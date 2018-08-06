Facebook: Now A Value Stock Priced To Own

Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) 2Q18 earnings results and nearly-disastrous stock price reaction have been well covered by a number of Seeking Alpha contributors. As readers are probably very much aware, the most meaningful driver of recent bearishness has been the company's outlook for the second half of the year and beyond. Among the expectations are (1) a revenue growth rate decline by high-single digits in the next couple of quarters, (2) total expense growth that will exceed revenue growth in 2019, and (3) operating margins reaching down towards the mid-30s in the next several years.

Growth story over?

I became an FB shareholder back in November, and some may convincingly argue that I took the plunge a bit too late in the game. But when I did it, I was fully aware (as I had been since I started covering the stock, in 2016) that the company's growth would not last forever. Now, I believe that the market has fully caught on to the idea, as Facebook's stock valuations (see chart below) have started to come down in 2018.

Even following the less-impressive-than-usual outlook shared during Facebook's recent earnings call, I believe the business is still a great one. Yes, the days of 40-50% growth may be behind us. And what once seemed like an unstoppable "superhero company" now looks a bit more like many others in the tech sector, plagued with concerns about a maturing user base, external threats (e.g. proliferation of malicious content impacting user experience), rapidly increasing cost structure relative to revenue growth, etc. But this shift is not outside the realm of reason, considering Facebook's $16 billion annual net earnings and $500 billion-plus market cap.

Even if the company's stratospheric growth story may have come to an end, I don't think that the transition will cause much more harm to the stock than short-term softness. Facebook, I would argue, still has plenty of opportunities to explore over the course of the next several years. There seem to be enough avenues for total per-user revenue growth, in part driven by monetization of the "side platforms" - think of the proposed charges for WhatsApp's B2C messages as a small example. And with more than $42 billion in net cash at the bank, enough for Facebook to acquire both Twitter (TWTR) and Snap Inc. (SNAP) (not that it would), without assuming any debt or diluting existing shareholders, the inorganic growth possibilities have barely been tapped by the Menlo Park-based company.

As a value stock, FB is a good deal

Back in early 2016, I estimated that FB could be considered a good investment if the company was able to produce $10 in EPS in a fully mature stage of its life. At that point, Facebook had just managed to deliver $2.28 in annual per-share net earnings, and the path to $10 looked long and perilous to me. Today, I believe Facebook might hit the mark by as early as 2020, even though the company's growth profile looks nothing like that of an "old tech company" yet.

Trading at a forward P/E 24.2x today vs. Alphabet's (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Microsoft's (MSFT) richer 27.2x and 25.3x, respectively, FB no longer seems valued as a growth stock. This is great news, as I believe a chunk of the risk associated with investing in FB ahead of its growth slowdown has already been flushed through the system.

I continue to believe, as I stated last year, that the dawn of Facebook's adulthood should not be feared - even if it may have just caused some shareholder attrition, as high growth-biased investors have chosen to take their money elsewhere. Short-term headwinds aside, I remain a confident FB owner. Were I still sitting on the sidelines, I would likely view the recent valuation pullback as an opportunity for investors with the right expectations to jump on board.

