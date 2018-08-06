GrubHub: Peak Valuation Means Back Away

This acquisition consumes the majority of GrubHub's firepower, and it will take on additional leverage to pay up.

Investors are buoyed over the company's $390 million cash acquisition of LevelUp, which will further cement its entry into the POS space.

GrubHub shares have been on a consistent tear, especially after the company's Q2 earnings print sent the stock flying more than 20%.

One of the biggest trends that has transpired this earnings season has been a hemorrhaging of key Internet sector growth names. Investors, no longer as blinded by the promise of a fast-growing top line as in the past, have become much more sensitive to high valuations. Even stocks that were previously thought as "untouchables" like Netflix (NFLX) have taken a huge beating, down more than 20% from recent peaks.

GrubHub, however, has gone the other way. Its most recent Q2 print has taken shares up by an additional 20%, taking the company's year-to-date gains to greater than 75%. And since the prior quarter's earnings release alone, GrubHub is up nearly 30%:

GRUB data by YCharts

I was bullish on GrubHub last quarter. At the time, shares were trading at just over 9x forward revenues, and as GrubHub was a high-margin, high-growth stock with a consistent stream of recurring revenues with a base for both consumer ordering as well as enterprise catering (through its Seamless subsidiary), I was willing to value GrubHub as on par with other high-growth SaaS names.

But anytime a stock rises this sharply in such a short span of time, we must re-evaluate our long thesis. In this case, GrubHub's revenue multiple has soared to an all-time high of 11.2x forward revenues - despite the company's rapid ~50% y/y revenue growth rate, it becomes more and more difficult to justify this sort of valuation. GrubHub is no stranger to earnings volatility - just last quarter, the company fell nearly 10% despite strong growth and beats to both top and bottom-line consensus. In my view, for all richly valued Internet stocks, a Netflix/Facebook-type takedown is a huge upcoming risk. For each of these types of platforms, investors are zeroed in on some sort of user metric - whether that's paying subscribers (Netflix), Monthly/Daily Active Users (Facebook and Twitter (TWTR), or Active Diners (GRUB). Though GrubHub at the moment appears to be trending strongly, there's no warning as to when these metrics might deteriorate.

With GrubHub, expectations are already set incredibly high. Even the slightest slip can result in dramatic selloffs. While I retain a constructive opinion on GrubHub as a company and as a product, it's an extremely risky investment at all-time highs and I'm content to lock in my gains up to this point.

Smart acquisition in LevelUp, but firepower now extinguished

One of the headlines that has investors excited about GrubHub is its announcement of a $390 million acquisition of LevelUp, a Boston-based startup that specializes in PoS (point of sale) systems for restaurants. Think of LevelUp as a competitor to Square (SQ), with a unique focus on the restaurant space.

Entrance into the PoS space is a natural extension for GrubHub, which has already become a critical marketing and delivery partner to tens of thousands of restaurants. Though restaurant margins might suffer, GrubHub is out to gain the maximum wallet share of fees as possible from its restaurant partners. As such, even I'll admit this is an incredibly smart acquisition.

But for all the acquisition-fueled growth that GrubHub has been embarking on of late, it may come to a halt because GrubHub's resources are running thin. The company's Q2 balance sheet counts just $482 million of cash and equivalents remaining, as well as $122 million of debt (net cash of $360 million):

Figure 1. GrubHub Q2 balance sheet Source: GrubHub investor relations

This balance sheet is presented before GrubHub pays $390 million (all cash) for LevelUp. The company has noted that it intends to dip into its credit facility and lever up for a portion of this acquisition, but whatever mix of cash and debt GrubHub uses for this acquisition, it will still take its net cash position into the negative.

A cursory scan at the company's latest filed 10-Q for the terms of its debt show that the company has up to $225 million available on its current revolver, with the possibility of seeking an additional $150 million of debt capacity.

Figure 2. GrubHub credit terms Source: GrubHub Q1 10-Q

The key point here: the LevelUp acquisition will consume a good deal of GrubHub's liquidity, and it won't be able to do another acquisition like this in awhile, unless it seeks an additional capital raise. GrubHub's FCF run rate of ~$90 million in the first half of 2018 is a decent source of funds, but not enough to do another LevelUp deal anytime soon.

Q2 results: for now everything is rosy, but what happens when growth decelerates?

