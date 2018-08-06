How Facebook Became The Strongest Buy Of The Year

Intro

Facebook (FB) took a massive $120 billion hit last week as the company reported weaker than expected numbers for revenue and active users. The stock was down over 20% in intraday trading dipping into the low $170 range and then below $170 the following day. Because of the drop, Mark Zuckerberg, founder, and CEO of the company, also took a major blow with more than one-fifth of his net worth disappearing, which pushed him down to number six on the list of the world's richest people. This was the largest single-day stock loss in history as investors quickly turned on the social media giant. For me, however, with the major downturn in price, I believe this presents investors with a fantastic buying opportunity at a significant discount.

The price chart looks like something way scarier than anything at Six Flags:

(Source: Author generated from public price data)

Analysts and reporters were quick to say that this is just a case of the stock getting ahead of itself and coming back down to earth but by actually looking at the numbers presented by Facebook and digging deeper into the company, I believe it's not the stock that got ahead of itself but the investors. I'm taking advantage of the market's irrational behavior towards Facebook and I'm recommending to everyone to gobble up shares before the stock starts its inevitable rebound.

Having your cake and eating it, too

After the Cambridge Analytic scandal and the subsequent announcement of GDPR in Europe, investors demanded that Facebook do something to make sure that no more regulations would be put on the industry. Zuckerberg and the Facebook management team agreed that action needed to be taken because additional regulation would certainly hurt profits in the long-run. The Facebook team said that increases in capital investments and expenditures would likely hurt short-term numbers for the following quarters but that these were the right steps to take after the back to back public relation blows to the company. In the following months, the company hired thousands of new workers, invested in more in-house data centers, and boosted security measures. However, when Facebook announced the metrics for capital investments were up nearly 140% YOY and that operating margins dipped for the second quarter in a row to the low 40% range and would likely continue to dip into the 30% range in the next quarter, investors seemed shocked and dismayed by the reports. To me, this all seems like Facebook did exactly what investors told them to do and gave fair warning that this would adversely affect the company in the short-term. Still, investors weren't satisfied and acted like this was the worst quarterly report the company has ever given.

(Source: Facebook Earnings Call Slides)

(Source: Facebook Earnings Call Slides)

In the question and answer portion of the earnings call, one analyst seemed disappointed to the company's response to her question about what the new capital investments were going to. The company said the capital investments were going to a healthy mix of direct revenue generating investments like new products, platforms and services, and non-revenue generating investments like increased security, more transparency about advertisements, and infrastructure. I didn't understand the pushback from the analyst because for the investments that didn't generate revenue they will still certainly help to limit government intervention and improve public opinion which will go a long way to helping the company keep more of its revenue in the future. To be fair though, she did have a good point when she pointed out that the Facebook management team hasn't provided ROI numbers for the data centers, which most companies usually do.

The thing that confused me the most was all the negative reports about how Facebook missed its revenue and user estimates. If you look objectively at the numbers, Facebook had a YOY increase in revenue of 42%. If any other mega-cap company was doing this everyone would be popping champagne and tripping over each other to buy more share, but by being a fast-flying break-anything-in-the-way company, Facebook has this stigma around it that it will continue growing at neck-break speeds until the end of time. Obviously, that's completely impossible and no company can perpetually maintain that kind of momentum (just ask Enron).

(Source: Facebook Earnings Call Slides)

The other highlight in the reports were about the miss in user estimates. At first, it seemed like everyone was saying that Facebook was losing active users, but that couldn't be further from the truth because overall Facebook gained 11% in daily active users (DAU) YOY with increases across the board in geographical markets. The only market that saw a decline in users for the quarter was Europe with a net loss in DAU of just over 1%. When I re-looked at the reports I found out that the disappointment didn't come from a loss in DAU but from the slowdown in the growth of DAU. Apparently, double-digit user growth for a nearly 15-year old social media platform is disappointing.

(Source: Facebook Earnings Call Slides)

From my point of view, I just witnessed the largest single-day loss of market capitalization in history because a company disappointed everyone for saying that its revenue is on track to double by 2019 and that it only had double-digit user growth. Because of the apparent absurdity from the analyst, reporters, and investors, this led me down a long and winding rabbit hole of digging deep into Facebook and to me realizing that last week's price drop just made Facebook the strongest buy of the year.

