iRobot: Too Rich For My Blood

Recently, David Zanoni penned an article entitled, "iRobot (IRBT), Proving the Skeptics Wrong". Now, David is a good writer and very likely a good investor. However, as an ex-stockholder and an author who has written about and followed the company very closely over the past 15 months, I will provide seven reasons why the stock, at these levels, is too rich for my blood. It is healthy to consider both the bull and bear arguments before making an investment and I encourage you to read both articles and make your own decision regarding the stock.

First of all, the title "Proving the Skeptics Wrong" implies that iRobot has been outperforming. The truth is that there have been plenty of skeptics as well as strong proponents of the stock for quite a while and any analysis of performance depends entirely on the starting date you use. If you look at iRobot from mid-December until now, you will find a stock that is up 9.82%, outpacing the S&P 500 by three percentage points. However, if you take a 12-month view, you will see a stock that has declined by 20%. In fact, iRobot's stock is 4% below where it was trading a day after it suffered a 15% one-day drop on the heels Shark Ninja's entrance into the market.

IRBT data by YCharts

In any event, we are much more concerned where the stock is going than where it has been. With that in mind, and conceding that there are certainly bullish points worth considering, we'll take a look at seven reasons I remain skeptical that iRobot stock is worthy of your investment dollars.

1. Valuation

iRobot has a frothy valuation. The chart below shows that the stock price has risen considerably more than EBITDA or EBIT over the past three years, meaning the valuation has been moving consistently higher.

The stock currently trades at a PE ratio of 42.95 and Forward PE of either 25.95 or 30 depending on whether you use Thomson Reuters or YCharts as a source. Either way, those are optimistic numbers that assume several years of high growth. If you prefer, EV/EBITDA, the stock looks a little more reasonable at 19.53 but by any measure, the current valuation is on the high side.

IRBT data by YCharts

2. One Trick Pony

The above average valuation might be tolerable if it was not for the fact that iRobot is a one trick pony. And, make no mistake, it is a one-trick pony. Sure, the company has three families of products but the Roomba line accounts for over 90% of the company's revenue. The graphic below shows the Braava Mopping units accounting for just under 10% of revenue and the Mirra Family is so insignificant that it is rarely even mentioned in quarterly reports.

Image Source: iRobot.com iRobot 690 + Braava Mop

iRobot has hung its hat almost exclusively on the Roomba for quite some time. In fact, investor presentations have been repeated almost word for word for the past six quarters. In fact, presentations are so "rinse and repeat" that in the company's files, the June 2018 investor presentation is still entitled, "2016 Analyst Day". One can verify this fact by checking out the last couple years' investors' presentations here. The fact is iRobot growth is almost totally reliant on Roomba sales growth and will be similarly reliant for the next several quarters.

SOURCE: iRobot Revenue Results from 3 Months and 6 Months Ended June 30th, 2018

3. Market Growth

According to iRobot's demand survey, there are currently 13 million households in the United States with robotic vacuums. The company believes that number could triple in the very near future. I am less convinced. I do believe there will be significant growth for both iRobot and its competitors in the next few quarters but I also believe the "explosive growth" phase will come to a close in the next year or two. There is no longer a lack of awareness with regard to robotic vacuums. At least in the United States, everyone has known that robotic vacuums have existed for a while now. In sum, market growth will continue, but I am convinced the pace of growth will slow soon.

Part of the reason for this belief is personal. I own a Roomba. I should say, I owned a Roomba. Just this morning, I gave it away. It was a Roomba 890 and I had to ask 4 people before I found someone who would take it for free. That doesn't mean they are bad products, but it does mean not everybody will want one. The market does have limits.

4. Competition

As I mentioned in a previous article, competition is everywhere. It seems everyone and their sister is making a robotic vacuum. And, while iRobot has maintained 62% market share through the end of 2017, there is reason to believe that number is starting to drop.

In the Q2 earnings call, CEO Colin Angle spoke glowingly about Roomba 671's performance on Amazon Prime Day. While that particular make and model took the crown on one day, an up to the minute(actually hour) ranking of best sellers on Amazon tells a story that may temper the celebration. It is actually an Ecovacs robotic cleaner that comes in as the best seller with Roomba only taking two of the top seven slots. That seems to provide evidence that when the 2018 numbers come out, 62% market share will be a thing of the past.

Amazon.com Updated Hourly

5. Shark Ninja

Shark Ninja clearly falls into the category of competition but I believe this company is significant enough it deserves a section of its own. In fact, Shark Ninja's entry into the market on September 13th resulted in an immediate 15% drop in iRobot's stock price. SharkNinja is a household name and has a history of entering markets in an aggressive fashion. SharkNinja has already poached four high-level iRobot employees, including Patty Cho, Senior Director of Brand Marketing.

Despite not coming to market until mid-September, Shark-Ninja ended the year with 4% market share in North America. It would be reasonable to expect that number to grow to double digits by the end of 2018 and grow beyond that in the future. While CFO Alison Dean has downplayed this in the past, Shark's growth does not help iRobot's cause.

North America Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Share 2017

6. Patents

Management speaks of its patent portfolio often and believes that its patents are powerful in fending off the competition. An indication of how management feels about its patents is illustrated in CEO Colin Angle's comment below:

“The patents are a huge part of our competitive moat. It is getting really hard not to step on our intellectual property.”

iRobot values its intellectual property and has received several favorable rulings with regard to its patents in the last couple of years. However, these rulings have come at the expense of Micro-Star International, Shenzhen ZhiYi Technology Co., bObsweep, Hoover, and iLife. With the possible exception of iLife, none of these companies are top competitors. When we know that the patents have a meaningful impact on the operations of top companies like Shark, Ecovacs, Neato, or Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), then we will know their patents are indeed, potent.

7. Numbers Within the Numbers

Giving credit where credit is due, iRobot's Q2 numbers were impressive. The results exceeded analysts expectations on both the top and bottom lines and came with increasing margins as well as raised guidance for the full year. Even with those results, there are some things that investors may want to keep an eye on. For instance, inventory is up substantially from a year ago and while full-year guidance was increased by 5.4%, part of that is because of an estimated 7% drop in the effective full year tax rate. Alison Dean herself said these things make 2017/2018 comparisons quite challenging.

Source: iRobot Investor Relations

Final Takeaway

In reality, I like iRobot. I like the company, I like management and I like the story. I like the narrative of three MIT grads starting a company right out of school and having it grow into a public company with a $2 billion market cap. However, liking a story is different than liking the investment. For me, the above-average valuation coupled with the heavy reliance on one product immediately gives me pause. When I factor in the other five caution flags listed above, I simply find iRobot stock, at $81.74, too rich for my blood.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.