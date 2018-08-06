Rewalk Robotics And Ekso Bionics: Small Medtech Firms Remain Extremely Risky

I recently came across the inspiring story of two real guys, best friends Trevor Stephens and Matt Andersen, walking across the United States raising money for the Purple Heart Foundation, and was just reminded how readily most of us take the task of walking anywhere for granted, much less cross country for a charitable cause.

The unfortunate reality is that millions of people the world over, through either accident and injury or from causes like stroke or Parkinson's disease, have lost some degree of functionality when it comes to walking; I've certainly seen this impact people in my extended family. While doctors, scientists and engineers are working on ways to help people affected, interested investors at this point have relatively few options when it comes to owning equity in firms that have solutions that are more than experimental. I've written with some regularity about the robotic solutions on offer, especially ReWalk Robotics (RWLK), and to a far lesser extent about Ekso Bionics (EKSO) and Parker Hannifin (PH). A comment in my last article specifically requested updating my view on Ekso Bionics, which I had not done since April 2017. There are others in this market, but these three have cleared the FDA compliance hurdle. Of the three, ReWalk and Ekso Bionics are the smaller companies by tremendous magnitudes relative to Parker Hannifin, and their shares are liable to much greater volatility.

RWLK data by YCharts

However, to fair, changing the market cap of a company like Parker Hannifin with a value of over $20 billion in which the exoskeleton product is one little division out of many cannot be compared in an apples-to-apples fashion to companies like Ekso Bionics and ReWalk, with market caps of $115M and $20M respectively, whose sole business lines are some form of exoskeleton.

Separated at Birth?

To start with the obvious, there is plenty about ReWalk, Ekso and Parker Hannifin's Indego system that is glaringly similar. The general premise of using robotically controlled motors worn as an exoskeleton over the lower limbs to help people who could not otherwise walk safely is the overwhelming common thread. It turns out that the cost to the customer for getting such a device is within a fairly tight range, generally between $70,000 and $100,000 apiece and not covered for individuals by standard medical insurance in the United States. ReWalk and Indego are approved by the Veterans' Administration for use at home under certain circumstances as well, while also using the Ekso Bionic products in some of its rehabilitation settings. At first glance for the casual observer, you might be forgiven for almost mistaking the products as being fraternal triplets, if not quite identical.

(source: Exoskeleton Report.com)

Of course, real triplets, or most any siblings for that matter, may not mind being told they share a resemblance, but each wants to be known as an individual. Likewise, the technical specs and specific approved uses for each of these products are different, and the same product is not meant to be an exact substitute for the other and will not suit each patient equally well. However, here I am interested in what might differentiate the companies behind the innovations, specifically ReWalk Robotics and Ekso Bionics.

Distinct markets and strategies

The two companies have not gone about their market strategies in the same way thus far, although there have been areas of overlap. In rough brushstrokes, however, in the medical rehabilitation corner of the market, Ekso can be thought of as primarily marketing to the rehab centers as the primary purchaser, while ReWalk is marketed to individuals potentially needing the equipment at home. One of the basic differences between companies doing B2B sales instead of the B2C sales is the simple issue of who is paying for the product. With Ekso's model, the rehab center or network would buy enough to serve its needs, whereas in the individual market, the patient is hoping that insurance will be convinced of the medical necessity of the product and choose to pay for it. While ReWalk has managed to sell hundreds of units, the ones sold to individuals (as opposed to the Department of Veterans' Affairs, for example), have to be considered on a case-by-case basis by insurers, with no American commercial insurer yet having decided to approve the devices automatically. The company (or perhaps I should say the patient) has won several appeals, but not all, and for the most part, it is a headache that Ekso does not have to worry about.

While this is probably the primary point of distinction between the companies so far, two other significant points merit mention.

1. Ekso has a product for industrial use, a sort of vest to help workers in settings requiring repetitive heavy lifting. ReWalk does not compete in that particular niche of the market at all, and it might the product line that really drives more of Ekso's valuation. When it was revealed in the press that Ekso had a trial partnership with Ford (F), the stock really took off. Some perspective is important, though: for the last quarter, for example, the EksoVest / industrial segment contributed $0.4M in revenue compared to $2.1M from medical devices. Still, the market is there, and is definitely an area in which Ekso has all the advantage relative to ReWalk.

