Concho - Quality Has Its Price, One That Is Increasingly Appealing

I like the quality, strong earnings potential, fairness of accounting and strong growth. Further pullbacks would be appealing given the quality of the operations.

Concho Resources (CXO) is a play on the Permian, having been active in the region for three decades already, with a major presence in the Delaware and Midland basin. The company holds a combined 640,000 net acres in both places, as this presence has been increased significantly with the purchase of RSP Permian earlier this year.

I looked at this deal in greater depth back in April. I concluded that while the $9.5 billion deal was highly strategic, the premium being offered seemed rich, especially as Concho has actually been a seller of some properties a few years back.

While the company represents high quality, I noted that a 40 times annualised earnings performance, with sub-optimal cash flow conversion, meant that the valuation was a bit too rich for my taste. Even without taking synergies into account, the pro-forma equity share of RSP to the new Concho was greater than justified based on acreage, production or reserve numbers.

Since then, shares have lost about 10% of their value as earnings have benefited from higher realisations in the second quarter, making multiples more attractive, yet not attractive enough.

About Current Earnings

At the time of the RSP deal announcement, I was cautious with adjusted earnings running at $900 million a year. After accounting for $150 million in interest expenses and a 25% tax bill, that worked out to a 40 times earnings multiple. Moreover, most of the roughly $560 million in adjusted earnings went into net capital investments of the business, which was needed in order to grow production by double-digit percentages.

Production growth is certainly being delivered upon with first-quarter production being up by 26% to 228,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day, of which 63% is in the form of oil. The company reported adjusted earnings of $150 million, or about a dollar per share. Second-quarter adjusted earnings rose to $185 million, as production rose slightly on a sequential basis to 229,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day. It is obvious that sequential increase in production is actually very modest, being somewhat of a disappointment. That said, the pick up on production between Q1 and Q2 is typically modest, with production up by just 4,000 in the same time period last year.

With earnings now trending at levels close to $5 per share, or 750 million in actual dollar terms, multiples remain high as cash flow conversion is challenged. Depreciation charges came in at $627 million in the first half of the year. While net capital spending was just $565 million in the same period of time, it was held back thanks to dispositions totalling $409 million. Adjusted for these divestitures, capital spending came in at $974 million, suggesting net capital spending at roughly $700 million per annum. Such a number "eats" up pretty much all of the adjusted earnings reported by the business.

In fact, the company is upping the capital spending budget to roughly $2.5 billion this year following approval of the RSP deal. Accelerated investments will be geared towards completion of certain major infrastructure projects connecting properties of both firms.

Investors Are Still Not Buying It

Concho is actually posting pretty decent earnings, and those are real earnings (backed up by cash flows). Unlike many "troubled" peers which have reported huge impairment charges during the downturn, and hence "benefit" from low depreciation charges, Concho's accounting seems pretty fair. What I am trying to say is that capital spending of Concho needed to keep production flat is probably close to reported depreciation charges, and does not come in far above the reported depreciation charges.

This high quality operation, which is heavily focused on low-cost operations and geared towards oil production, has gathered a premium valuation, with adjusted earnings pegged at around $5 per share currently. Given that shares were trading at $150 as of recent and free cash flows were close to zero, I was not surprised to see shares come under pressure amidst lack of production growth in Q2.

The pick-up in second-quarter production and adjusted earnings vs. Q1 has been fairly limited, which the company attributes to "lumpy" operations. The lack of sufficient infrastructure in the region is not helpful either in terms of realisations versus benchmark prices, as a lot of capital spending dollars have flooded the region in recent years, with most of the monies being geared towards production rather than infrastructure.

As the deal with RSP Permian closed just a few weeks ago, some things have changed a bit. For starters, leverage will increase sightly, but it is no major concern of mine as synergies could and will be delivered upon. I will watch the commentary on the second half of the year with great interest as earnings power is improving quite rapidly. While cash flows are another concern, I am impressed with the production growth (year on year) amidst a flattish free cash flow budget, as further clues on maintenance capital spending are key in determining outlook for the shares.

For now the mantra remains "drill baby drill", yet I am slowly warming up to the idea of buying on further dips in the second half of the year as quality deserves a price. Given the vastly lower production costs and break-even costs versus some peers and large acreage in one of the most prominent US oil basins, I am waiting for more indications of improved earnings/cash flows, as I will use further dips to start initiating a position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.