Here's a look at GrubHub's most recent quarterly results:

Figure 3. GrubHub Q2 results Source: GrubHub investor relations

Revenue growth stole the spotlight, with total revenues climbing 51% y/y to $239.7 million. This was a surprise two-point acceleration over last quarter's 49% y/y revenue growth, and one that Wall Street did not expect: consensus pinned a target of $233.0 million, or 47% y/y growth. However, organic growth, excluding acquisitions, would have been 34% y/y.

Diner metrics continued to show strength in the quarter - but as previously mentioned, these user metrics became the chink in the armor for companies like Netflix, and even the smallest of stumbles in the future can lead to outsized effects on the stock price.

Figure 4. GrubHub key metrics Source: GrubHub investor relations

Total active diners (defined as a diner who placed an order in the quarter) rose 35% y/y to 15.6 million, while "daily average grubs" or DAGs also rose 35% y/y. Note that 4 million of these active diners were acquired through GrubHub's purchase of Eat24 from Yelp (YELP), which it purchased for $287.5 million. The Eat24 users contributed to nine points of diner growth; without them, growth would have been 26% y/y. As previously noted, after the LevelUp purchase, GrubHub will have limited resources to make another big M&A play to drive growth. Gross food sales - aka, the total dollar volume of orders transacted on the GrubHub platform, rose 39% y/y to $1.22 billion (excluding eat24, 22% y/y).

The fact that revenue growth of 51% y/y is growing substantially faster than active diners, DAGs, and gross food sales illustrates an important point: GrubHub is doing a good job at either raising fees, bringing in tertiary sources of revenue (like LevelUp is soon to be), or both. If we calculate a "take rate" for GrubHub (revenues divided by gross food sales), this quarter's percentage of 19.6% beats the year-ago quarter's percentage of 18.1% by 150bps. It's not that entire percentage that's being charged to restaurants as fees, of course, as there are additional revenue streams baked in - still, it's a good indicator of how effective GrubHub has become at monetizing its platform.

In spite of this, GrubHub has also required massive increases in operating costs to support its growth. This isn't necessarily a bad thing - growth companies, especially those that are well-capitalized, can comfortably run at a loss for years while focusing on growth. I'd argue, however, that with GrubHub's elevated valuation multiple, we should expect to see profits soon. GrubHub won't get a free pass on earnings forever.

Most notably, operations and support costs jumped 63% y/y to $102.4 million, consuming 42.7% of GrubHub's revenues - 310bps worse than 39.6% in the year-ago quarter. We'd expect that as GrubHub grew larger, it would be able to achieve efficiencies in its cost structure - but this quarterly print is saying the opposite.

The one bright spot in terms of the bottom line is the fact that LevelUp will come attached with minimal losses, whereas most acquisitions of startups typically come with a headwind of margin due to the absorption of their losses. As noted by GrubHub's CFO, Adam DeWitt, on the earnings call:

Right now the business [LevelUp] is generating an annualized run rate of $30 million to $40 million in revenue, with a de minimis monthly EBITDA burn. We have no plans to change their business model or pricing out of the gate. Growth has been strong, with current revenue growth around 50% year-over-year, and we would expect continued growth to help the company get close to breakeven relatively quickly."

Still, as previously noted, for GrubHub's valuation we'd like to see some progress on earnings. Net income grew by about 2x in the quarter to $30.1 million, but that's still just a net margin of 12.5%. And with the stock trading at a 66x forward P/E, GrubHub's earnings are nowhere near close to supporting its valuation.

GRUB PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Final thoughts

It's important to recognize that a lot of GrubHub's growth this year has been due to M&A, particularly the landmark purchase of Eat24. Eat24 contributed more than 15 points of inorganic revenue growth this quarter. With LevelUp and its $30-$40 million of revenue (per management), GrubHub is adding approximately 3-4 more points of growth on its annual revenue run rate of about $1 billion.

But the cash spigot isn't endless, and after the LevelUp deal closes, GrubHub's liquidity will be stretched. It's fortunate that the company has decent FCF generation to support its M&A ambitions, but another mega-deal like LevelUp isn't likely to happen without a capital raise within the next year. If GrubHub slows down its pace of acquisitions, its growth comps could start looking a lot worse with deceleration coming into play - and suddenly, investors could shy away from paying 11x forward revenues for the stock.

Make no mistake - GrubHub is still a fantastic company, and the fact that it has transformed itself from a food ordering app to a profitable, fast-growing powerhouse that has become institutionalized within the restaurant industry is a true feat. But at its current market cap, it's also worth the same amount as companies like Macy's (M) and Viacom (VIAB) - companies with far greater earnings power. With the recent hint that investors might be gravitating toward value stocks versus growth, it's a good time to cash out of the GrubHub trade.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.