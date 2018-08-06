MGM Resorts - I'm Not Excited About The Stock

There is light at the end of the tunnel as the fourth quarter might see promising year-on-year growth numbers.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) just revealed its second quarter earnings. Sales fell short of estimates while EPS came in as expected. Moreover, the company is not expected to grow sales on a full year basis. The third quarter is expected to be tough due to a strong third quarter in 2017 while low convention levels will add additional pressure on the company. Nonetheless, I am not getting bearish. I just think there are enough reasons to avoid this stock for now.

Source: MGM Resorts

Not What You Want To See

Second quarter earnings came in at $0.21. This is much lower than the second quarter of 2017 which reported EPS of $0.36. This means that current EPS is 42% lower. However, Q2/2017 EPS included a $0.05 NV exit fee modification as well as a $0.04 Borgata property tax settlement. This puts pro-forma EPS at $0.26 in the current second quarter and $0.27 in Q2 of 2017. This means that the growth rate improves to 'only' a 4% decline as you can see below.

Source: Estimize

In addition to that, it is important to mention that the company met earnings estimates while sales came in slightly higher lower than expected at $2.86 billion which is 8% higher on a year-on-year basis.

Segment Breakdown, China Beats Domestic Operations

My most recent article about casinos covered Las Vegas Sands (LVS). Las Vegas Sands makes most of its money in China's gambling hotspot Macau and Singapore, whereas MGM Resorts generates almost 80% of its sales in the US. This is the main reason why the company's had different results in their second quarters. Las Vegas Sands was able to offset slow sales in Las Vegas thanks to a booming market in Macau while MGM Reports was not able to offset Las Vegas weakness.

Total sales increased 3.3% to $2.2 billion in MGM's domestic segment. Total domestic resorts reported adjusted property EBITDA of $626 million which is 5% lower compared to one year ago. Moreover, the EBITDA margin fell 2.27 points to 28.9%. The Las Vegas strip was able to outperform with an EBITDA decline of only 1% while regional operations saw a 12% EBITDA decline. Las Vegas was also able to increase revenue per available room (RevPAR) by 2.8% to $150.

Source: MGM Resorts Q2/2018 Earnings Presentation

These domestic results exclude MGM's City Center operations. MGM Resorts is a 50% owner of the Las Vegas based City Center complex which includes residential apartments as well as shopping and gaming facilities. Total City Center sales improved 13% while Aria's RevPAR accelerated to 5% growth which is equal to Vdara's RevPAR growth rate. Both are hotels located in City Center. Moreover, total adjusted EBITDA growth came in at 25% while the adjusted EBITDA margin improved 3.75 points to 38%.

MGM China saw a revenue increase of 32%. The growth rate on a same-store basis decreased 11%. Total adjusted EBITDA improved 1% to $120 million. Adjusted property margins declined almost 7 points to 21.4% from 28.09% in Q2 of 2017. The difference between the total sales growth rate and same-store sales growth has to do with the opening of the Cotai resort which opened in February of this year.

What's Next?

One of the 'problems' MGM Resorts has is the dependency on Las Vegas' business activities. The company is worth $16 billion and generates most of its sales in Las Vegas. There is absolutely no way to escape short or mid-term weakness. It's a tremendous trading vehicle to trade Las Vegas business activities so to speak.

That said, the company expects sales to be down 8%-10% in the third quarter. RevPAR is expected to be down 5%-7%. This is based on two factors. The first one is the fact that Floyd Mayweather fought Conor McGregor in August of 2017. This was one of the highest grossing boxing event ever at the T-Mobil Arena. This event attracted so many people that the current third quarter needs a miracle to show a positive year-on-year growth rate. Moreover, MGM Resorts expects city-wide convention attendee numbers to be down 22% across town which is expected to increase price pressure. Moreover, MGM continues to experience construction disruptions during its transformation.

Full year expectations are not that great either. Net sales are expected to be down in the low single (just like RevPAR growth). Moreover, convention attendees growth is expected to be up 19% in the fourth quarter. Additionally, the fourth quarter should show a positive sales growth number because of the Mandalay Bay shooting in October of 2017. It sounds extremely harsh to even mention the shooting, but is a major factor why analysts expect year-on-year sales growth to do well in the fourth quarter.

Additionally, the company expects full year EBITDA to grow 7% while margins are expected to expand 1.65 points with support from 2.4% RevPAR growth. Also note that the company's MGM Springfield (which is located in Springfield, MA) will open its doors on August 24, 2018.

Takeaway

MGM Resorts did not have a great quarter. Sales came in below estimates while EPS had another negative growth rate. That said, investors need to be aware of the company's characteristics. The main market is Las Vegas which means that outperforming growth in China won't have that much effect on the company's bottom line while special events in Las Vegas are massively impacting the company. In this case we are talking about a strong second and third quarter in 2017 which makes it really hard to improve year-on-year growth numbers.

This is also the reason why I am not turning bearish on the company. There is no evidence that Las Vegas is slowing on the mid-term. We are not dealing with cyclical slowing. I am optimistic that the company is going to do much better in 2019 if the economic growth trend is the US remains strong until then. Regarding the stock price, it seems that investors have priced in slower growth for the better part of this year. The stock is currently trading below $29 after soaring to $38 in the first weeks of this year.

In my opinion it would not only be fundamentally wrong to short this company, it would also be a trade with a terrible risk/reward ratio.

That said, I am already long Las Vegas Sands. Mainly because of its massive exposure in Macau. This is something I do not get when buying MGM Resorts. I am also not keen to wait for a recovery in 2019. But that is mainly because I am a mid-term trader.

My advice would be to stay away from the company for the time being or start buying very slowly if you are bullish. I expect the stock to bottom close to $26 given that Las Vegas is seeing light at the end of tunnel. I just don't know if that is enough to trigger a quick rebound.