The real value of Facebook

We've all heard that data is the new oil, and it's true, especially for advertisers. Marketing firms and businesses try every year to dig deeper to fight the constant uphill battle of trying to know what consumers want even before consumers know it themselves. For decades they've dreamed of a service that could bring them private information and thoughts on billions of potential customers. A service that not only provided constant updates about what the world likes or dislikes but shows the vast web of connections between consumers. This dream (or to us an Orwellian nightmare) came true in 2004 when Facebook was released to the world.

Facebook has evolved a lot since I first joined the platform in middle school (yes, I lied about my age). The platform has grown to include 1.5 billion DAU, which is 20% of the entire human race. That's more than the population of China logging on every day sharing their thoughts, dreams, and ridiculous cat videos. One out of every five minutes spent online is spent on Facebook. The company has grown to become the largest and most in-depth database of people who are all just potential consumers to the companies willing to pay Facebook for advertisements. So many companies turn to Facebook for ads that on average, Facebook brings in $1 billion per week. That's the equivalent to over two Super Bowls per week in ad revenue.

(Source: Author generated from public ad revenue data)

Facebook also owns other social media platforms outside of its flagship platform like Instagram and WhatsApp which are, not including YouTube, the second and seventh most popular social media platforms, respectively.

(Source: Pew Research Center)

In total, 2.5 billion unique users (not counting duplicate accounts across different platforms) use one of Facebook's platforms every day. That's one-third of the world logging on every day to like, share, post, and giveaway valuable data about themselves.

The company is also working hard to not become irrelevant over the coming years by increasingly providing new services on the platforms, acquiring new competitors, and investing heavily in future technologies like AI, AR, and VR.

With a third of the world's eyeballs on Facebook's platforms every day the company has become the world's most powerful social media giant which provides a tremendous depth in reach for advertisers waiting to get their message, brand, or product seen.

Social media market share visual:

(Source: DreamGrow)

Privacy issues about how Facebook makes money

It's no secret that Facebook makes almost all of its money from monetizing your data for advertisers. Everyone knows by now that if you're not paying for the service, then you're likely the real product. Companies long ago realized the immense power of paying for Facebook's data and advertising to you on the platform. This new media platform has become a lot more lucrative for them than traditional media because now, instead of just collecting data on shallow information and old guard demographic types like age, socio-economic standing, location, etc. they now have the resources available to dive deeper than ever before and also collect data on things like likes/dislikes, networking groups, political stance, religious affiliations, and even what mood you're in. This is just the dumbed down version, too. I couldn't even begin to tell you all of the dimensions of an individual's mind they're able to look into and use to market new products.

This has opened up a whole new world for companies to use for advertisements, but all of this use of data has raised serious privacy concerns because people don't like their data being used without their permission. I think the whole privacy concern issue is ridiculous because if you really think about it, Facebook is a business and not some charity case working tirelessly to provide the world with social media for free. Unless users are willing to pay for their accounts then this is the way it will and should continue to work because how else would the incredibly smart and talented engineers at Facebook be incentivized to create the things that you enjoy. Facebook is a company that is trying to make money and in a capitalist system, there's no free lunch. So, if you want to continue keeping up with family, exploring new things, and watching all of those "Keke challenge" videos then you should be okay with Facebook monetizing your data unless you want to start paying to use your account.

The craziest part of the argument for me is that people are terrified that Facebook and other companies have so much data on them. Of course they do. People are willing to give out so much information on themselves without anyone having to get it overtly or by force. All the time people are constantly telling the world where they are, what they're doing, what mood they're in, what new product or service they just bought, their marital status, and whether or not they just had a baby. No one forces these people to give all of this valuable data away, but yet their shocked and appalled that somehow Facebook knows so much about them. Even when you first sign up you tell them where you were born, what religion you are, what school you went to, and everything else. If you don't want Facebook and other companies like them to have all of your data, then don't use the services.

Personally, I deleted my account a long time ago in high school, but I wouldn't care if they had all of that data. For the most part, it can be beneficial for the user because all the time my girlfriend is getting recommendations from Facebook about local events like food truck rodeos, brunch specials, and bring your dog to the ballpark days. We love all of these events that Facebook recommends and we probably wouldn't know about them without it. How can people think a company that uses your data to suggest wine tasting events is evil?

