Pfizer's Earnings: 2 Things Investors Need To Know

Will Pfizer be able to sustain its performance in the long term?

On the other hand, non-recurring events outside management's control were instrumental in the earnings beat, there was little organic revenue growth.

Pfizer (PFE) reported 2Q2018 this past Monday, with broadly positive results all around. Earnings and revenues were up 21% and 4% YoY, respectively, both ahead of expectations. Although the headline numbers and earnings beat is getting all the attention, I think there are two more important takeaways for investors: financial results were almost exclusively driven by non-recurring items, but future growth prospects seem to be improving nonetheless.

Earnings Summary

The Importance of Organic Sales Growth

As a pharmaceutical company, Pfizer's long-term performance is dependent on the company's ability to develop and drive sales growth for newer medications faster than it loses exclusivity and patents on its older products. This last point is especially important for Pfizer. The company expects to lose exclusivity of Lyrica, its second-best selling drug, by mid-2019 and competition from biosimilars, mostly in Europe, is chipping away at the company's sales and margins for many of its products. Solid sales growth is going to be needed if the company wants to counteract the negative impact from these LOEs, let alone grow its topline.

Investors should, therefore, want to see earnings growth backed by solid sales/volume growth, especially in Pfizer's blockbuster medications. Management wants for this to happen as well, hence, the strong emphasis on the company's pipeline and plans for top-line growth during the earnings call. With that in mind, let's have a look at Pfizer's performance for the quarter.

Earnings Growth - Driven By Non-Recurring Items

Pfizer reported solid earnings growth of 21% YoY, slightly ahead of expectations. Although earnings growth seems impressive, it was mostly due to two issues outside of management's control.

First, the company benefitted from lower tax rates after the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The company's effective tax decreased from 22.9% to 15.8%. Tax reform was also slightly more beneficial than expected, as management was expecting a 17% tax rate before this quarter. Tax reform accounted for slightly under half of the company's earnings growth.

Second, management reported several non-recurring positive events that significantly increased earnings for the quarter: net gains on equity securities, higher income from collaborations, and lower charges for certain legal matters. Per company filings, most of these gains were recorded in the quarter due to changes in Pfizer's accounting standards.

By my calculations, these two issues account for roughly 75% of Pfizer's earnings growth. Although Pfizer's results are impressive, too much of their growth was dependent on non-recurring items. Due to this, I don't believe Pfizer's latest quarterly earnings are indicative of the company's long-term potential or performance.

Revenue Growth - Little Organic Growth

So, Pfizer's earnings were mostly due to factors outside of management's control, not a big deal if revenue is still growing at a relatively good pace. The company did report revenue growth of 4.4%, a solid result considering the LOEs headwinds mentioned previously. Most importantly, most of the company's blockbuster medications saw very solid sales growth.

Ibrance, breast cancer medication and the company's third best-selling product was the highlight of the quarter. Revenues increased by 19% YoY, mostly driven by increased international sales. Management expects growth to remain strong, as the medication is just launching in several key markets and preliminary results have been stellar. Although few figures were given, international sales for Ibrance are significantly lower than in the US, it seems the product has significant room for growth still:

Prevnar 13, the company's top-selling medication, reported sales growth of 7% YoY, a solid result as well.

Lyrica IH, the company's second best-selling product, reported sales growth of 2%. Although results were quite good for a relatively mature product, Pfizer is losing exclusivity in the US by mid-2019 at the latest. Competition from biosimilars in Europe is already chipping away at the product's sales, and conditions will only worsen from now.

Nevertheless, revenue growth was less impressive than it looks. As with the company's earnings growth, revenue was positively impacted by several non-recurring events outside of management's control.

First, favorable currency exchange movements were actually responsible for most of the company's increased revenues:

Second-quarter 2018 revenues totaled $13.5 billion, an increase of $570 million, or 4%, compared to the prior-year quarter, reflecting the favorable impact of foreign exchange of $377 million, or 3%, and operational growth of $194 million, or 2% . (Source: Pfizer 2Q2018 SEC Filings)

Second, the timing of government purchases heavily increased Prevenar 13 sales in the quarter:

