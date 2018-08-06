Home Depot Appears Softer Than It Should Be

On August 14th, 2018 before the market opens, Home Depot (HD) will report earnings for the second quarter of 2018. The home improvement store is often looked at as a proxy for construction and residential investment because of the nature of its services. For that reason, strong economic growth has supported its return from a poor start to the year. The stock bottomed at $170 in April and reversed to reach the $200 level by mid-July. Since then, the stock has been consolidating at that level as investors look for a breakthrough in either direction. HD earnings could be an important inflection point for the next 6 months of trading.

HD has posted seven straight earnings beats since a report that met expectations midway through 2016. Last quarter though, HD saw its smallest earnings beat and revenue growth as well as a revenue that missed expectations by $270 million. The report sent HD shares trading lower by 2 percent before the market opened. The mixed results on strong economic growth doesn't inspire confidence, so investors will be looking for HD to return to growth acceleration especially with GDP growth being reported at over 4.0 percent.

Looking at GDP growth rate for the past two years, one can see that HD's revenue growth rate trends around 3.0x U.S. GDP growth. Last quarter, HD posted revenue that was only 2.0x a significant deviation from the approximate baseline. In the second quarter, GDP grew 4.1 percent and will lead to another quarter of robust business expansion (S&P 500 companies expected to grow earnings by more than 20 percent). HD should experience the phenomenon as well, and according to its history, revenue growth should be about 12 percent. A slower first quarter doesn't bode well for this quarter's earnings; however, management in the conference call expects the second quarter to be stronger than usual.

Residential construction data typically provides good insight on home spending, and the most recent reports from the Census Bureau suggest some weakening there. Permits authorized in June 2018 were down 2.2 percent consecutively and 3.0 percent on a year-over-year basis. Housing units starts in June 2018 compared worse with a 12.3 percent decrease from the previous month and 4.2 percent decrease from the previous year. The data could forewarn a softer second quarter if residential construction is actually getting softer.

While macro factors can have a large impact on HD's performance, it will come down to how the company manages its financials. HD's net earnings growth of 20 percent seems impressive at first, but drilling down into its more specific results reveals that most of that growth came from lower taxes. In the first quarter of 2018, the effective tax rate fell from 35.2 percent the year before to 23.5 percent resulting in a $356 million decrease in income taxes. Without this help, net earnings only grew 1.7 percent.

Top line numbers reveal the weakness in growth that was hidden by the tax savings. While net sales grew $1 billion, operating income only increased by $32 million, or about 1.0 percent, and operating margin actually shrunk from 14.0 percent to 13.6 percent. Most of this was caused by higher selling, general, and administrative expenses that grew from 18.3 percent of sales last year to 19.2 percent this year.

Based on the sales statistics, most of the gains could be contributed to better pricing in the first quarter. Average ticket and sales per square foot were both up low single digits over last year at 5.8 percent and 4.5 percent respectively. However, overall customer transactions fell by about 1.3 percent. The differential between the increase in price and the decrease in transactions was enough to push sales higher, but that inorganic growth is mostly attributed to inflation in commodities and wages which isn't maintainable.

With all that in mind, HD looks vulnerable moving forward, so what is the plan going forward? Management has decided that it will prioritize returning cash to investors as it did in the previous year where the company allocated $15.6 billion worth of cash in the following ways: $2.3 billion of reinvestment in the company, $4.2 billion in dividends, and $8 billion in share buybacks. Based on comments in the conference call, HD's small reinvestment plans include the opening of only three new stores in 2018 and a new focus on the "digital channel." This plan moving forward won't please in the short-term, but instead, will focus on a long-term protection of market share.

With upcoming earnings in mind, investors should be aware of the weaknesses in the HD growth story presented above. While the economy is strong, HD's revenue growth failed to maintain its typical multiple of U.S. GDP growth in the first quarter, and another disappointing quarter could lead to bearish sentiment around the stock. Drilling down into the residential investment data reveals that some weakness could constrain levels of growth. Looking at HD financials specifically, the bottom line appears to be inflated by tax relief provided by the new tax reform while organic growth is relatively flat, and that extra cash is being funneled back into investors' pockets through buybacks and dividends. It's seems that there is a good chance HD could fail to impress in the second quarter earnings report, and therefore, it might be one to avoid.

