MoviePass: How Existing Investors Can Get Another Chance

A private group has approached HMNY, and if it is willing to pay good money to the management, perhaps current investors still have a fighting chance.

Fixing the problem would require the removal of the current management, which would be difficult given the ongoing dilution, making it hard for a shareholder to build up enough votes.

Like many investors I had hoped that MoviePass and its parent’s stock (Helios and Matheson Analytics, Inc. (HMNY)) would be a smashing success. In fact, the Core Value Portfolio invested a small amount of its capital in the stock back in September at $5.72/share. Shares rocketed soon after as subscribers skyrocketed and more investors saw the potential of MoviePass.

Fundamentally speaking, MoviePass grew like many had hoped as the subscription service gained 3 million subscribers in under a year. Financially however, it was a complete disaster, with the stock down basically 100% from its highs.

The reason for the stock’s catastrophic decline has less to do with the novel business model than how poorly the management executed it. If investors understand what went wrong, then perhaps investors can fix it.

HMNY in better times

Source: indiewire.com

Disruption Requires Cash

It is no secret that paying the full price for movie tickets while allowing subscribers to watch as many movies as they want will cause the company to generate massive losses; but the cash burn trajectory has a curve, which is why the company was able to survive this long. At first, subscriber inflows would generate a significant amount of cash as there is a delay between receiving the subscription fee (immediate) and the activation date (often weeks later). Later annual subscriptions generated even more cash as consumers would pay for subsequent months in one shot but usage would stay the same.

However, this cannot last indefinitely as the company is essentially borrowing cash from the future to pay for operations today. As the subscriber base matures, initial inflows will drop precipitously while usage will remain the same, thus the company has always been running against the clock.

However, massive cash burn does not mean that the business is doomed. Netflix (NFLX), Tesla (TSLA), Uber (UBER), are all multibillion-dollar companies that still run massive cash deficits every year, yet investors are perfectly fine with that and continue to provide capital. While I don’t agree with their current valuation, there can be no doubt that they are worth a lot of money to some people. Why is that?

It’s all about confidence.

Investor Confidence Is Key

When your business is burning through loads of money, it is critical that you convince investors about the future. The company must provide investors with reasonable assurance that 1) his share in the company will still be meaningful in the future (i.e. won’t be diluted to nothing) and 2) the company has a reasonable expectation of profit (i.e. won’t be losing cash forever). These two expectations are intertwined, but the first has more to do with financing and the second has more to do with strategy. By now it’s clear that HMNY has failed on both fronts.

On the financing side, the company decided to take on increasingly predatory capital injections (i.e. death spiral/toxic financing), which ensured that even if the venture is somehow successful, early investors would essentially have a near zero stake in the company.

In most cases, HMNY raised capital in a way that encouraged participating investors to short the stock immediately to lock in a gain. A typical round consisted of issuing a convertible instrument that can be paid back with the company’s stock at any price. Below is an excerpt from the Series B-2 Senior Secured Bridge Convertible Notes:

(f) Conversion Floor Price. Notwithstanding the foregoing, no adjustment pursuant to clauses (a), (c), or (e) of this Section 7 shall cause the Conversion Price to be less than $1.00 (as adjusted for any stock dividend, stock split, stock combination, reclassification or similar transaction occurring after the date of the Securities Purchase Agreement) (or such lower price as mutually determined by the Company and the Holder in writing, subject to the prior consent of the Principal Market) (the “ Floor Price”); provided, that nothing contained in this Section 7(f) shall apply after the Company has obtained the Stockholder Approval (as defined in the Securities Purchase Agreement) and any adjustments hereunder that, but for this Section 7(f), would have occurred prior to the Stockholder Approval Date, shall occur on the Stockholder Approval Date.

Basically, there was a meaningless $1.00/share floor unless a proxy that contains approval for the notes was approved (which it was), after which there would be no floor. What this means is that the investor in the note will immediately begin to dump shares in the market to lock in guaranteed profit because they can always cover with the convertible note.

To give you an example, if someone invested $10 million in the note when the stock was at $10, and he immediately begins to short, netting say $50 million in proceeds at an average price of $5/share (i.e. shorted 10 million shares) and caused the stock to crash to $1/share, he could then cover this short with the $10 million note, which would be converted into 10 million shares.

After all is said and done, the investor would have netted $50 million on a $10 million investment. As long as he doesn’t cover, any pop will be shorted as he will never be subjected to losses as long as the stock price remains low.

Sometimes the company also raises money in a fashion that forces itself to sell more stock. Most recently, the company borrowed $6.2 million from Hudson Bay Capital Management to keep the lights on, receiving only $5 million in proceeds after an original issue discount to compensate the investor. With an issuance date of July 27th, $3.1 million were due in just 5 days, with the rest due in 9 days. The company had no chance of repaying this loan in such a short time frame because the core business was still bleeding cash, thus they were forced to sell shares at the market to cover this loan.

