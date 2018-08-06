Transocean - Second-Quarter Results Analysis

My recommendation has not changed the last two years, and I still recommend accumulating the stock for the long-term.

One crucial takeaway this quarter was the day rate reduction of four drillships working for Shell.

Transocean released its second-quarter results on July 30, 2018. Total revenues in 2Q 2018 increased to $779 million from $750 million in the same period of 2017.

Transocean - The Deepwater Asgard. Year Built: 2014

Investment Thesis

Transocean (RIG) is one of the strongest offshore drillers with a record backlog of about $11.75 billion as of 08/01/2018.

As said in my preceding article, RIG is my most significant long-term investment in the offshore drilling sector, and of course, I recommend accumulating the stock for the long-term. Above all, to perform well, you will have to ignore what I call the "market noise" that tends to darken or brighten the picture unnecessarily and only follow your judgment.

My recommendation has not changed the last two years, and I still recommend accumulating the stock for the long-term primarily because the company will be the first to benefit from a floaters recovery that seems slow to materialize.

However, the drilling industry is known for its high volatility, and it is essential to take advantage of these sharp swings by trading a significant portion of your RIG position based mainly on the future oil price outlook. RIG trade in correlation with the oil prices, this is a fact.

Trading and investing is not simple and needs a lot of variants and adjustments to work out well for each of us.

RIG has recovered quite well recently after tumbling in February to $9+ despite beating analysts' estimate in the fourth quarter 2017. The stock is now back to $12.93 after reaching a low at below $7.50 in August 2017.

RIG data by YCharts

However, looking at the one-year chart above, we easily conclude that it is essential to trade a good part of your holding to take advantage of the volatility attached to the offshore drilling sector. At least 30% seems right.

There has been a significant disconnect lately between the strong rising oil prices which should boost Transocean's stock price and the insufficient level of contracting activity - especially in the floater segment which is weak and stagnant we must admit.

Most of the offshore drillers that I am following on Seeking Alpha are trapped somewhat in a surviving loop, and little to nothing has changed in this sector since 2014, despite oil prices at multi-year highs. It is clear now that Brent has reached a new balance between $70 and $75 a barrel and we are still wondering if this new status quo will be sufficient to trigger the offshore drilling recovery.

However, Jeremy Thigpen, the CEO, had some encouraging comments in the conference call about the deepwater market.

Still, while we are pleased with our liquidity position and believe that we are in the early stages of what ideally will be a sustained multi-year recovery, we will continue to be very mindful of our balance sheet in the evaluation of all potential transactions.

However, so far, the contracting has not been as encouraging as I was expecting last quarter. The company has not managed to stop the backlog bleeding albeit the company slowed the erosion down significantly. Jeremy Thigpen said:

In short, in an environment in which our customers are experiencing relatively high and stable oil prices, relatively low and declining project cost, and some very real reserve replacement challenges, one can reasonably expect to see additional investments in the offshore market. And as evidenced by the recent contract awards and the conversations that we're having with customers around the globe, we are starting to see just that.

Transocean - Balance Sheet history. The raw numbers

Transocean 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Million 2.04 1.88 1.61 1.85 1.34 0.94 0.90 0.97 0.79 0.75 0.81 0.63 0.66 0.79 Net Income in $ Million −483 342 321 685 235 82 229 223 91 −1,690 −1,417 −111 -210 -1,135 EBITDA $ Million 23 756 663 968 646 433 572 604 414 −1,368 −922 196 219 -665 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 18.1% 19.9% 37.0% 17.5% 8.7% 25.3% 22.8% 11.5% 0 0 0 0 0 EPS diluted in $/share −1.33 0.93 0.88 1.87 0.64 0.22 0.62 0.58 0.23 −4.32 −3.62 −0.28 -0.48 -2.46 Cash from operations in $ Million 526 1,311 648 960 631 207 440 633 184 319 384 257 103 3 Capital Expenditure [TTM] in $ Million 1,235 1,079 1,654 2,001 2,168 2,431 1,737 1,344 1,098 776 658 111 53 39 Free Cash Flow ( Ychart ) in $ Million 325 1,116 −292 295 263 −251 194 361 62 183 256 146 50 -36 Cash and short term investments $ Billion 2.682 3.769 2.234 2.339 2.574 2.153 2.534 3.052 3.093 2.471 2.717 2.969 2.862 2.506 Long term Debt in $ Billion 10.02 10.02 8.75 8.49 8.45 8.22 8.26 8.46 8.40 7.36 7.27 7.40 9.86 9.70 Dividend per share in $ 0.75 0.15 0.15 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Shares outstanding ( diluted ) in Million 363 363 364 363 364 365 365 373 390 391 391 391 438 462 Backlog 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 RIG Backlog in $ billion 19.9 18.6 16.9 15.5 14.6 13.7 12.2 11.3 10.8 10.2 9.4 12.8 12.5 11.7

Source: Most of the data indicated above come from Morningstar and company filings.