Prevenar 13 revenues in international markets increased 8% operationally, primarily due to the overall favorable impact of timing associated with government purchases for the pediatric indication in certain emerging markets compared with the prior-year quarter, as well as the launch of the pediatric indication in China in the second quarter of 2017. In the U.S., Prevnar 13 revenues increased 6%, primarily due to higher government purchases in second-quarter 2018 compared to second-quarter 2017 for the pediatric indication, partially offset by the continued decline in revenues for the adult indication due to a smaller remaining "catch up" opportunity compared to the prior-year quarter. (Source: Pfizer 2Q2018 SEC Filings)

Excluding these two issues, I've calculated organic sales growth of around 1% for the quarter, significantly less than the company's overall revenue and earnings growth of 4% and 21%. Although Pfizer's results were quite positive, the company's sluggish organic growth should trouble investors. Pfizer's long-term performance is dependent on the company's ability to deliver solid sales growth for its pharmaceuticals. Earnings growth from equity investments, foreign currency exchange movements or tax reform is more than welcome, but not particularly indicative of the company's future performance.

Guidance Was Mixed

Pfizer updated their revenue and earnings guidance for the rest of the year. The company now expects marginally higher earnings, mostly due to slightly lower tax rates and the positive impact from the non-recurring items detailed above. On the other hand, revenue expectations were down, due to unfavorable foreign exchange movements:

Revenue guidance was updated solely to reflect recent unfavorable changes in foreign exchange rates in relation to the U.S. dollar from mid-April 2018 to mid-July 2018, primarily the weakening of the euro, Chinese yuan and Japanese yen. (Source: Pfizer 2Q2018 SEC Filings)

Although the expected increase in EPS is great news, I believe guidance was generally a mixed bag. Changes were minor and mostly due to issues outside the company's control, long-term expectations remain the same.

Growth Prospects

During the earnings call, management discussed Pfizer's initiatives and growth drivers. I believe two of these are particularly relevant: Pfizer's product pipeline and the government's drug pricing reform plans.

Product Pipeline

Pfizer is currently working on slightly under 100 different clinical projects, with 15 of these with the potential for outsized sales. Management was incredibly bullish concerning the company's pipeline during the call, and I saw little indication of any significant issue in any of the projects. More importantly, the company announced the approval of new indications for Xtandi and Xeljanz. To quote from the earnings call:

Through 2022, we continue to see the potential for approximately 25 to 30 approvals, of which up to 15 have the potential to be blockbusters subject to some expected attrition. The previously referenced approvals for Xeljanz and Xtandi represent the first two of these 15. (Source: Pfizer 2Q2018 Earnings Call)

Pharmaceutical development is, of course, fraught with risk. Although it's not certain that Pfizer's products will gain regulatory approval or deliver solid sales growth, progress has been great so far.

Drug Pricing Reform Plan

During the earnings call, management went into some detail concerning the government's drug pricing reform plans. (Read more: Pfizer CEO expects Trump to eliminate drug rebates).

Basically, around 40% of the revenue generated from prescription drug sales goes to insurers in the form of rebates. The Trump administration is considering banning this practice, as it believes it increases drug prices. Although details are scarce, management is relatively bullish about the possible impact from eliminating rebates:

At the moment in time, about 40% of pharmaceutical prices are subsidies to the rest of the health care system. We realize some 58% of our list price. (...) This is not a sustainable position, and so removal of the rebates I believe will be very beneficial to patients and our industry (...) that will reduce pharmaceutical prices at the point-of-sale and very positively by removing the 40% subsidy that goes to the rest of the healthcare system and putting it back on reducing pharmaceutical prices at the point-of-sale. (...) With the removal of the rebates, we will remove the sort of what we call the rebate trap, whereby access is denied to innovative products because of a strong position of another product with its rebates. (Source: Pfizer 2Q2018 Earnings Call)

It is also important to note that Pfizer previously froze its prices after pressure from the Trump administration (Read more: Pfizer to Postpone Some Drug Price Increases, After Criticism From Trump). Management is waiting until the government's drug pricing reform plan is implemented to raise prices or until January if the plans fall through.

Conclusion

Pfizer's quarterly earnings were less impressive than they appear. Non-recurring events and items served to obscure the fact that organic sales growth was practically non-existent. Nevertheless, growth prospects seem to be materially improving, due to the company's strong pipeline and the government's drug pricing reform plan. Pfizer investors should pay special attention to how these two issues develop, as they have the potential to drive long-term revenue and earnings growth for the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.