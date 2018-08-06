God As An Investment Manager: Investing For The Long Term

If you want to achieve satisfactory returns over the years, then you absolutely must have a long-term mentality in the markets.

The statistical evidence is conclusive, even a theoretically perfect portfolio would need to go through severe drawdowns and multiple periods of underperformance in the short-term.

Investors typically focus their attention and resources on finding the best investment ideas and strategies. However, a long-term approach is one of the most important success factors in the market.

When it comes to investing, we are always looking for an edge to maximize our returns on a risk-adjusted basis. However, it's easy to miss the forest for the trees when making investing decisions in times of abundant information in real time and rapidly moving markets.

Most investors are always squeezing their brains out in the search for the best stocks and the best strategies. However, one of the most important things you can do to optimize performance is having a long-term horizon.

Unfortunately, that's easier said than done. Patience and discipline are remarkably scarce among investors, and this generally leads to some remarkably expensive mistakes.

Even God Would Get Fired

Wesley Gray from Alpha Architect published an extraordinary article in 2016 showing how even the best possible investing strategy, one managed by God himself, would go through massive drawdowns in the short-term. This means that many investors would probably abandon such strategy or even fire their asset manager.

The author calculates the 5-year "look ahead" return for all common stocks among the 500 largest firms in the main U.S. markets. The chart below shows those returns arranged in 10 deciles. The lowest decile generates a compounded annual return of -15.32%, and the highest decile makes an impressive annual return of 29.37%.

If someone had perfect information about future returns, then this God-like asset manager would obviously buy only the best stocks in the market. This means that God would produce an outstanding average annual return of 29.37% over the long term.

However, returns are not risk-free. The chart below shows the different drawdowns that this portfolio would suffer over the decades. There are 10 different drawdowns of more than 20%, the biggest drawdown is 75.94%, and in the 2008-2009 financial crisis, the portfolio would lose as much as 40.75%

In times when many investors are intensely focused on short-term performance, it makes sense to think that God would get fired as an asset manager after losing big sums of money on multiple occasions.

Needless to say, this would be a tremendously expensive mistake for investors to make, since we are talking about a portfolio that generates unrealistically high returns over the long term.

It may be tempting to think that this is simply because being only long stocks can be remarkably painful during deep and ugly bear markets. This argument makes sense, but only to a certain point.

What if the portfolio managed by God would be long the best decile and short the worst decile of stocks? In that case, annual return rises to a spectacular 46.23%. However, there is still a good chance that God would also get fired when managing a long-short portfolio.

The long-short portfolio managed by God would still have several big drawdowns of considerably more than 20% over the years.

Not only that, many investors compare their returns versus the S&P 500 index, and the theoretically perfect portfolio would lag the S&P 500 index on multiple occasions. Sometimes the long-short portfolio managed by God would lag the S&P 500 by as much as 50 percentage points in a year.

The main point is this long-short portfolio managed by God with perfect foresight and a stratospheric annual return of more than 46% would produce severe losses from time to time, while significantly underperforming the indexes by a wide margin on multiple periods. Most short-term oriented investors would probably not have the fortitude to stick with this strategy during the tough times.

From the article:

Our bottom line result is that perfect foresight has great returns, but gut-wrenching drawdowns. In other words, an active manager who was clairvoyant (i.e. "God"),(1) and knew ahead of time exactly which stocks were going to be long-term winners and long-term losers, would likely get fired many times over if they were managing other people's money.

Investing For The Long Term

Think about that for a second. The numbers show that even the best possible investing strategy, one that makes spectacular returns in the long term, would have massive drawdowns from time to time, and it can significantly underperform the market in some years.

Unless you are willing to tolerate the ups and downs and stick with your strategy over the long term, then you can't expect to achieve attractive returns in the market. Patience is not only a virtue, but even a necessity when it comes to investing.

