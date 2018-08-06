Alnylam About A Week Away From Its First Approval

With a deep pipeline, Alnylam could be looking at one or more drug approvals over the next four-plus years and profitability in three to four years.

The clock is ticking down toward Alnylam's first U.S. drug approval, but questions remain about what sort of label patisiran/Onpattro might get, especially whether cardiac data will be on-label.

With an FDA PDUFA date about one week away for its lead drug patisiran (which Alnylam (ALNY) will market as “Onpattro”), the value in the company’s second quarter earnings report was mostly in regard to its pipeline updates. Alynylam has ample cash to continue moving its deep clinical pipeline toward commercialization, and Alnylam could well be looking at meaningful new drug approvals in 2018 (patisiran), 2019 (givosiran), 2020 (lumasiran, fitusiran, and inclisiran), and 2021 (ALN-TTRsc02), with total peak-revenue potential in the multiple billions of dollars.

Alnylam shares have been weak of late, and there is some modest risk going into the PDUFA date – less so in terms of whether the drug will be approved, but rather what the label will look like. There will also be a more detailed presentation of data from Pfizer’s (PFE) tafamadis later this month, a drug that has more recently re-emerged as a potential competitive threat. All told, though, I believe Alynylam shares remain substantially undervalued today.

Onpattro – On Your Mark, Get Set…

Alnylam should hear back from the FDA on its NDA submission for patisiran/Onpattro next week (PDUFA date is August 11), and I fully expect the FDA to approve this drug for hereditary ATTR (hATTR) amyloidosis with polyneuropathy.

The details of the approval and the label will be important to watch. There is a slim chance (very slim, in my view), that the new, more industry-friendly FDA will grant broad approval for hATTR amyloidosis, but I expect instead that the agency will grant approval in hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy and allow cardiac data on the label. Getting the polyneuropathy approval without cardiac data on the label would be a disappointment, but it’s unclear to me how insurance companies would approach Onpattro usage in cardiomyopathy anyway, so this is likely more of a perception issue than a serious economic concern.

I would note that Onpattro received a positive opinion from Europe’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use in late July. This recommendation covered hATTR amyloidosis patients with stage 1 or 2 polyneuropathy and did include results on cardiac parameters – something that Ionis (IONS)/Akcea (AKCA) did not get with Tegsedi (a rival drug that will compete head-to-head with Onpattro).

Assuming a favorable FDA action, Alnylam will be ready to hit the ground running with its marketing effort. The company has invested meaningful resources into pre-approval business development, including programs meant to identify potential hATTR amyloidosis patients. That said, I don’t expect a major contribution in revenue terms in 2018

Plans For ALN-TTRsc02 Are Still Being Made

Alnylam intends to follow Onpattro closely with ALN-TTRsc02 – a compound very similar to Onpattro in many respects, but with key differences and advantages in terms of dosing. Unlike Onpattro, ALN-TTRsc02 can be delivered subcutaneously (meaning you don’t have to go to a clinic for an infusion), doesn’t require steroid pre-treatment (a bigger issue with cardiomyopathy patients), and can be administered less often without compromising efficacy. Not only is ALN-TTRsc02 an important follow-up compound to Onpattro that addresses some competitive issues vis a vis Ionis/Akcea’s Tegsedi, but it also is meant to address a much larger patient group, including hATTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy patients, wild-type ATTR amyloidosis patients, and pre-symptomatic patients.

Management announced it had “reached alignment” with the FDA on the Phase III trial design (which sounds more like a NASA announcement, but whatever…) for the hATTR indication (the Onpattro replacement). The company will need to conduct a nine-month open-label study with co-primary endpoints of mNIS+7 and Norfolk QOL, but can use the placebo results from the Onpattro APOLLO Phase III study as the comparator arm. The study will also enroll a 30-patient “reference arm” of patients receiving Onpattro. This study should start before year-end.

Other studies, including the wild-type study, will likely begin in 2019. The wild-type and hATTR-cardio study designs are still up in the air ahead of those detailed tafamidis results. While tafamidis hit its endpoint in Phase III, what drove the clinical benefit is not known, nor is the level of dose-response. Depending upon the details, Alnylam may elect a study design that puts sc02 and tafamidis head-to-head in a pivotal study – an arguably bold move, but one that could be commercially powerful if successful for Alnylam.

As For The Rest…

There was not much else in Alnylam’s update that was really all that new. The interim Phase III analysis of givorsiran is still expected around the end of September and, if favorable, would support a filing in late 2018/early 2019 and potential approval in 2019. The company did note, though, that enrollment in the full study had proceeded faster than expected, and top-line results from the full cohort should be available in early 2019.

Management intends to start its Phase III study of lumasiran in a few weeks, with results in late 2019 and a potential NDA filing in early 2020 (which could support a late 2020 approval). Sanofi (SNY) and The Medicines Company (MDCO) continue to run their trials for their licensed compounds (fitusiran for Sanofi, inclisiran for MDCO), and approvals in 2020 are at least possible for both. Last and most certainly least, enrollment in the Phase II study of cemdisiran in atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (or aHUS) has been slower than expected, with results now not expected until 2019. Given the low likelihood of meaningful success here (clinically or commercially vis a vis Alexion (NASDAQ:ALXN)), I view this program as a low-value waste of time at this point, though I suppose it could have some value in informing future drug development.

Alnylam is also working on new potential candidates to treat CNS diseases, with the company expected to identify initial targets before the end of 2018 and file actual INDs before the end of 2019.

The Opportunity

With close to $1.5 billion in cash, and management expecting the end the year with around $1 billion, Alnylam has the funds it needs to continue advancing its clinical candidates and support its early-stage research endeavors. I expect high ongoing levels of R&D spending as the company looks to expand the opportunities for its basic RNAi technology (and expand the reach/capabilities of that technology), and it is unlikely that the company will achieve operating profitability and/or positive operating cash flow before 2021. As I expect over $800 million of cash burn before positive free cash flow, another funding event is certainly a possibility, though the company has the liquidity and flexibility to wait and try to do so at a higher share price.

I haven’t changed any of my modeling inputs, but the passage of time boosts my fair value to about $150, with more than 70% of that tied to the company’s ATTR amyloidosis program (Onpattro and ALN-TTRsc02). Givosiran is the next-most valuable contributor, and a successful outcome of that interim Phase III analysis at the end of September could add another $12-$13/share in value.

The Bottom Line

I continue to own Alnylam shares in my own accounts, and given the strength and depth of the company’s pipeline, I still believe this is an attractive biotech to own today with meaningful risk-adjusted upside.

