Apple: Bigger Is Better? Maybe Not; Try Microsoft

Here is an anonymous look at the current best 20 near-term equity investment (not trading) vehicles (including Microsoft) using Market-Maker forecast fuel for the next drag race encounter.

Plus, good guidance from best-informed competitors is the ammunition to use in the proper (TERMD) strategy weapon.

TIME required to build capital resources is often what matters most. Comfy passive investing strategies (buy&hold) are ferocious time-spenders. Active, time-efficient investing strategies make most of what’s available.

If struggling to have the capital to get the kids through college or striving to have survival-work-free retirement years without younger-generation support, there may be better answers.

It depends on what you want your investments to do. Wetting yourself while wearing a navy flannel suit may give you a warm, comfy feeling, but nobody else cares.

20 Best Bets to Beat an Apple Investment now

The race is on to have the bulk of your team cross the finish line quickly and begin the next lap ahead of most others. Team stars’ performances carry the prior lap’s team stragglers, so that the distances achieved by the team (portfolio) together beats the other contesting efforts in the time available.

Every market day we take the actions of market-makers [MMs] as they facilitate big-volume (block) trade orders from client organizations running billion-dollar AUM portfolios. Facilitating these trades (by putting firm capital at risk) is done only when hedging deals can be done to protect that capital. What is paid for that protection tells just how far both buyers and sellers think the subject investment’s price can run, both up and down.

Market prices for the stocks at interest subsequent to those implied price forecasts tell how well the MMs have foreseen what is to come, when the prior forecasts had upside-to-downside price change prospects like today’s.

Here is what those forecasts yesterday, Thursday August 2, looked like for the Dow Jones 30 Index stocks, including Apple, Inc (AAPL) and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT):

Figure 1

The MM’s forecasts at this date are in Figure 1 columns [B] and [C]. [E] is the difference between [B] and [D]. [G] measures the % of the whole [C] to [B] forecast price range which lies between [D] and [C], the downside-price prospect.

All the other data are the actual market outcomes subsequent to prior forecasts of the past 5 years having a Range Index [RI] like today’s [G]. The number of experiences in that historical sample is in [L].

Portfolio Diversification

Figure 1 is ranked by [R], a weighted-average of the sample’s net price-gain return [ I ] vs. the average worst price drawdown experiences [F] in getting that return during the holding periods required or permitted. The weighting is by the percent of the sample which resulted in wins, [H] and the percent causing losses (the complement of [H].

MSFT turns out to be the day’s best prior-experience performer, based on today’s RI forecasts, with a column [R] score of 16.1 basis points per day, the odds weighted Net Return of [Q] per day of [J]. a Basis Point is 1/100th of a percent. If a bp/d of 19+ is sustained for a year, the impact on the capital involved is 100%.

From a wealth-building point of view speed of accumulation is "of the essence" and is at the heart of TERMD portfolio management discipline. See here.

AAPL’s score on the same account is +5.1, about one-third of MSFT’s, but better than that of the market-index proxy of SPDR S&P500 ETF (SPY), at only 3.8. (near the bottom of column [R]. MSFT’s score is good, and is part of the average of the top 20 stocks screened out of 2799 for which credible MM forecasts are available for the day.

The 20’s average is shown on the bottom row of Figure 1. Their column [R] score collectively averages 24.4 bp/d, 6x to 7x times that of SPY. Figure 2 provides a direct parallel to Figure 1, but with identification only of MSFT, since subscribers have paid to know the identities of the others in a useful period of time.

Figure 2

Comparing portfolios

Looking at the Dow Jones stocks individually to contrast their Reward-to-Risk prospects allows a direct comparison between AAPL and MSFT to see how they are being viewed by those pros. Please see Figure 3.

Figure 3

The numbered intersections of the red [Risk] vertical scale of Figure 1’s column [F] with the green [Reward] horizontal scale of column [ I ] mark [9] as identifying AAPL and others, while [13] below it marks the trade-off for MSFT. SPY at [14] appears to be the most defensive while MSFT along with Boeing Corporation (BA) may be the most appealing aggressive choices.

A similar mapping of the top 20 MM Intelligence list stocks in Figure 4 illustrates the principal difference as being the % Net Payoffs column [ I ] of the MM list’s members' accomplishments.

Figure 4

MSFT in this picture is at [15], the same relative position as [13] in Figure 3. SPY is at [14]. Other stocks along the frontier of [3], [7], and [10] offer greater reward prospects at appropriate increases in price drawdown risk.

Another look at AAPL and MSFT in terms of their odds for profit among all prior forecasts in the sample of those like today’s forecast can be seen in Figure 5. Please keep in mind that these outcomes are from live forecasts made before the results were known, not from some data-mining “back-test”.

Figure 5

The orientation of desirability in Figure 5 is like that of Figures 3 and 4, good is down and to the right. Positions up and to the left, like those in the extreme of location [8] are the poorest outcomes. MSFT has the best prior history of forecasts at [7], while AAPL is at location [5]. The market index ETF of SPY is at [4].

A parallel map of the best 20 MM Intelligence List forecast prior results is in Figure 6.

Figure 6

Here MSFT is at location [2], and SPY is at [9]. While Figure 5’s payoff results are all at or below +10%, none (except SPY) of Figure 6 are below +10%, and many are above, into the +15% or greater area, which is what increases their attraction in terms of bp/day.

Direct MM forecast comparison of AAPL, MSFT

Figures 7 and 8 provide a past 6 months picture of the MMs’ daily forecast of coming price ranges for AAPL and MSFT, shown as vertical lines of price. The ranges of forecast are split into upside price change and downside change prospects by the heavy dot of the stock’s closing market quote on the day of the forecast.

The row of data between the two pictures in each Figure is what has been presented in Figure 1 for AAPL and MSFT. Comparable pictures exist for the other Dow Jones stock components on blockdesk.com, as well as the 2769 other stocks in the forecast population.

Figure 7

Figure 8

The smaller picture in each of these two Figures shows the distribution of Range Indexes created in the 1261 market days of the past 5 years. For MSFT the RI of 33 is in the lower half of its distribution, which is a constructive sign. While AAPL’s RI is apparently lower at 28, its history of usual past RIs is low enough to put today’s measure in the upper half of its experience.

Conclusion

MSFT appears to be a better current wealth-building equity investment choice now and in the next few months, compared to AAPL, given their histories of outcomes from prior forecasts like those of today. While MSFT is attractive, there clearly are even better near-term wealth-building equity investment choices available. Where time pressures make the rapidity of capital accumulation a factor, such alternatives can be even more attractive than MSFT.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.