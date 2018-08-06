Buy Altria: Growing Sin Stock With A 4.7% Dividend Yield

Altria (MO) is the largest tobacco company operating in the United States. Despite declining tobacco consumption, the company is thriving due to its ability to increase prices and cut expenses. The company also has significant assets in beer and wine which do not get much attention. These alcohol investments serve as a nice counterbalance to the tobacco business.

Altria's stock trades at just 12x forward price to earnings when backing out its hidden balance sheet assets, a significant discount to its peers, and the stock market averages. The stock also has a very attractive 4.7% dividend yield. Investors get paid to wait while Altria builds its sin business empire and generates strong shareholder returns along the way.

Business Overview

Altria is organized into four business segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, Wine, and Other.

Smokeable Products

The Smokeable Products segment is Altria's largest business comprising 86% of total company revenue. This segment includes Philip Morris USA (Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) is a separate company) which sells cigarettes in the United States, John Middleton which sells cigars and pipe tobacco, and Nat Sherman which sells super premium cigarettes.

Altria is the largest cigarette company in the United States. The company owns the iconic Marlboro brand which has been and remains the best-selling cigarette brand in the US for the last 40 years. Marlboro and Nat Sherman are premium cigarettes that sell at higher price points than competing products. The benefit of Altria occupying the premium part of the market is that it has better pricing power to offset increases in excise taxes and declines in consumption. Because Altria's brands are so well-known, the company can be more efficient on marketing spend. As a result, Altria's products command strong market share (see below table).

Source: Altria 2017 10-K

Those who are familiar with the tobacco companies know that despite the decline in the number of people smoking, the cigarette companies are able to make more money each year by raising prices and cutting expenses. As a result, Altria has grown its Smokeable Products net revenue at a low-single-digit rate for years and has been able to grow segment operating profits at an even higher rate.

Source: Altria February 2018 Investor Presentation

Smokeless Products

The Smokeless Products segment primarily sells dipping tobacco and snuff under the brands Copenhagen and Skoal. Like Altria's Smokeable tobacco segment, its brands have leading market share (see below table).

Source: Altria 2017 10-K

The Smokeless Products segment is beholden to a similar growth algorithm where declining volumes are offset by increasing prices. However, smokeless volumes are dropping at a slower rate, which has allowed the segment to show better top-line growth. Between 2013 and 2017, the segment grew revenue at a CAGR of 5.3% which compares to 2.4% for the Smokeable segment.

Wine

Altria owns Ste. Michelle Wine Estates which is a producer and supplier of premium varietal and blended table wines and sparkling wines. The company owns several wineries in the Western United States and is one of the largest wine producers in the Pacific Northwest. This segment is fairly small and represents less than 5% of Altria's total net sales, but it's a nice little business that has shown strong revenue and earnings growth over the years. This business is an interesting hedge on the tobacco business as the wine consumption is increasing while tobacco consumption is decreasing. I will not be surprised if Altria got more aggressive about growing the wine business inorganically.

Altria's AB InBev Stake is a Hidden Asset

Altria owns a roughly 10% stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD), the parent company of Budweiser. The history behind this investment is that Altria was the largest shareholder in SABMiller which was acquired by BUD in 2016. Altria originally invested in Miller back in 1970 with equity valued at ~$230 million. Today, Altria's BUD stock is worth ~$19 billion based on the current stock price. Altria has acquired some more Miller/BUD stock over the years, but it's safe to say it made a high-single-digit return on equity on this investment over the last 48 years. Not a bad return on investment!

Due to accounting conventions, the AB InBev ownership does not add to Altria's reported earnings. Therefore, it is not being captured in the stock's P/E multiple causing many investors to gloss over its value. We could say that AB InBev is a hidden asset to many investors who do not do the work and dive below the headline earnings numbers. The below table shows what Altria's AB InBev stake is worth today on a per share basis:

Valuation

Altria trades for 14.3x forward price to earnings and carries a 4.7% dividend yield. This compares to its peers which trade for a 13.7x forward P/E multiple and carry a 5.3% dividend yield. Altria appears to trade at a slight premium to the group; however, it does have a slightly higher expected EPS growth.

The problem with those figures quoted above from Capital IQ is that they do not back out Altria's ownership in BUD. Backing out the current market value of BUD based on its quoted stock price shows that Altria actually trades at 12x forward P/E, a discount to its peers despite having higher expected EPS growth.

Buy Altria or Philip Morris?

Back in June, I wrote a bullish article on Philip Morris (Buy Philip Morris, A Consumer Growth Stock With A 5%+ Dividend Yield), which I continue to own. One of the great things about being an investor is that you really don't need to choose between owning two great companies, you can own them both as I do. However, since I am sure many will ask in the comment section which stock I like more, I will share my opinion. As much as I love my PM stock, I actually like my Altria stock more. Here's why:

FX complications : Altria's business is based in the US while PM is 100% international. This results in some nasty FX adjustments that can be quite material and unpredictable.

: Altria's business is based in the US while PM is 100% international. This results in some nasty FX adjustments that can be quite material and unpredictable. Cheaper valuation : Altria is cheaper on a forward P/E basis.

: Altria is cheaper on a forward P/E basis. BUD stake: Altria's stake in BUD is a hidden asset that is likely not being appropriately valued by the market. I also like Altria's BUD ownership and its Wine segment because they provide a nice hedge on the tobacco business.

Key Investment Risks

Rising interest rates: As interest rates rise in the US, investors who naturally invest in Altria for yield may choose to invest in bonds instead. This could result in a lower valuation for Altria in the future. Furthermore, the company has a significant amount of debt and rising rates will result in greater interest expense.

As interest rates rise in the US, investors who naturally invest in Altria for yield may choose to invest in bonds instead. This could result in a lower valuation for Altria in the future. Furthermore, the company has a significant amount of debt and rising rates will result in greater interest expense. Competition from e-cigarette companies like JUUL : Altria faces increasing competition from e-cigarette companies like JUUL. JUUL in particular has taken some market share away from big tobacco. While many have pointed out that companies like JUUL are really targeting a different customer demographic than big tobacco, this will be an interesting competitive threat to keep an eye on. To the extent that e-cigarette companies create a large market in the US, Altria may be able to enter this market for growth in the future either organically or through acquisition.

: Altria faces increasing competition from e-cigarette companies like JUUL. JUUL in particular has taken some market share away from big tobacco. While many have pointed out that companies like JUUL are really targeting a different customer demographic than big tobacco, this will be an interesting competitive threat to keep an eye on. To the extent that e-cigarette companies create a large market in the US, Altria may be able to enter this market for growth in the future either organically or through acquisition. Cigarette Volume Declines Accelerate: Altria has been able to show earnings growth due to the manageable decline in tobacco consumption. If the decline in tobacco consumption were to accelerate, Altria could see its earnings fall and stock price pressured.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, PM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.