Starbucks And Alibaba's Game Changing Alliance

A Year Ago, Starbucks Announced The Largest Deal In Its History

Around this time last year, Starbucks (SBUX) announced the largest deal in its history - the acquisition of the other half of its former East China joint venture which it did not own. The JV operated stores in Shanghai, Jiangsu, and Zhejiang which are among the richest provinces in China. Among other factors I pointed out in my article discussing the merits of the deal, I mentioned it was apparent from the share price declines of the sellers that Starbucks got the longer end of the stick. Its former Taiwanese partners, Uni-President Enterprises Corp. and President Chain Store Corp., were down 3.3% and 7.8% respectively the day following the announcement.

In the comments section of that article, many readers expressed their skepticism over the potential of the Chinese market as the locals were not known to be coffee-drinkers. However, the country is changing fast and so are the preferences of the population. A local start-up, Luckin Coffee, has attracted a valuation of around $1 billion and it’s not even a year old.

For sure, the proliferation of new café chains has heightened the competition for Starbucks but at the same time, these new players have also opened up the traditionally tea-drinking country to appreciate coffee. While Starbucks certainly has plenty of detractors, it is undeniable that the coffee giant stands most to gain as the population of coffee-lovers in China grows, thanks to its decades of proven success in the field and resultant marketing prowess as well as operational superiority.

Starbucks Valuation Is Baking In Market Pessimism

A quick look at Starbucks' revenue chart will reveal the phenomenal growth the coffee giant has achieved over the years. Despite an ever higher base, its revenue growth continues to be steady. This has also translated down to the bottom line. Yet, the current share price appears to price in much pessimism, with the price-to-sales ratio at a multi-year low of 3.1 times and the price-to-earnings ratio at 22.0 times.

Even after reports surfaced on Starbucks joining Microsoft (MSFT) in teaming up with Intercontinental Exchange’s new Bakkt venture, a startup exchange for cryptocurrency, to help consumers and institutions “buy, sell, store and spend digital assets” only saw Starbucks' share price inched up 1 percent on the day of the news.

Starbucks' share price is more than $6 below its consensus price target and more than $15 below its P/S value. The P/S value is calculated by multiplying the trailing-twelve-months sales per share figure with the 3-year historical average of the annual median price/sales ratios. It was just in 2015-2016 that its share price was trading above the then P/S value. It is my opinion that the market is unduly concerned over Starbucks growth prospects, particularly over the potential of the Chinese market. I will elaborate.

Starbucks and Alibaba Expanding On Their Alliance Forged Last Year

In December last year, I wrote about the synergistic partnership between Alibaba (BABA) and Starbucks in creating a new experience for the consumers at Starbucks’ largest outlet in the world, the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Shanghai, China (see the photograph below). I stated then that there was "the possibility of further win-win arrangements" from the alliance and that has come true. Several readers who commented in the article also expressed their excitement over the partnership.

On August 1, 2018, Starbucks and Alibaba jointly announced a partnership to “transform the coffee experience in China”. Central to the partnership is the adoption of Ele.me, Alibaba’s on-demand food delivery platform that has three million registered delivery riders and was last valued at $9.5 billion, to pilot delivery services beginning from September in Beijing and Shanghai. There are plans to widen the delivery program to more than 2,000 Starbucks stores across 30 cities by the end of the calendar year 2018.

Kevin Johnson, president and CEO of Starbucks, described the partnership with Alibaba as “transformational”, and that it represented “a significant milestone” in their efforts to exceed the expectations of the Chinese customers. Daniel Zhang, CEO of the Alibaba Group, emphasized that the initiatives to be undertaken would tie in with the oft-mentioned New Retail philosophy first introduced in 2016 where cutting-edge infrastructure combined with its digital capabilities enables “an unprecedented experience for consumers”. I have earlier written on Alibaba’s New Retail developments in 'More Mall' Embodies The Full Suite Of Alibaba's Prowess and Alibaba: Unspoken Positives Of The Sun Art Deal where again readers provided good comments on the topic.

For its part, the Alibaba Group brings to the table not just Ele.me but also the Tmall and Taobao online marketplaces, Hema supermarkets, where “Starbucks Delivery Kitchens” dedicated for delivery order fulfillment will be sited, and the Alipay digital payment service, owned by Alibaba’s financial arm, Ant Financial. Hema supermarkets incorporate Alibaba’s latest online-to-offline technologies to provide a revolutionary shopping experience. Ant Financial, aided by Alipay, currently possess very rich data that has been used to provide users with complementary services and power Alibaba with valuable analytics. In effect, the move opens up Starbucks to 500 million or more active users of the apps from these Alibaba units.

Formal Arrangement With A Third-Party Delivery Firm

There is no question that there is demand for Starbucks coffee to be delivered. Before the arrangement with Ele.me, there were already several third-party firms taking orders from customers on their own accord from Starbucks. The government cracked down on such third parties due to the inconveniences these had caused to walk-in customers in F&B establishments in general. Consequently, Starbucks suffered from a decline in orders and that was reflected in the lackluster third-quarter 2018 results.

The debacle was a blessing in disguise as it showed to the detractors that the Chinese consumers are not spending their money in Starbucks simply for a meeting venue/resting place or to prove they are of a higher class but because they genuinely enjoy the coffee. The formal engagement of Ele.me to handle the delivery would allow Starbucks to better coordinate the fulfillment orders and avoid annoying the walk-in customers. Many of its customers are office workers who would prefer the convenience of delivery services rather than queue at the outlet.

Investor Takeaway

Investors were spooked by the weak FQ3 guidance provided by the management of Starbucks on June 19 which sparked a selldown on its stocks. Eventually, the company reported better than expected FQ3 and lifted its Q4 EPS forecast to $0.68, above the $0.63 analyst consensus estimate. This helped the stock to hold on to its gains after the June scare.

The formal arrangement with Alibaba's Ele.me is a game changer for Starbucks. It would be able to coordinate the fulfillment of the online orders and better serve the walk-in customers. In addition, the integration of services into the apps of Alibaba's units will provide Starbucks with access to half a billion users or more, enabling an acceleration in its China growth story.

In the past two years or so, Starbucks has experienced a number of gap-downs on opening. It has thus far been able to 'close the gap'. Will this time be different? I doubt so, as it takes only around another $4 gain to do so and Starbucks growth outlook is bright with Alibaba now providing a strong booster.

There are fears that the Chinese government might retaliate against the trade tariffs by making things difficult for the U.S. companies operating in the country. I think the concerns are unfounded. The Chinese government has stressed on several occasions, particularly in international meetings, that it is committed to stabilize foreign investment and protect the legal rights of foreign-invested companies in China. As such, I believe the fear discount should narrow over time. Starbucks could follow the footsteps of Yum! Brands (YUM) and list its China operations separately (in the likes of Yum China (YUMC)) so that the market can better value the parent company.

What's your take? Do you agree that the Starbucks growth story still has legs? If not, why? Please freely share your thoughts, let me know if you found this article useful or provide your feedback in the comments section. My coverage of the largest acquisition in the history of Starbucks.