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow and Backlog discussion.

1 - Quarterly revenues

Transocean's total revenues in 2Q 2018 increased to $779 million from $750 million in the same period of 2017. The company generated adjusted normalized EBITDA of $311 million on $783 million in adjusted normalized revenue.

Cash and short-term investments were $2.5 billion at the end of the quarter with total liquidity at $5.5 billion - including the company $3 billion undrawn revolving credit facility.

The company indicated that renewing or extending its revolving credit facility remains a priority, and Transocean expects to complete it in 2018. Transocean also anticipates refinancing the secured debt associated with all four of the Songa Cat-D rigs with the completion occurring this summer.

Mey Lovell Mark-Anthony, the CFO, said on the conference call about the second quarter revenue:

After adjusting for the unfavorable items associated with impairment charges related to the previously announced floater retirements and a write-off of goodwill, we reported an adjusted net loss of $18 million or $0.04 per diluted share.

2 - Free cash flow Free cash flow is a fundamental element that we should always evaluate when looking at long-term investment sustainability. FCF should be sufficient if the business model is considered viable, this is the bottom line. It is one of the financial clues that I regularly use in my balance sheet analysis.

RIG has generated $416 million in FCF ("TTM") (Free cash flow per share is $0.90,) which is quite impressive considering the offshore drilling situation. Many investors wrongly believe that the company has negative free cash flow and it is vital to reset the clock on this issue. RIG is still making money, but this quarter, unfortunately, showed a negative FCF for the first time since 3Q'16.

Thus, RIG is still passing the FCF test despite the negative FCF of 2Q'18.

3- Quarterly Backlog history and discussion: Jeremy D. Thigpen, the CEO, said in the conference call

Fortunately for us, in recent months, Mark and his team continued to extend our liquidity runway through several successful transactions, which he will detail shortly. These transactions, when combined with our industry-leading and high-margin $11.7 billion backlog, provide us with the financial strength and the visibility to future cash flows we need to be opportunistic in the deployment of capital to upgrade assets, to consummate acquisitions, and/or to delever the balance sheet.

However, with the recent day rate negotiation with Shell, the total backlog is still going down which is a sign that floaters recovery is not at the rendezvous.

4 - Net debt. Net debt is about $7.09 billion as of June 31, 2018, which is a substantial increase due to the Songa Offshore acquisition. The debt is not a threat with a limited CapEx until 2020 where Transocean is expected to spend about $950 million to complete two drillships.

Commentary

Transocean beat analysts' estimate in the second quarter by 0.13 and by $14 million in revenue. It was not stellar, but it was indeed encouraging.

One crucial takeaway this quarter was the day rate reduction of four drillships working for Shell that put another log on the fire, despite a few new contracts announced. Shell backlog represents about 50% of the total backlog of the company.

As noticed already the precedent quarter, there is a current of optimism running through the Industry at the moment. It is not yet sure where it will lead us all, but it is strong enough to take note. Hopefully, it will translate to higher revenues and better profit, but it is still not the time to celebrate.

I believe the offshore drilling industry is about to emerge slowly from the worst contracting recession ever. While oil operators are about to increase their offshore drilling activities starting end of H2 2018 or later, we will have to wait another year and more to see an increase in day rates.

The simple reason is that the offshore drilling industry is facing a considerable rig oversupply (except for the North Sea harsh environment segment) and most of the drillers are still not willing to retire their old fleet fast enough. Nevertheless, the trend has begun to change (especially for the jack-up segment which is the most sensitive).

If we assume a slow recovery later this year, which is still uncertain but likely, Transocean is set to be the primary beneficiary given the company's strong position in the Ultra-deepwater and deepwater segment, and a whopping $11.75 billion in contract backlog that provides the driller a definitive competitive advantage.

However, as always when the oil prices are in rally mode, the offshore drilling sector follows the trend and rally in sympathy.

Takeaway on the Technical analysis for short-term to mid-term trading.

RIG is forming a perfect descending channel pattern which is bearish short-term but bullish midterm. Which means that this patterns often end up with a positive breakout, however, I think RIG should experience some weakness first around $11.50. The descending channel pattern is characterized by two parallel lines that we can see in the chart above.

The line "resistance" (partial sell recommended) is about $13 and the line "support" (buy/sell recommended) is $11.25-$11.50. My strategy is to sell about 25% of my holding between now and $13 and then hold to see how the chart pattern will develop from here.