Why Facebook will continue to succeed

One of the concerns from this quarter was the stagnation of Western user markets in the US, Canada, and Europe. While developing user markets are continuing to rapidly expand, the western markets have slowed to virtually zero growth, or in the case of Europe in 2Q18, actually, decline (refer back to DAU graph at the end of section "Having your cake and eating it too"). Looking at the revenue numbers though you can see that Facebook more than makes up for the stagnation - and even decline - by drastically increasing average revenue per user (ARPU) in the slow-growth markets. In the graph below you can see that the company works to increase ARPU at a quicker pace the slower that market user growth becomes.

(Source: Author generated from Facebook 2Q18 earnings call presentation data)

This makes some intuitive sense because once you reach the limit on market growth you now have way more connected data points that let you monetize the users more. For example, in the US more than half of the adult population already has a Facebook account so while there won't be any more explosions in user growth, you now have enough quality data on the population to begin using it in more meaningful ways to generate more revenue per person.

Facebook realizes the revenue generating power of true quality data which is why the company's new strategy is to target quality of time spent on the platform instead of quantity. While fighting mindless online scrolling and screen addiction goes a long way in the fight for positive public perception, the strategy will actually allow Facebook to generate more meaningful data about you than they ever have. To increase user quality of time spent on the platform Zuckerberg and the team announced the new company drive to increase user community group participation, increase charity and fund-raising services, and improve on the wildly successful marketplace feature which is becoming a Craigslist-killer. The idea is that these will help drive social involvement and ultimately increase user happiness, but knowing what groups you belong to, what causes you think are important, and what products you're already looking for will help them dig deeper into what drives consumer thoughts and emotions.

Not only is Facebook working to expand its features and services to users, but also to businesses. Most people think that the multi-billion-dollar ad revenue for Facebook comes from giant corporations, but actually, the majority comes from small business. To further empower small businesses the company recently announced a new service to help create short video media ads for small companies that can't afford to make them on their own. Not only will this increase revenue for Facebook and strengthen local businesses, but it will also make users feel more engaged in their local economies.

Financials and Competition

Just on financial metrics alone, Facebook is a strong buy. The company has a 14.5% annual earnings growth rate, virtually no debt (D/E is just 0.15%), and outperforms the market across the board on ROE, ROA, and ROC. Also, the consensus analyst estimates for EPS in 2022 is $11.76 per share. That means that if price multiples and outstanding shares remain the same and the analysts are right then we're looking at an above $300 share price in 2022 which translates to around 15% compounded annual growth. We're seeing that even the bears are bullish on the price action right now. Morningstar downgraded their price target after the quarterly report by 6% to $186 per share. That means that even after a downgrade the stock is trading at a 7% discount to fair value.

Company fiancial metrics:

(Source: Simply Wall St.)

(Source: Simply Wall St.)

(Source: Simply Wall St.)

You'd think that by being the biggest player in the industry, having bulletproof financials, and knowing more about a third of the world's population than the NSA that the company would be trading at relatively expensive multiples. Well, you'd be wrong because not only is the company trading in line with the NASDAQ's average P/E multiple, but it's by far the cheapest compared to its North American peers.

(Source: Author generated from P/E metrics data obtained from Morningstar. Included tickers: (FB), (TWTR), (SNAP), (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL), (BIDU), (MOMO))

Conclusion

I usually try to stay out of the hype and hysteria surrounding the FAANG (or whatever other acronyms) stocks but I can't overlook Facebook being a screaming buy right now. This is a half-trillion-dollar company that has become one of the largest data farms in the world with highly marketable information on a third of the human race. Companies are going to continue turning to Facebook for data and advertisements and the company is still rapidly growing its international user base. On top of the necessity for the company's role in the world, the financial metrics are off the chart and Facebook actually has somewhat of a moat. Even though it's relatively easy to start your own social media platform the only way the data becomes valuable and useful is when a large enough population decides to use the platform. This keeps newcomers at bay because no one can match the user numbers for Facebook.

Contrary to popular opinion, Facebook's real problem isn't over the data privacy issues. When people move on to the next thing to complain about in a few months and this PR storm has passed, the company will face its real problem of continually trying to squeeze more profit out of each user without turning the site into a giant billboard.

Get in on the discount for the world's best-in-class social media company while you still can. I can definitely see this stock recovering back above the $200 level before the fourth quarter so it's basically a steal at current prices. Don't fall for the short-minded comments about this quarter because if you thought about this company objectively like you would with any other then this is a fantastic addition to any portfolio. After last week, Facebook became my strongest buy recommendation of the year so if you don't already have them in your portfolio then definitely research into them for yourself, so you can take advantage of this great opportunity.

