Canada Goose Inflection Has More Steam

The continued focus on the strategy will lead to an annual run rate of $1 billion in sales at a annual gross margin that approaches the 60s.

The Fall 2018 quarters will be partly driven by a China opening with two new stores and a launch on Alibaba's high end Tmall Luxury Pavillion.

Canada Goose continues to define new age retail brands with a focus on selling direct to the consumer through new stores and expanded e-commerce offerings.

As I wrote in the previous article, Canada Goose Defines New Age Retail Brands, Canada Goose (GOOS) continues to reap the benefits of higher margin direct to consumer (DTC) sales and aggressively grow revenues as they leverage their SG&A. In the latest quarter, Canada Goose grew revenues nearly 144.3% over last year's Q4 quarter with gross margin expanding from 54.4% to 62.7%.

For the full fiscal year, total revenues grew 46.4% as gross margin expanded from 52.5% to 58.8%. The results are staggering and I believe there is further growth to come with a continued gross margin in the mid 50s through continued focus on the following strategy pillars:

Continued Shift To High Margin DTC

In the full fiscal year, $255 million or 43.1% of Canada Goose revenues came from DTC sales at a gross margin of 74.4%. The remainder of their revenues were generated by their wholesale business at a 46.9% gross margin. When focusing specifically on Q4, the DTC portion of the business accounted for an even greater percentage of total revenue at $94 million or 75.9% compared 71.2% in the previous year's quarter. The difference in Q3 was even greater as more stores were opened and additional country e-commerce sites were launched with 49.5% driven by DTC versus 34.4% in the prior year's quarter.

Using a quarter side by side compare, you can clearly see the strength of the DTC revenue driving the majority of the growth increasingly in Q3 and Q4 as new stores opened and additional e-commerce countries were added last year.

Provided this mix trend continues with the new store openings (more detail below), Canada Goose will reap the benefits of DTC's higher margin business.

New Store Openings And China Launch

In the year 2016, Canada Goose had a flagship store in Toronto and New York City for a total square footage of 8,600. In 2017, the company dramatically expanded that square footage by 27,039 square feet with flagship store launches in Boston, Calgary, Chicago, London and Tokyo.

Keep in mind that some of those stores were opened in late October/early November, which means Q1, Q2 and a portion of Q3 will still see a significant increase in revenue over the previous year. Within North America in 2018, Canada Goose has 3 new store openings planned for New Jersey, Montreal and Vancouver. All locations are in A malls or prime shopping districts of the cities.

Additionally, Canada Goose is launching 2 stores within China in Beijing and Hong Kong along with launching on Alibaba's (BABA) high end e-commerce site Tmall Luxury Pavillion. The China market is incredibly important for Canada Goose as key competitors such as Moncler see 40% of their sales in China. All of the new stores are planned for this coming Fall 2018 in time for the North America holidays and the site will be open for the world's top shopping day, Alibaba's Singles Day November 11. On Singles Day 2017, approximately $25 billion in sales took place, more than 6x Amazon's (AMZN) Prime Day in 2018.

Despite all the positive news of new store openings and a second international launch, I do anticipate a lower margin with the China business. In order to launch in the China market, Canada Goose has opened a China operation increasing SG&A and will outsource staffing and operations of the two China stores to a 3rd party charging based on a percentage of sales. A large portion of this SG&A hit will take place in Q1, the weakest quarter of the Canada Goose highly seasonal fiscal year. Despite these increased expenses, I feel it is the right move to employ partners in a market that Canada Goose has a limited understanding of.

Once all stores are completely operational, Canada Goose will have increased their store selling square footage by approximately 41% year over year. Canada Goose has stated that they will have at least 15 to 20 stores by 2020, which would mean they would add another 3 to 7 stores in November of 2019 to complement the 12 stores that will be running by November 2018.

Increased Manufacturing Flexibility And Product Line Expansion

In 2016, Canada Goose estimated it outsourced approximately 70% of their production to 3rd parties. By bringing another facility online in 2017, that number declined to approximately 65%. Canada Goose now operates 5 facilities within Canada devoted to the product or raw materials processing of their line. Although the finished product cost is likely higher than producing overseas, domestic production provides flexibility to quickly adapt to unforecasted demand changes as well as improve their speed to market for their largest customer base in North America.

In 2017, Canada Goose launched knitwear, accessories and an expanded Spring line. Although Canada Goose does not breakout product sales to understand the success of those lines, I would anticipate Canada Goose doubling down on those lines to further minimize the level of seasonality in their business. The Spring product is a key focus in stores and online specifically within the rain and storm category.

Risks

With any high growth stock, there are a number of risks. Due to the seasonality of Canada Goose sales, inventory planning is a major contributor to success or failure. I believe their owned manufacturing partially offsets this risk if Canada Goose under-produces. If Canada Goose overproduces or overbuys product, there will be a negative effect on costs.

One other risk is the cost and supply of down, a major raw material used in a predominate portion of their products. If the cost or supply of down is impacted significantly, margins could be severely impacted negatively. Lastly, Canada Goose's key driver for incremental revenue is the opening of stores. If those stores have any difficulty in launching pre-holiday shopping season, the revenue growth will slow considerably.

Canada Goose Q4 results are well behind us and the stock traded up significantly post earnings. Since then, the stock continued higher and then traded down to its current day level approximately 3% above the 50-day moving average. The stock is about 17% below the 52-week high.

GOOS data by YCharts

Although the stock trades at a significant premium, I believe 2018 guidance of 20% growth in revenues is easily achievable and this is one of the few retail names consistently beating expectations and expanding into higher margin business. While legacy retail names like Macy's (M) struggle with bloated store bases and the shift to lower margin e-commerce, hot brands like Lululemon (LULU) are focused on the higher margin, vertical brand direct to consumer business. Canada Goose is of a similar vein with years of growth ahead. It might just be time to pick up one of the few successful names in the new age of retail.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GOOS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.