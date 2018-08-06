Terex's Post-Earnings Sell-Off Doesn't Make Sense

Even though the economy is starting to peak, I believe that the current correction offers an interesting risk/reward opportunity.

Terex (TEX), the Connecticut-based machinery producer, released its earnings on the 31st of July. The company beat both earnings and sales estimates and raised its guidance. Moreover, Terex reported strong backlog growth in all segments. Despite the good news, the share price declined and is currently 5% lower since the earnings release. I think this move does not make sense at all, and I believe that the correction will be bought over the next few months.

Source: Terex

Another Strong Earnings Report

Terex reported another very strong quarter. EPS came in at $0.98 versus expectations of $0.90 while sales totaled $1.403 billion. Sales were expected to come in at $1.397 billion which translates to a 0.43% beat. Moreover, the 92% EPS growth rate is not only an earnings beat, this number even beat the highest Wall Street expectations. The same happened in the first quarter of this year. It is also the 7th consecutive earnings beat as the table below shows.

“Terex significantly improved its second quarter, as adjusted, earnings per share compared to last year,” stated John L. Garrison, Terex President and CEO. “These strong financial results reflect operational improvements, the considerable benefit of executing our disciplined capital allocation strategy and broad-based improvements in our global markets.”

Source: Estimize

Note that the EPS numbers I just discussed were reported on an adjusted basis which excludes divestments as well as other special items. That said, it is important to mention that gross margins as well as operating and profit margins slightly increased which is quite an accomplishment given the strong trend of input inflation we are currently witnessing.

Source: Terex Q2 2018 Earnings Presentation

Look For Backlog Growth

Before I continue, I have to say that I am quite impressed with general backlog growth among machinery companies. For example, both Oshkosh (OSK) and Caterpillar (CAT) reported solid backlog growth. Speaking of Caterpillar, it is quite interesting to mention that Caterpillar mentioned that the mining industry is currently in a strong recovery (slide 11). This is not breaking news; however, it is a strong signal given that Caterpillar is one of the biggest mining equipment producers in the world. When looking at Terex's segment performance, we see that material processing backlog has grown 75% on a year-on-year basis. Growth was supported by accelerating crushing and screening products demand. The company is witnessing strong momentum in this segment which seems to be the result of mining companies starting to invest after years of low capex levels which were the result of low material prices.

Source: Terex Q2 2018 Earnings Presentation

Moreover, aerial work platforms saw a 27% sales increase and an 11% higher backlog. The company reported strong growth in every segment which resulted in higher sales and a higher profitability.

Cranes saw a 10% sales increase while backlog added 31%. This was supported by strong business activities in the US and a recovering oil price. Especially, the tower crane saw strong global demand. Adding to that, the company is working to improve margins by changing production schedules which also improves general productivity levels.

The overview below shows the bigger backlog trend. Note that I added the horizontal green line and the green arrow. I did this to emphasize the breakout. It seems that capital spending plans are finally turning into higher equipment orders. This would make sense given the strong industrial production growth numbers of the past few quarters. The second quarter of 2018 had industrial production growth of more than 12% while the two quarters before that saw growth rates above 10%.

Source: Terex Q2 2018 Earnings Presentation

Higher Guidance Across The Board

The only thing better than an earnings beat and strong backlog orders is a higher guidance revision. Sales are expected to grow 18%. This is 3 points higher than previously estimated. Operating margins are expected to stay at current levels. EPS guidance has been raised to the $2.80-$3.00 range from $2.70-$3.00 in the first quarter. This gives analysts exactly what they wanted since analyst estimates are at $2.90. Adding to that, we see that every single segment is expected to generate higher sales than previously expected. AWP expectations have even been raised by 5 points.

Source: Terex Q2 2018 Earnings Presentation

What's Next?

The most recent earnings results are a solid signal of Terex's ability to turn higher economic growth into strong financial results. The graph below displays the Terex stock price and the leading ISM manufacturing index. It is remarkable how well this stock has followed the economic trend. The stock bottomed in Q1 of 2016 and has rallied ever since. At this point, the stock is testing the uptrend support line for the 4th time since Q1 2016. Source: TradingView

Moreover, it seems that economic growth is peaking on the longer term as I discussed in my monthly economic outlook. However, it is likely that growth is remaining at above average levels on the mid-term. This would allow Terex to recover from current levels. Additionally, I think the company will continue to benefit from a mining recovery while housing is still not as weak as many people think. This would further support construction equipment sales.

All things considered, why is the stock down after earnings? Everything worked out the way analysts had hoped. Both earnings and sales came in above expectations while the new guidance range brackets analyst estimates. The company did not even say something negative about the long term that could have triggered a sell-off. I think Rich Smith said it best:

So with Terex beating on earnings, growing sales strongly, and raising guidance, I can't for the life of me figure out what investors are so upset about.

Personally, I expect the stock price to rebound over the next few weeks. Maybe even months. The company is doing very well while the PEG ratio is still at a very low level of just 0.35 while the forward PE ratio is currently at 11. Until I see a strong growth slowing trend in the US and the global commodity market, I will stick to this company.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclosure: I am/we are long TEX, CAT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.