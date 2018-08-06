Chipotle: Irrational Momentum

The stock is exceptionally expensive at 40x '19 EPS estimates with little evidence that the new CEO has improved business.

Despite decent Q2 results, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) continues to defy logic. The stock famously made a run towards $500 last year on similar hype regarding leadership and investors in the company. Chipotle is positioned for another collapse this time as well.

Back in late 2016, Pershing Square entered into a large position in Chipotle. At the time, the stock traded in the $400 range before eventually rallying towards $500. The involvement of Bill Ackman was assumed a bullish sign, but all he did was pressure the company into bad decisions.

At the time, Chipotle named four new board members including such non-logical additions as the Executive VP and General Counsel of Time Warner (T) and the Senior VP of Corporate Development at Liberty Global (LBTYA). Neither provided valuable restaurant experience, hence about 20 months later the company changed the CEO.

Following the hire of new CEO Brian Niccol, the stock has again soared towards $500. So far the CEO has presided over a corporate headquarter change along with other impairments that cost Chipotle $66.7 million in the quarter and will top $115 million for the year. Not to mention, the restaurant concept is still facing health scares such as the recent one in Ohio where apparently over 500 customers contacted the health department.

Image Source: Chipotle Mexican Grill earnings release

Back in late May, Chipotle announced the decision to move headquarters from Denver to Newport Beach, CA. The decision to close both the Denver and New York City offices was further discussed via a special investor call on June 27.

The move was just in the initial stages in June suggesting limited impact from the corporate disruption during Q2. The bigger impact should be felt in Q3/Q4 along with this latest health scare.

Improving Numbers Not Enough

By all accounts, the Q2 numbers generated by Chipotle were solid. The numbers though continue to be recovery from the health scare lows and still suggest some struggles with customer counts while the stock trades at premium levels.

Revenues jumped 8.3% due to new stores in the restaurant base and a 4.0% price hike. Comp sales grew by 3.3%, but customer transactions were down 1.8%.

The following Q2 comp sales trends since the health scare at the end of 2015 show the ongoing problems with the recovery. Revenues per unit continue to dip:

2016: -23.6% comps, $2.07 million per unit

2017: 8.1% comps, $1.96 million per unit

2018: 3.3% comps, $1.95 million per unit

Based on sales levels in 2015, the Q2 results this year are still just 85 cents on the dollar. For every $100 in a revenues from a comp. unit in 2015, Chipotle is now only producing $85. The solid comp sales gains are all from a significantly lower basis.

The key is not getting carried away based on the leadership changes and comp. sales improvements that led investors astray in 2017. A similar scenario where excitement over Ackman investing in the stock and a decent rebound in comp. sales led to the irrational rally. The company faces restructuring headwinds this year that will no doubt impact results as the year progresses and the excitement over the new CEO fades.

Besides, the new CEO spent most of the Q2 earnings call discussing the digital and operational improvements that led to the better quarterly results, yet the company didn't actually solve any problem with declining traffic 2.5 years after the health scare. If anything, the digital sales surge from the expansion of delivery helped prevent a disaster of a quarter.

Today, our annualized digital sales are approximately $0.5 billion, and we are in the early stages of this multi-billion dollar opportunity. Our digital sales grew 33% in the quarter and now account for 10.3% of sales, an acceleration from 20% growth in the first quarter...Delivery sales quadrupled in the quarter and we know from our customer research that improving access to Chipotle is an important growth lever, whether it be through adding more restaurants or enabling more convenience, like delivery.

A prime point to consider is that 3.3% comp. sales is equivalent to about $40 million of additional sales. So again, the company is making positive improvements, but the solid numbers are associated to initiatives in the works and not the new CEO or the HQ shift.

Digital sales were growing at a 20% clip before Mr. Niccol joined Chipotle and he improved them to 33%. The new CEO is getting too much credit for moving forward with a delivery plan that just about every restaurant concept in the business executed in the 1H of the year.

As discussed before, Chipotle produces solid margins and decent profits. The stock though already factors in an assumption the company returns to prior margin levels in mid-20% range with little actual signs this will occur.

The slight EPS beat bumped up the 2019 estimates above $12. The stock though is insanely expensive trading over $460 and valued at nearly 40x those estimates.

CMG EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the market remains too hyped over the executive change. The decent Q2 results were generated nearly entirely due to the Denver headquarters that the new CEO decided to close. My previous research continues to support the thesis that the corporate disruption should start taking place in the 2H of the year and the stock is far too expensive with these risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.