Alibaba Highlights Why Pinduoduo Can't Succeed

There's a big difference though; I don't believe Pinduoduo will be able to survive for much longer in Chinese ecommerce.

Pinduoduo's problems with counterfeit products are very serious, particularly now that the Chinese government is involved.

An article I wrote last week on Pinduoduo (PDD) was fortuitously-timed: I discussed how it doesn’t deserve the hype it’s been getting and the valuation is far too high, only for the company to announce that the government is investigating it for the wide-spread selling of counterfeit goods. The stock’s return from orbit is turning into a free fall. It’ll certainly make for an interesting inaugural earnings call.

For a company that marketed itself as combining ecommerce with social media, its troubles have been a popular topic on Chinese social media, further highlighting the company’s problems and negating all of the effort and money spent on prime-time World Cup advertising.

A selection of counterfeit items on Pinduoduo. Left: Samsung smart TVs for $70-$640. Center: Chinese brand Vivo Android smartphones for $60 and $160. Right: Pampers diapers from $4. Source: Pinduoduo.

It would be reasonable to suggest that these are so obviously fake that Pinduoduo’s user base doesn’t care. That would explain the explosive growth in active users. A user base that’s relatively poor, has low disposable income and little access to brand name goods would understandably be interested in a platform like Pinduoduo. But, it’s less of a legal gray area nowadays: a platform can’t gain 300m users in 18 months by selling fake products. Also, it isn’t the first time that the government has cracked down on counterfeit goods being sold on ecommerce platforms; it’s gone after much bigger fish and won.

How Pinduoduo has become the second-largest ecommerce platform in China in the space of 18 months. Units: millions of yearly active users (made a purchase in the prior 12 months). Source: Various companies’ investor relations.

How Alibaba’s Taobao is a great case study

As ridiculous as these listings may seem, it’s worth considering that Alibaba’s (BABA) Taobao platform was very similar just a few years ago, and still has problems to this day – albeit not to the same extent as Pinduoduo. The following timeline highlights some of the problems faced and measures taken by Alibaba:

Clearly, it's an ongoing process that requires effort, money and time.

As a result, large ecommerce platforms invest heavily in policing third-party listings. Fake goods simply aren’t tolerated. While there is clearly and understandably a lot of blame directed at Pinduoduo’s management, it’s a problem that is very difficult to control if you don’t have the right infrastructure in place. Growing so large in such a short space of time, it was inevitable that counterfeit goods would find a home on Pinduoduo. And unless it invests heavily in stamping this out, it simply won’t survive in the industry.

Now, I’m very careful with this comparison because there is a key difference. At the time (and arguably even now), Taobao had no real competition. JD.com (JD) is only a rival to Alibaba’s Tmall platform, so it wasn’t the case that, if concerned about being fooled into buying counterfeit goods, users would go elsewhere; they’d simply exercise more caution when using Taobao. For Pinduoduo, users concerned by the risk of buying counterfeit products less conspicuous than those above would simply just use Alibaba’s or JD.com’s group buying platforms.

Pinduoduo is left in strategic limbo

A crackdown on counterfeit goods goes against the key reasons Pinduoduo has been able to build a huge active user base very quickly. Its customer base is primarily in smaller, rural and poorer cities, where access to brand names goods is difficult. There is less concern about the quality of items purchased, and more on the perceived brand name. It’s a well-known trend that consumers in emerging economies are more swayed by brand names. Within China, we can view Tier 1 cities like Shanghai and Beijing as being so familiar with brand names that quality of goods is a more important trait, whereas Tier 3 and 4 cities – much less exposed to global brand names – will place more importance on (being perceived as) buying a particular brand. As such, I expect Pinduoduo’s user base will shrink quickly, driven by both an exodus of users not wanting to take the risk of buying fake goods, and by those users disappointed that they can no longer buy cheap counterfeit goods.

The question to be asked is where the firm will sit in China’s ecommerce stratosphere, should it be able to rid its platform of counterfeit goods. To me, it could only ever be a specialist in group buying. That’s a niche business and not something that is new to China; Alibaba has its Juhuasuan (聚划算) platform within both Tmall and Taobao.

Alibaba’s group buying platform Juhuasuan within Taobao. Source: Alibaba.

Perhaps this highlights the biggest problem that Pinduoduo faces now: how to compete with Alibaba. Taobao and Tmall are among the most popular mobile apps in China (along with Tencent’s WeChat), meaning that group buying is already within Alibaba’s ecosystem. I believe it will be difficult for Pinduoduo to get a prominent place within one of China’s big mobile ecosystems, despite counting Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) as an investor; Tencent will always favor JD.com’s business over any other ecommerce platform it has a stake in.

JD.com’s group buying platform Miaosha. Source: JD.com

Being niche does have ( relative ) success stories

The most appropriate peer for Pinduoduo is Vipshop (VIPS). It has a similar user base – people in Tier 3 and 4 cities with lower disposal income and lower access to brand name goods – and it operates in a niche part of Chinese ecommerce – discount brand name fashion apparel (albeit genuine products, not counterfeit). It’s actually relatively successful in where it fits into the Chinese ecommerce industry, but there is a ceiling to its growth, which is relevant to Pinduoduo. Vipshop’s user base grew steadily over the first few years of operations but has slowed and become more volatile since 2017. To me, this highlights two issues:

A business model that is suited to Tier 3 and 4 cities, but has difficulty in expanding into Tier 1 and 2 cities. 30m quarterly active users seems to be its ceiling.

Competition from larger ecommerce firms that restricts operational expansion.

Vipshop’s quarterly active users (who made a purchase) over the past six years. Source: Vipshop investor relations.

Even if - and that's a big if - Pinduoduo is able to rid its platform of counterfeit products, it will continue to be focused on smaller cities, like Vipshop. Therefore its user base growth will eventually hit a ceiling because people in Tier 1 and 2 cities don't suit Pinduoduo's services.

In addition, what makes Vipshop a success story is that 99% of its orders are delivered through its own logistics network, meaning that it doesn’t have to rely on third parties, such as SF or the Alibaba-backed Cainiao. But even then, it’s a firm that’s operating on razor-thin margins – both operating and net profit margins are between 2% and 4% every quarter.

On the other hand, cosmetics specialist Jumei (JMEI) and book specialist Dangdang tell a different story. Jumei’s market cap has fallen 95% from what it was four years ago, while Dangdang delisted from the US and is now just a minor player in ecommerce.

As to which path Pinduoduo follows, my gut tells me that it will be the latter. Being a group buying specialist is tough when the products aren’t counterfeit and therefore can’t beat Alibaba and JD.com on price. Unless Pinduoduo can also develop a particular product niche – like Vipshop has done – I expect it will go the way of Jumei.

Chinese ecommerce is a great industry to have exposure to; it's a major driver of China's economic growth. And while there is always excitement about new platforms, the reality is that there are only three firms you need to have long-term exposure to: Alibaba, JD.com and Tencent.

