Masimo Surges, Be Cautious

From a fundamental perspective, there are very few companies that I appreciate as much as Masimo (MASI). The company holds a virtual monopoly in pulse oximetry, and over the past few years, management has delivered on new sources of value to drive revenue growth.

Shares have now surged to an all-time high of more than $108. After incorporating higher than anticipated revenue growth, I am upping the midpoint of my valuation to $87, and I think shares could be worth as much as $92. While the company is executing exceptionally well and you would struggle to find a more pristine balance sheet, I believe investors are becoming too excited about Masimo. Let’s examine why I am slightly more cautious than the current valuation would imply.

Demand Generation Going Better Than Anticipated

The controversy, if you want to call it that, over Masimo during the past year or two is the question of revenue growth sustainability. This has become particularly prescient in anticipation of the end of Medtronic’s (MDT) pulse ox royalty payments. However, product revenue accelerated, growing 11.2% y/y (ex-fx) to $202 million. This was driven largely by strong execution from partners on the OEM side. Multiple partners landed meaningfully large contracts, including one with the Department of Defense that drove strong demand for rainbow technologies, which sell at higher prices and deliver better margins.

I’ve listened to and read thousands of earnings calls at this point in my career, and I have encountered few where a management team was as genuinely surprised by such success. I think it is clear that rainbow is becoming the gold standard in monitoring technology, and this should drive stronger growth than I had previously anticipated over the next three years.

As rainbow adoption grows, Masimo is seeing even better gross margin performance. Product-level gross margin increased a whopping 170 basis points y/y to 65.8% of sales. I see this number trending to the 67.5-68% range over time as the company continues to drive cost-savings initiatives at the plant level. I could envision Masimo achieving 70%+ as part of a larger manufacturing organization like GE Healthcare (GE) or Philips (NYSE:PHG), but 65-68% gross margin as a standalone company is more than adequate to deliver returns for shareholders.

Failure to Watch OpEx

Part of the reason why Masimo trades at such a high multiple (32-34x next year’s product-driven earnings ex-cash) is that the company is undoubtedly unearning what it could potentially earn. Operating margin guidance for FY18 is ~ 24.2%, but realistically, there is no reason that Masimo’s operating margin is lower than 30%, other than the fact that the company is pseudo private due to the ownership structure. That being said, the company did see SG&A decline 90 basis points as a percentage of sales to 33.6%. Spending increased by $5 million on absolute basis, and it is important to keep in mind that SG&A as a percentage of sales will move upward in FY19 without the benefit of royalty income.

R&D increased by 50 basis points y/y to 9% of sales. The elevated spending is fine as long as it results in new products to drive value (obviously), so I will not criticize Masimo. I think this line could come under more scrutiny if the core business were faltering, but for now, I will give it the benefit of the doubt.

Pristine Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

There are not many medtech companies with better balance sheets than Masimo. The company has $430 million in cash, no long-term debt, and truly no red flags that I have been able to identify. In fact, the company has done a wonderful job of limiting inventory growth and thus working capital intensity. My usual problem is finding situations where inventory is growing much faster than revenue, but for Masimo, the situation is reversed.

One of the underrated aspects of the Masimo story is the lack of capex. Though the company spent $40 million+ on its new corporate headquarters last year, the incremental need for capex is not going to be particularly high. In turn, Masimo will achieve strong returns on invested capital going forward.

Why My Valuation is Lower Than the Share Price

I do not generally consider myself too conservative with regards to investing; however, I like to pay for value that exists – not hypothetical value. I believe a lot of the value currently embedded in Masimo is a result of operating margin expansion, which simply has not materialized much over the past few years. Without question, Masimo has done a nice job of growing its operating margin, but I believe the company is still a few years away from achieving the 30% operating margin that is standard in the medtech industry.

The revenue story has improved dramatically as the company has demonstrated the ability to make rainbow the next generation standard of care. Masimo has consistently delivered on finding new drivers of revenue by creating new capabilities for its pulse oximetry technology. However, I question the ability for the company to grow revenue in excess of 10% in 2021 and beyond. I believe this assumption is currently embedded in the share price.

Lastly, I am not enamored by management’s capital allocation. I love the clean balance sheet, but I was not a fan of spending $40 million + on a corporate headquarters nor do I like the current share buyback authorization. That said, I wouldn’t say management was bad at capital allocation. Rather, I’d say the track record of allocating capital beyond the core is simply incomplete.

All told, the midpoint of my DCF valuation is $87, which is considerably lower than the current stock price. I do not by any means think Masimo is a short – the business is great, revenue is growing nicely, and the balance sheet is clean. I simply believe the valuation is a little high. However, I have thought the valuation was high for the last $30, so perhaps I am simply too conservative.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.