Does The Future Hold?

I talk a lot about where we are in the cycle as it pertains to companies in the multi-industrial space, and it’s an important consideration. I believe many investors are a little too trusting that the cycle has longer legs, and that could be setting up some of these stocks for future disappointment. That said, many multi-industrials have laid out pretty supportive views of the economic cycle and end-market demand, and the view offered up by Eaton’s management wasn’t too much different than my own.

Eaton believes it’s late in the game for NAFTA Class 8 trucks and global auto, and I don’t think there’s anybody who’d really disagree with that (though there will be a difference between those companies exposed to auto vehicle content and those exposed to auto capex equipment). Eaton thinks U.S. non-resi construction is still in mid-cycle, and I’m increasingly of that mindset, and I likewise agree that European construction, commercial aerospace, and residential construction are near the middle of the cycle.

The only area I would question Eaton’s assessment is in “Global Industrial/Factory Machinery”. This is a key consideration for companies like Eaton, Rockwell (ROK), Parker-Hannifin, and so many others, and a controversial area. On one hand, I see strong demand in areas like welding and compressors, not to mention industrial MRO, but company reports and guidance haven’t been universally strong this quarter.

The Opportunity

Eaton sounds like it’s getting more active looking for M&A deals, and I expect the company to focus on areas like electrical, aerospace, and eMobility – I don’t expect the company to go shopping for a new vertical, and I don’t think the balance sheet would really allow it.

If Eaton is right that 80%+ of their business is in “early-mid” or “mid-cycle”, there should be significantly more potential in the business than currently reflected in the share price. I think Eaton’s a little ambitious with that assessment, but it’s just a disagreement about degree, and I think this company still has attractive growth potential. That said, the looming declines in Class 8 truck orders and the potential for slowing demand in some off-highway categories are real factors to consider.

I’m still only looking for around 3% long-term revenue growth and not much in the way of significant margin/FCF margin leverage. That puts Eaton near the bottom in terms of the industrials I follow as far as future growth, but the share price doesn’t seem to factor in even that level of growth.

The Bottom Line

I believe Eaton is undervalued on both a discounted cash flow and EV/EBITDA basis, even after having outperformed many/most of its industrial peers in recent months. Although I am still concerned about industrial machinery demand, I think there is still enough upside here to justify buying and owning Eaton.

