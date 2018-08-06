A headline in The Wall Street Journal warns that a movement is afoot among Canadians to boycott U.S. products. On the basis of news media commentary about the trade wars, you might assume that commercial links between the U.S. and Canada, or between the U.S. and Europe, are on track to shrink. In this brief podcast (2:29), I explain why I believe that the data one quarter from now and one year from now will show an expansion of trade among these various trading partners. But the key takeaway is that headlines are a poor tool for trying to understand developments in the world.
Boycott The U.S.? Not Gonna Happen! (Podcast)
by: SA For FAs
Summary
A Wall Street Journal headline warns that a movement is afoot among Canadians to boycott U.S. products.
On the basis of news media commentary about the trade wars, you might assume that commercial links between the U.S. and Canada are on track to shrink.
On the contrary, I believe that the data one quarter from now and one year from now will show an expansion of trade.