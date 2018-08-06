Blue Apron: Spoiling Even Faster

Cash burn in the first half of 2018 was about $40 million, half of last year's burn - but unless operations turn around quickly, Blue Apron will still run out of funds.

As usual, liquidity is the key measure to watch. Though Blue Apron's cash burn has been stymied, it has only about $181 million of cash left (alongside $125 million of debt).

Revenues fell by -25% y/y, worse than the Q1 print, and customers are peeling off at a -24% y/y rate as well.

Investors just don't seem to know what to do with Blue Apron (APRN), the meal kit company that has been under pressure ever since its IPO. After posting Q2 results, Blue Apron initially tumbled nearly 20% in one day, only to recover nearly all those losses in the next trading session. Either way you slice it, however, Blue Apron has not been kind to early investors. This company - once rumored to be valued at $2 billion in the private markets when VC enthusiasm for subscription-based businesses (no matter what format) was at its highest - has crumbled to a market cap of barely over $400 million. We're also now just past the one-year anniversary of Blue Apron's IPO last June, where shares priced at $10 - one year later, they're worth about 20% of that.

Blue Apron enjoyed a momentary resurgence in June and July as investors banked on a turnaround at the company's new Linden, NJ facility to improve delivery and handling costs - as well as the ability of the new CEO, Brad Dickerson, to reverse a painful period of losses and customer attrition. To some extent, they were right. Blue Apron has dramatically improved its gross margin in Q2, thanks largely to the investments made in its fulfillment centers. Driven by these margin improvements, Blue Apron was able to make a decent revival in its free cash flow losses as well.

However, improvements under the hood to the company's cost structure can do nothing to stem the losses of customers, which dramatically worsened this quarter. Aside from liquidity, this is the next most important metric that investors should watch next.

In my view, Blue Apron is one of the riskiest possible stocks to invest in. Each quarter brings an onslaught of new challenges, particularly on the customer front. While short-term trades on the stock can prove to be highly lucrative, trading Blue Apron is like playing hot potato - certainly don't hold on to it for too long.

Spoilage spreads in customer base

The most harrowing statistic appearing in Blue Apron's Q2 print, in my view, is the erosion of the customer base. See the table below:

Figure 1. Blue Apron customer counts Source: Blue Apron investor relations

As a refresher, Blue Apron defines a "customer" as anyone who purchased at least one meal kit in the quarter. Unfortunately, this customer count sank 24% y/y to 717k. The year-over-year drop-off is on par with a -24% y/y customer decline in Q1. This also implied a sequential loss of approximately 69k customers, nearly 10% of the existing customer base.

One note on the customer count - as the upcoming Q3 contains the monthly of July and August, the customer metrics aren't going to get any better anytime soon. Blue Apron has noted in the past that the summer months tend to be the slowest in terms of orders, as many families are out to vacation and don't cook meals at home as much. Though this seasonality is largely expected and investors are somewhat prepared for it, we could be in for an even more startling Q3 print.

One other important point is that orders per customer have also remained approximately flat at 4.3 to 4.4. One would hope that as Blue Apron's customer base is peeling off, the customers that are defecting would be the least loyal ones - those ordering only one or two meals per quarter. If this were true, we should expect that the average orders per customer and the average revenue per customer would increase, as the customer base becomes more concentrated with Blue Apron's core clientele. Unfortunately, the flatness suggests that this is not the case.

Last quarter, investors had high hopes that a new deal with Costco would improve Blue Apron's customer metrics. While this program still hasn't fully ramped, results haven't picked up in any noticeable way. Here's what CEO Brad Dickerson had to say on the progress of the Costco deal:

We remained focused on our opportunities within retail. Since launching a pilot program with Costco in early May, we have tested our offering in multiple regions across the country, applying learnings to our monthly rotation of recipes to best serve the Costco consumer. Today, our product is available on approximately 80 locations, while still early in this pilot the past three months have further validated to us the power of Costco's retail platform."

The competition in the space is just too stiff, with dozens of dedicated meal kit companies competing against established retail and restaurant names. The beloved chicken chain Chick-fil-A recently announced its own entry into the space, offering a two-person meal for $15.89 (cheaper than the two-person plan at Blue Apron, and roughly the same cost as Blue Apron's family plan).

Q2 results: at least cash flow losses slowed down

There were good and bad nuggets to pick at during Blue Apron's Q2 release. Here's a look at the full results below:

Figure 2. Blue Apron Q2 results Source: Blue Apron investor relations

On the disappointing side, Blue Apron's revenue decline of -25% y/y to $179.6 million was a steeper drop-off than analysts were expecting. Consensus estimates had pinned a target of $188.5 million (-21% y/y), which would have been in-line with last quarter's revenue decline of -20% y/y. The pace of decline quickened by 5 points, which is incredibly worrying to investors as the customer base begins to sneak away.

But on the plus side, Blue Apron's cost equation has dramatically improved. Earlier in the year, Blue Apron was beset by rising food costs eating into its gross margin, but now, the company has made up for it by vastly improved logistics costs thanks to the massive investment it spent in its Linden, NJ hub, as well as an improvement in "enhanced planning processes" for food costs. The company has also pointed a new Chief Supply Chain Officer to drive continued efficiencies across the Blue Apron network. The company also mentioned that it signed a new multi-year deal with Fedex that will improve last-mile delivery efficiencies.

The effort shows in the results - gross margin improved 400bps to 35.3%, up from 31.3% in the year-ago quarter. This is an accelerated pace relative to 320bps of gross margin improvement in Q1. The company also managed to drive down product, technology and overhead costs by -22% y/y.

But the biggest bright spot, in my view, was a slowdown in cash flow losses:

Figure 3. Blue Apron Q2 cash flow results Source: Blue Apron Q2 cash flows.

Operating cash flow losses nearly halved to -$38.6 million, or an OCF margin of -21%. That's still not great, but it's much better than the -30% FCF margin that the company was driving in the prior Q2.

Free cash flow in the quarter, after tacking on $9.7 million of capex, was $48.3 million. The company has slowed down its capex buildout, as last year's comp included a large investment into Linden, NJ.

Key takeaways

With the improvements in OCF and FCF, Blue Apron doesn't look like it's going to run out of cash in the immediate future - probably the first time in a long time that Blue Apron has appeared that way. Assuming Blue Apron's first-half burn rate holds into the second half of 2018, Blue Apron's current cash balance of $181 million can support up to two more years of cash burn at a ~$90 million FCF run rate.

Still, unless Blue Apron can turn the ship around on revenues, the company will still run out of steam to fund operations. Dickerson laid out an aggressive target to hit "double-digit revenue growth" in FY19 as well as breakeven adjusted EBITDA, but with the way customer trends are going this quarter, this seems like a pipe dream. Blue Apron will have to heavily rely on partnerships like Costco to fill the gaping hole in the company's meal kit customer losses.

In my view, though there's a small chance of a turnaround, Blue Apron's risk-reward profile does not favor the bull. Continue to stay on the sidelines for this one.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.