Using July 30th’s opening price of $1.87, the company would have needed to sell 3.3 million shares to repay the loan. Of course, as the company dumps shares, the stock price decreases and the number of shares needed increases exponentially. If the company owed say $500,000 by Friday (i.e. last trading day before the note is due on August 5th), the company would have needed to sell an additional 4.5 million shares at Friday’s opening price of $0.11 to cover the half million deficit.

Given the surging volume every day after the issuance of this debt (chart below), it’s clear that the company has continued to dump shares on the market to obtain the funds necessary to pay back Hudson Bay Capital management, who would have netted a cool $1.2 million in a week’s time.

If we compared the potential for dilution to the 0.148 million (36 million if not adjusting for the 1-for-250 reverse split) diluted shares outstanding as of Q1, we can see how things can quickly get out of hand when the company is burning more than $68 million of cash from operations every quarter (based on Q1’s report).

It was a disaster financially, but the company failed strategically as well. The company has not demonstrated its potential to generate a profit, or at the very least today’s expectation of profit is much lower than what was assumed during HMNY’s heyday in September 2017. Now that the subscriber count will likely shrink after the company dramatically altered its offering to consumers (i.e. higher prices, popular movie blackout, unstable app due to the lack of funds, etc.), it is safe to say that MoviePass is a shell of its former self.

This didn’t need to happen however. As I mentioned earlier, confidence is the name of the game. There was no question that MoviePass’s original offering was the best option for consumers, it was a matter of how it could convince investors that it could generate profits in the long run. In Uber and Netflix’s case, their management was able to convince their shareholders that once they controlled enough of the market, they would have the power to dictate pricing and thus generate a profit.

It’s all about scale, and it costs a lot to get scale. Uber has raised $21.7 billion to date and Netflix has racked up $8 billion of debt in just five years. MoviePass could have survived for many more years if it was able to convince investors it too could reach sufficient scale and raise the necessary funds.

Instead of outlining a clear roadmap to investors, MoviePass made enemies with one of the largest players in the industry, AMC (AMC), without the necessary ammunition. Uber was also hated by cabbies and medallion owners, but the difference was that Uber had the funding to fight the battle, MoviePass did not. If MoviePass were to be successful in the long run, it would have required AMC’s cooperation.

Had MoviePass gathered enough capital and gained significant scale before completely cutting off AMC theatres to subscribers, I think the outcome would have been rather different today. Let’s not forget that AMC is an inflexible company saddled with $4 billion of debt. In a fight between who can lose more money before blinking, a start-up with vast venture funding will win every time. We saw what Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) did to bookstores and what Uber did to the taxi industry, the same could have unfolded in the movie industry.

How To Fix The Problem

As MoviePass has failed financially and strategically, there must be radical changes if investors want HMNY to become valuable once again.

Given that all the failures are solely caused by poor decisions made by the current management team, the obvious way to fix the problem is to give them the boot; in fact, a private group called Triton Funds has already approached HMNY regarding a takeover and a management change. Unsurprisingly, the management refused as they would like to keep their jobs. In addition to management resistance, another challenge is that an activist will never be able achieve meaningful influence as there is still dilution happening on a daily basis as the company continues to tap the liquidity of its stock for cash.

If having influential shareholders is impossible, another way to depose the current management would be to create a PR campaign that would encourage shareholders to vote out the current management. Once the current management is out, the new management must then raise enough permanent capital (i.e. straight equity or debt that can’t be redeemed with shares when the stock falls) to pay off the toxic financiers. A potential way to achieve such funding would be a rights offering, which would not dilute any participating shareholder.

How likely is it that the above plan actually transpires? As there are no influential shareholders, and it is likely that those who remain invested in the stock are retail investors, coordinating everybody to vote out the management would be very difficult; one would also need to spend significant funds on such a campaign. There lies the conundrum: An activist investor can’t take a meaningful position because he would be diluted instantly, yet if he funds a successfully campaign without a meaningful position, all the effort would yield no benefit to him.

Give the above complications, I believe that the most plausible way for current shareholders to benefit is if an activist like Triton Funds is willing to pay a meaningful sum to the toxic financiers and to the management in exchange for a majority stake in HMNY while still leaving a tiny piece to current investors just to maintain a public float for liquidity. Under such a scenario, early investors will still be irreparably harmed as they won’t get “undiluted,” but the stock of the new entity will then be free of persistent selling pressure, and any new investors would be able to value the company without fear of catastrophic dilution.

I certainly won’t be involved prior to any major restructuring, but I believe that once the management is replaced and the capital structure is cleaned up, there could still be some value in the stock.

Conclusion

The management made bad decisions financially and strategically. Current shareholders are swimming against the current due to the constant dilution. However, if against all odds they can unite together and vote out the current management and raise sufficient funds to end the death spiral financing, then HMNY may have a shot at glory again.

Lastly, in case you are wondering, the Core Value Portfolio exited HMNY at $10.13/share.

Lastly, in case you are wondering, the Core Value Portfolio exited HMNY at $10.13/share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.