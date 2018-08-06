Hedge Your U.S. Equities Portfolio With Emerging-Market ETFs

Introduction

Nowadays, most equity portfolios are overweight towards large US companies like Amazon (AMZN) or Apple (AAPL). The leaning can be intended because it makes sense for an average Joe to invest in the corporations that have made the USA the greatest of economic powers. However, this overweighting can also happen “involuntarily” if investors are exposed to US equities through the widely popular market cap-weighted ETFs. Although various analysts (and SA contributors) have warned investors of the rampant distorting effects on valuation brought in by such investment trend, so far, the decade-long bull market has defied the laws of physics and allowed for outsized returns. I maintain a healthy dose of skepticism towards the medium-term outlook of passive ETFs mimicking the S&P500 (SPY) or the NASDAQ (QQQ), but it is not my intention to argue against these investment strategies here.

For those who acknowledge such concentration risk and wish to diversify away, however, it is possible to complement their holdings with EM ETFs like the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) or the iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE). I will proceed briefly reviewing these two ETFs and their alternatives, concluding with indications of which might be better suited to different individual needs.

Investment thesis

Even though EM ETFs performance has been somehow disappointing over the last years, there are excellent reasons to believe that long-term exposure in the space is beneficial to the average equity portfolio. In general, the bull thesis highlights EM strong fundamentals: Goldman, GMO, and Voya argue that developing-market equities are supported by earnings growth, lower volatility, and cheap historical valuations. An investment at the inception of EEM has fared very well and outperformed the SPY, although QQQ has vastly overperformed both.

Source: Morningstar

EEM vs. VWO

A reliable alternative to EEM is the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO): the top 10 holdings of these two funds are virtually the same, although they make up only for less than 20% of VWO total portfolio, 25% for EEM. VWO has an extensive exposure including approximately 4.000 holdings, vs. around 1.000 holdings for EEM which excludes small caps.

Source: SeekingAlpha (author’s elaboration)

VWO is not the only contestant to iShares EEM fund: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) and Schwab Emerging Markets ETF (SCHE) are also very similar. In principle, I like the small-cap exclusion that EEM and SCHE provide (and the inclusion of South Korea, excluded from VWO) as the funds still manage to effectively track Index while avoiding the shakiest holdings in the space. Nevertheless, the performance of the funds has been virtually identical in the last decade, and against EEM plays its relatively high expense ratio. It is therefore hard to make a case specifically for EEM over VWO or other funds because of its inclusion of Korea or small-cap exclusion. All seem pretty good choices for broad exposure to emerging markets.

The significant exposure of these funds towards China (around 30% of holdings), has contributed positively to their performance in the last few years, but it is also a reason for concern shall the Chinese economy experience an economic slowdown or an asset bubble burst. Besides such apparent negative implication, EM ETFs, in general, carry a certain level of political and legal risk for US and European investors. Again, diversification across different EM countries seems anyhow to be the best response to such risk, because the risks associated to countries like South Korea and Taiwan are substantially different from those associated to countries like China or Russia. The high costs of building a sufficiently diversified portfolio through individual stock-picking in this space are anyhow the single best reason to favor the low-cost alternatives provided by EEM, VWO, and peers.

EEM vs. DVYE

DVYE uses a different strategy. The fund is a dividend-weighted ETF exposed to established companies in emerging markets, it is concentrated to around 100 holdings and composed of relatively high-dividend-paying stocks. Therefore, DVYE is probably a better choice for investors who seek an income from their portfolio such as retirees.

The fund has not performed very well when compared to EEM or VWO. It is down slightly more than 3% since inception, even after accounting for the above-average distributions (the current yield is around 5%). However, past performance is not a good indicator when it comes to funds, and DVYE has demonstrated a certain degree of quality by overperforming its closest peer EDIV consistently (more details in this SA article).

Source: iShares

Not only the type of holdings but also the EEM and DVYE countries exposure is entirely different. It is reasonable to believe this strategic choice accounts for most of the fund's difference in performance during recent years. DVYE is in fact exposed to Russia (16% of total holdings) through basic materials companies like Severstal, Taftnet and Novolipetsk Steel. It is also betting on the Taiwanese Real Estate sector, with holdings such as Farglory Land Development and Highwealth Construction. The “Meh” performance of these sectors and countries is in stark contrast with the stellar results of growth companies such as Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) Alibaba (BABA) and Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF), well represented among EEM’s holdings. EEM most substantial exposure is to China (over 30%) and South Korea (almost 15%), so these two markets account for nearly half of the total fund's investments. In comparison, DVYE has only 9% invested in China and no exposure to Korea.

Source: iShares (author’s elaboration)

Source: SeekingAlpha (author’s elaboration)

Growth against Value

Considering that EEM’s top holdings are mainly mega-cap tech companies whereas DVYE picks primarily come from the basic materials and real estate sectors also frame the discussion towards the longstanding “value vs. growth” argument. Looking at these top holdings, it becomes evident that EEM has benefited in recent years from surging valuation of Chinese and Korean growth companies. It is no surprise that DVYE trades at lower multiples with a P/E of 9.5x and P/B of 1.25x that compares favorably to EEM’s P/E of 13x and P/B of 1.7x. However, as I explained in my recent article “Applying A Low P/E Strategy Today,” P/E analysis does not operate in a vacuum, and investors must tie earnings to growth. It makes perfect sense to pay higher P/E multiples for companies with better long-term growth rates, and as much as I can be bullish for Taiwanese RE and Russian Steel, it is just impossible that these sectors will grow their earnings long-term as much as the tech companies EEM typically holds. Thus, the difference in multiple seems justified, and there’s no reason to believe DVYE represents a better bargain based on price multiples only, especially if considered that from a purely theoretical standpoint also EEM’s multiples are reasonable even from a Ben Graham’s point of view.

Final recommendations

Emerging markets stocks account for 7% of the total world market cap, but are usually not well represented in equity portfolios focused on US-traded holdings. Considering the attractive fundamentals and the good long-term performance of EEM, investors can think of a long-term position in this ETF or its “brothers” VWO, SCHE and IEMG to diversify away from concentration risk. Depending on one’s holdings and income appetite, it is possible to consider DVYE as an alternative.

Investors with a strong preference towards growth companies such as Amazon, Apple, or QQQ, may seek to include EEM or its peers to capitalize on emerging markets growth opportunities while avoiding country and company-specific risks. The almost “GARP” nature of these ETFs can, however, appeal also to more fundamentals-sensitive investors. Income investors and retirees with substantial stakes in REITs, MLPs, or funds like Invesco S&P 500 High Div Low Vol ETF (SPHD) on the other hand, may instead seek to complement exposure to high yielding US businesses with their emerging markets counterparts in DVYE.

Finally, a small exposure to both funds also seems appropriate for all investors with equity portfolios heavily tilted towards companies operating in mature markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.