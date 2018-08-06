Emergency For Boeing

In a piece by the Seattle Times, mention has been made of Boeing (BA) aircraft piling up at the Renton facility. I have received several requests from my readers here on Seeking Alpha to comment on the issue. In this report, I will address various events that we either highlighted in previous reports or that were part of the news and have been an important sign of some mounting strain in Boeing's ability to efficiently roll out aircraft to customers.

Source: Airwaysmag.com

Starting with a tweet…

Just like many things nowadays, things started rolling with a tweet.

The tweet from Renton Airport does not specify what the exact problem is and other than mentioning a sudden production emergency and directing to Boeing for further comment, Renton Airport remained rather vague but also was the most clear sign of Boeing 737 aircraft taking up space at the facility faster than it could be cleared. How we can know that this is all about the Boeing 737 is because Boeing's production facility in Renton only produces the Boeing 737. The tweet also makes mention of a sudden production emergency that necessitates the use of a taxiway and limits the use of a runway at the airport. The fact that the space was needed points to unfinished aircraft piling up at the facility and Boeing needing additional space to park those aircraft.

Production increases

It is no secret that the supply chain is under significant stress after Boeing and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) announced plans to increase production almost annually through the end of the decade to support growing demand. In 2017 and before, we already saw aircraft which had dummy weights installed in the absence of turbofans. The presence of those dummy weights is characteristic for the high stress the supply chain is enduring. We also saw some part suppliers coping with quality escapes. A quality escape at one of the suppliers for low-pressure turbine of the turbofan caused a short grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX fleet and a delay in deliveries to customers of several days in 2017. Airbus had some bigger problems that required major rework on the geared turbofan from Pratt & Whitney (UTX), while CFM also ran some weeks late on their deliveries. In May, this seemed to have climaxed and we calculated that due to the issues Airbus's Commercial Airplanes division booked a revenue decline year-over-year. So you really wouldn't need a tweet to notice the strain. The strain has been there for a while. Airbus saw some big turbofan issues and a big uptick in production of so-called 'gliders', Boeing saw smaller issues and is now also seeing some accumulation at the tarmac outside of its production facilities. What is happening to Boeing now, really fits the pattern.

Delivery pattern

The strain also is visible in Boeing's delivery pattern. At the start of the year, in February, Boeing shares sank and we saw that a prospective trade war was used as an explanation for the lower stock prices. What really made share prices sink is the fact that Boeing shared rather disappointing shipments for February putting doubt on the company's ability to live up expectations and increase production rates.

Boeing eventually did catch up in March to end the quarter on a strong note, but we wrote the following note for investors:

Earlier this month, we pointed out that Boeing's first quarter earnings might disappoint as delivery volumes were weak in the first 2 months of the year. If no uptick in deliveries would take place in March, the jet maker would most certainly fail to meet expectations. Boeing eliminated this downside risk as it showed strong delivery figures in March, which should pave the way towards good first quarter earnings. Boeing's commercial aircraft deliveries remain a key focus point due to the existing importance of the business to Boeing's overall business as well as the growth in the coming years. While the commercial aircraft market is growing, there sometimes are program specific challenges which make it harder for Boeing to increase revenues. The Boeing 777 program is a clear example of that and we believe it takes 3 aircraft programs to offset the loss in revenues from the Boeing 777 program. This shows 4 important things to us. The first thing being the scalability of Boeing's single-aisle business, though this is not infinitely scalable. The second thing is the health of the freighter product line up and market with the 3rd and 4th element being the importance of the Boeing 777 program in the past and the current and future importance of the Boeing 787. Simultaneously, the pressure on the Boeing 787 is increasing as it's one of Boeing's main cash and revenue drivers and we are currently seeing some pressure on deliveries.

In our analysis of the April orders and deliveries, I also pointed out the delivery pattern being indicative of some strain that is leaking to Boeing's ability to push jets to its customers and in our most recent analysis of Q2 deliveries I reiterated that view:

Delivery volume during April was a bit disappointing. The key programs for Boeing, namely the Boeing 737, Boeing 787 and Boeing 777 all showed deliveries below the production rate. The explanation for this is simple: Boeing pushed out a lot of aircraft for delivery in March to bolster its Q1 results and we are now seeing how that impacts the delivery numbers in the subsequent quarter. The lower deliveries could be somewhat indicative of strain on production. We expect that just like last quarter, Boeing will aim to pull the same trick again, having deliveries peak once every three months.

Supply chain

Source: Ainonline.com

The early problems and the delivery patterns already were a strong indication of strain in the supply chain and possible consequences for Boeing's ability to efficiently roll aircraft out to customers, but we also have some clear pointers from strain from manufacturers of key components in the supply chain.