2. Both companies are making plans to move into the Chinese market. Ekso Bionics appeared to have a lead here, with about a $20M investment from Puissance Capital in September 2017 specifically intended for growing in Asia. Ekso gave 2 board seats to Puissance, and now Dr. Ted Wang, the founder and chief investment officer at Puissance, and Dr. Charles Li, a senior analyst at the firm, are on the board, both with some expertise on doing business in China. However, over the last 2 earnings calls, the sole analyst on the call, Stan Fediuk with SunTrust, has asked about possible joint ventures in China, and as of the last call, CEO Jack Peurach answered his primary China question by saying:

We are continuing to press forward with that. We're extremely excited about the opportunity in China, both downstream and for operationally for the cost of our product. As of today, we've not made any final decisions or final agreements with partners, but that work is underway. When we do have something to announce, we will do it.

It is quite possible that there will be something specific to announce extremely soon, but it stands in some contrast to ReWalk. ReWalk also received a $20M investment, announced in March 2018, geared to getting it going in China, but it is designed to be released in tranches dependent upon getting a JV going with a specific partner, RealCan. ReWalk's investment comes from Timwell, a Hong Kong-based fund, with other medical investments in the region including RealCan [to be fair for comparison, Puissance Capital is heavily invested in the medical sector as well]. In a mid-July 2018 press release, ReWalk noted that

the Timwell/RealCan agreement will provide additional cash to support R&D programs as well as fund current operations. The Company is taking steps to form a joint venture and finalize definitive license and supply agreements in order to close the second tranche.

Like Ekso, ReWalk has brought on a new board member, Ning Cong, to help with entering China, and should be near to closing the middle tranche of $10M. The distinction with Ekso is that ReWalk may have slightly leapfrogged its competitor in China in terms of establishing operations on the ground. ReWalk is striving to improve its gross margins, and manufacturing in Asia for the western market was seen as one way to do that, with plans to do production of a new soft-suit product for people recovering from stroke in China. Selling into China is a parallel goal, but is likely to come after bringing the softsuit devices made in China to the United States and Europe, as the clinical testing process for gaining FDA approval is already underway. However, if the Trump administration tariffs stay in place over a longer-term, the medical device industry would be negatively affected.

So is either an attractive investment?

"Attractive" is completely relative of course, but suffice it to say that both companies carries above average risks for investing. Both have needed to return to capital markets multiple times over, and those who have taken a buy-and-hold approach stretching back a few years have seen some substantial paper losses as dilution has piled on, as evidenced in the 3 year chart.

EKSO data by YCharts

If I did not already have a position, I would take pause before getting into either of these companies now. Starting with Ekso Bionics, the company has not, to my knowledge, indicated if there was any part of their strategy to manufacture in China for selling back to the United States versus selling into China directly. However, either way, if they delay much further, they risk ceding advantage on the medical device front to ReWalk. That possibility should not be discounted - the Chinese market for stroke victims alone is considered to be a massive one, on the order of 10 times greater than the number of Americans recovering from stroke. While a market that size can sustain more than one company, falling too far behind could be a mistake. On the other hand, I really like the industrial market segment and the potential to grow that opportunity at least as fast, if not faster, than the medical device category, due in part to lower regulatory restrictions and due to ongoing strength in the manufacturing sector of the economy.

For ReWalk, the overwhelming challenge has always been arranging regular insurance coverage for individual patients. It has burned through cash quarter after quarter while trying desperately to make their case, but all for naught so far. It cannot afford to take its eye off of that goal, and it has not given up. At the same time, it is going to need to determine how best to utilize the Chinese JV assets and secure the full $20M funding from Timwell, assuming for now its softsuit product receives FDA approval with no issues. To clarify, as I understand it now based on the ReWalk Q1 call, the $20M investment does not need to be spent on the JV directly, per CEO Larry Jasinski (emphasis added):

The JV will be funded by RealCan and other Chinese entities. ReWalk will contribute technology and maintain a 20% ownership position in the JV.

Its Q1 2018 revenues felt weak, at $1.5M, compared to $2.5M the year before, although it is already starting to see real improvements in gross margins, and management is sticking with its 2018 revenue guidance of $9 - $11M. The JV agreement does have a nice amount of minimum purchase guarantees built into it, with $4M in 2019 and $8M in 2020, which should provide a material boost to revenue.

I am not currently adding to my position in ReWalk, and I have no position in Ekso Bionics. However, with the price of shares for either company relatively depressed, the shares can conceivably be seen as a sort of option play on the companies' survivals, but recommended only for investors with a high level of tolerance for risk of capital loss.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RWLK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.