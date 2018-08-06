Is The Flat Yield Curve Distorting The Value Of TIPS Mutual Funds?

The U.S. Treasury's sharply increasing need to raise debt should force longer-term yields higher, sending TIPS funds lower.

Are we heading toward a recession? Would TIPS mutual funds benefit? Possibly, if the Federal Reserves steps in. Or, would a deflation scare set in?

Real yields are out of balance with historical norms. A 5-year TIPS is yielding only 13 basis points less than a 30-year TIPS.

Investing in mutual funds focused on Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities hasn't been a great financial move for several years, with the TIP ETF posting a total return of just 1.56% on average over the last five years.

The market price of TIP - which holds all 42 TIPS currently trading on the secondary market - has declined from a high of $123.50 on December 6, 2012, to the current $111.38, a drop of 9.8%. That's a rough ride for what's in theory a rock-solid, conservative investment.

But now that the price has dropped to a lower level, are TIPS mutual funds safer, and therefore, more attractive?

One indicator I have watched for a long time is a price of $110 on the TIP ETF, which has marked a "buy signal" over the last seven years. In November 2015, I wrote an article for SeekingAlpha ("The TIP ETF Just Fell Below $110. Is That A Buy Signal?") on this topic. I wrote then:

I am not invested in TIPS mutual funds; my preferred strategy is to buy Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities at auction and hold them to maturity. But I do follow the iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) to check on the overall trend in TIPS, and I have said for a long time that TIPS values would be returning to a more 'normal' level when the TIP ETF dropped below $110. ... I am not recommending dumping your money into TIPS mutual funds, but I think they are a much safer investment now than they were in 2013.

As it turned out, the TIP ETF hit a low of $109.38 on December 29, 2015, coinciding with the Federal Reserve's move on December 16 to raise short-term interest rates above zero for the first time in seven years. However, by January 4, 2016, the TIP ETF's price was back above $110, where it has remained since. So the buy signal was valid.

Here's the history of the TIP ETF's price over the last 10 years, showing the resistance at the $110 level since 2011:

We haven't reached the $110 level yet, but if it comes soon, I'd still be wary of TIPS mutual funds. The current flat yield curve has distorted prices of funds holding a wide range of TIPS maturities: Short-term TIPS are paying higher-than-typical yields (which lowers their market price) but yields on longer-term TIPS are much lower than typical (which props up their price).

Because the duration of shorter-term TIPS is much lower than longer-term issues, the price decreases there have less effect versus the strengthening prices of longer-term TIPS, with much higher durations. So the value of the TIP ETF is being supported by longer-term issues. That's "out of the normal" and might mean the $110 price target isn't an accurate buy signal in 2018.

Here's a look at the real yields of TIPS at times over the last eight years when the TIP ETF was priced near $110. Note the strong divergence from the current flat yield curve:

There are two obvious departures from the norm: 1) 5-year TIPS are currently yielding 80 basis points higher than the average over this period and 2) 20- to 30-year TIPS are yielding 42 to 61 basis points lower.

Admittedly, this is a strange bag of data, because the Federal Reserve began quantitative easing in late 2010, countering fears of deflation by manipulating the Treasury market, but also spurring fears of inflation (in investors' minds, at least). It was a long time coming, but inflation has clicked higher in 2018, which has resulted in a steady climb for short-term interest rates, again prompted by Federal Reserve actions as it raises rates and unwinds its bond holdings.

What's ahead for real yields?

I don't see the flat yield curve continuing on for years, but it is supported by very low bond yields across the world. In Japan, for example, a 10-year government bond is yielding just 0.09%, versus 2.95% in the United States. In Germany, the yield is 0.40%. In the U.K, 1.33%. This creates money flow to U.S. Treasurys, which holds yields down.

On the other hand, the short-term end of the curve is held up by the Federal Reserve's actions raising short-term rates.

The flat yield curve will eventually move to either 1) invert, meaning that short-term rates rise higher than long-term rates, or 2) normalize, with longer-term yields rising.

An inverted yield curve is usually considered to be a signal of a looming recession, and in fact can contribute to a recession because banks are less willing to lend money. A recession generally brings the threat of deflation, which is bad news for inflation-protected investments. If demand for TIPS declines, yields could rise and the TIP ETF would sink lower.

A normal yield curve would look something like the numbers for early 2011, with a 30-year TIPS yielding 190 basis points higher than a 5-year, versus 13 today. That sort of shift in yields would cause the price of longer-term TIPS to plummet, and again cause the TIP ETF to sink lower. However, the increases in long-term yields could be balanced out by drops in short-term yields.

Treasury yields in general are going to face pressure from much higher funding needs in coming months, which could stretch out the yield curve. From a recent Wall Street Journal report:

In all, the Treasury plans to borrow $329 billion from July through September—up $56 billion from the agency’s April estimate—in addition to $440 billion in October through December. The figures are 63% higher than what the Treasury borrowed during the same six-month period last year.

How would the Fed react?

If the economy tanks and the Federal Reserve steps in to lower short-term interest rates and reinstate bond-buying through quantitative easing, that potentially could be a positive factor for TIPS mutual funds. When nominal Treasury yields fall, TIPS yields tend to follow along, but not in lockstep. Here is what happened in 2011 to the 10-year real yield after the Federal Reserve began ramping up its bond-buying program. The plunging yields caused the TIP ETF to have a total return of 13.4% in 2011:

In conclusion: Even at $110, risks remain

In conclusion, I'd be less confident in 2018 in calling a buy signal if the TIP ETF reaches $110 in coming weeks or months. The flat yield curve has created inequities in pricing of the TIPS issues. If the economy continues improving and longer-term real yields rise strongly, TIPS mutual funds will take a hit. If recession strikes, fears of deflation could lessen demand for TIPS. But if the Federal Reserve steps in as it has in the past, the TIPS market could benefit from a bond-buying program.

However, the Treasury's need to issue much more debt in coming months should force interest rates higher, which will push the TIP ETF lower.

On balance, the risks seem to outweigh the positives.

If you want a fund offering inflation protection, short-term TIPS ETFs like Vanguard's VTIP and iShares's STIP would be a lot safer investment, in my opinion. In fact, if real yields do normalize - with shorter-term yields falling and longer-term rising - these short-term TIPS funds would benefit.

Otherwise, at this point, even if the TIP ETF drops below $110, I'd recommend instead looking to buy individual 5- and 10-year TIPS at auction and judging them on a case-by-base basis. Then plan on holding them to maturity and ignore the market shifts.

The next auction - a reopening of a 5-year TIPS on August 23 - promises to be an attractive offering, with a real yield around 0.82%. I'll be previewing that auction in the next couple of weeks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.