In February, Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) deployed SWAT teams to address bottlenecks in its supply chain. In April, it became clear that Spirit AeroSystems, for the first time in 4 years, sent a shipment of Boeing 737 fuselages late to Boeing's facility and by May Boeing's Tier 1 supplier had deployed SWAT teams to a dozen suppliers to address bottlenecks in the supply chain. In August, most of the delays had been eliminated though some fuselages were still late.

CFM, the supplier of LEAP 1B turbofans to Boeing, LEAP 1A turbofans to Airbus and LEAP 1C turbofans to COMAC, said before this year's Farnborough International Airshow that it coped with a 6-week delay as its supply chain was struggling to keep up with CFM's production rate for the turbofans.

What we are really seeing is that Boeing has really put itself to the maximum to avoid delays with its key suppliers to leak through to the assembly line, but as Boeing has increased the production to 52 aircraft per month in June late shipments from the supply chain have resulted Boeing parking unfinished single-aisle jets outside its facility.

Staffing

Part of the problem is that there is staff shortage in the supply chain, that has been addressed partly but newly hired staff obviously has to go through the learning curve. For Boeing, reducing the number of unfinished jets is partly complicated by staff shortages. So we are seeing shortage on staff being a problem in the supply chain to support the higher production rate, while Boeing is facing challenges to finish the aircraft on the parking spot due to shortages. So to some extent, we are seeing Boeing's pressure on the supply chain and the voluntary layoffs amongst its own staff biting the jet maker back now, but we certainly do not think that Boeing's layoffs are the culprit, it just means that getting rid of the unfinished aircraft is more challenging.

Value of the aircraft

Reportedly there are a total of 43 aircraft that are currently parked and awaiting finalization. This does not compare to Airbus, which had over 100 unfinished aircraft sitting on the tarmac but it is still significant. Boeing pushes out 52 jets per month, so 43 aircraft is 80% of the current production rate that has accumulated quite fast. The Boeing 737 MAX 8 has a list price of $117.1 million, which means that at list prices the aircraft sitting idle at the parking spots at the Renton facility are valued $5B. After discounts, the aircraft are valued between $2B and $2.5B.

Conclusion

Without doubt there are significant challenges for Boeing primarily caused by late shipments of fuselages from Boeing's key supplier Spirit AeroSystems and delay due to supply chain issues with CFM. Boeing's single-aisle program brings in between 40 and 50 percent of Boeing's Commercial Airplanes revenues so missing the delivery target is something that is certainly going to hurt the jet maker and might be felt by investors.

To some, the sudden accumulation of unfinished aircraft might come as a surprise, but having covered the industry on Seeking Alpha for the past 5 years we have seen how Boeing first started laying off engineers and later on offered early retirement to the people who actually assemble the aircraft and know the company in and out and later on started putting pressure on the supply chain to lower costs and support higher production rates. That, to some extent, is biting back Boeing now. The timing of this sudden accumulation of unfinished aircraft could not have been known by anybody but that this could happen was evident. We heard about the challenges in the supply chain from the start of the year and halfway through the year, the issues are not fully resolved yet. From Boeing's shipping numbers we also saw that the consistency in shipments that usually shows deliveries increasing towards the end of the year changed somewhat as Boeing started peaking at the last month of each quarter, which in our view already showed how challenging it is for Boeing and its supply chain to ship the aircraft in time consistently.

Boeing can still work away the challenges, but having a pulse pattern where output peaks once every 3 weeks certainly is not the most efficient way to roll out aircraft. Boeing increased its market forecast for single-aisle jets, which seems to be supporting higher future production rates for single-aisle jets but with Boeing and Airbus now having had almost 150 aircraft piling up at the European and US tarmacs of the respective production facilities it is clear that even the smallest of delays can lead to big disruptions especially if the production line keeps rolling at a combined rate of almost 100 single-aisle aircraft per month. Demand is certainly there, but if Boeing already encounters problems 2 months after it increased the production of the Boeing 737 to 52 aircraft per month it is certainly time to commit to solving problems in the supply chain with additional hiring and investments for capacity increases before looking at rates at high as 70 aircraft per month, which jet makers have been looking at more recently or in short: Demand forecasts do support further rate increases, but it is now time for all parties involved to shape the entire supply chain, production system and quality system to support this growing demand.

If you enjoyed reading this article, don't forget to hit the "Follow" button at the top of this page (below the article title) to receive updates for my upcoming articles. Sharing this report with your professional network is appreciated.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.