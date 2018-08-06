Dividend Aristocrat BD Beats Again

Investment thesis

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) has been a great dividend investment since it started paying a dividend 56 years ago. The company is a dividend aristocrat, and has now raised the payout in 46 consecutive years. I previously wrote-about how the company’s business model has been evolving when I analyzed their acquisition of C.R. Bard and what it means for dividend investors. On August 2nd, 2018, BD announced a great third quarter of earnings and revised their revenue guidance upwards.

Because the stock has done so well over the last decade, even with a five-year dividend growth rate of 9.77%, the dividend yield is only 1.21%. I will analyze their third quarter earnings and take a look at its impact on future dividend growth. Because the dividend yield is so low right now, new investors may be deterred from buying this stock as a income producer. But I will explain why investors should still buy BD for income, primarily because the company will shift its focus back to dividend growth, and also because they have the ability to grow their dividend at a faster pace than it recently has due to successful acquisitions.

Shift in business thru acquisitions

BD is one of the largest medical technology companies and operates globally in improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. BD has made two major acquisitions in the past four years; Carefusion in October 2014 and C.R. Bard in April 2017. Investors have reacted very favorably to both acquisitions.

There are only four years of earning releases since the Carefusion acquisition, and the stock is up 102% since the acquisition was finalized.

In the 15 months since the acquisition of C.R. Bard, BD’s stock is up 32%. All synergies of this acquisition have not been realized yet, it will likely take until 2020. The company has been very successful making the acquisitions work. I anticipate the stock to continue to grow as the company realizes all the potential synergies from this acquisition.

BD just completed a smaller acquisition by buying TVA Medical in July 2018. It was a cash buyout with the financial terms not disclosed. Worldwide President of Peripheral Intervention at BD, Steve Williamson, stated the following on the acquisition of TVA Medical,

"The addition of TVA Medical allows BD to provide another innovative device to physicians who treat patients suffering from chronic kidney disease requiring hemodialysis. This technology is highly complementary to our Peripheral Intervention offerings, and we will continue to bring new technologies to market that improve our category-leading ESRD portfolio. This is a great example of our continued strategy to use tuck-in acquisitions to advance category leadership."

Q3 2018 earning takeaways

This was another phenomenal quarter for BD. It is not common for a company to make two large acquisitions in a four year period and not have any hick-ups in its earnings.

Revenue: All three business segments had mid-single revenue growth in the third quarter; medical +5.7%, life science 5.6% and interventional +5.1%.

Full year revenue guidance was increased on a consolidated basis. Two of the three business segments increased their revenue guidance, one segment did not change their revenue guidance.

EPS: The lower end of the full year EPS guidance was revised upwards due to operational efficiencies, realized synergies and an increase in full year revenue guidance. Theat is evident from the table below which comes from the BD earnings presentation. The table isolates the changes in guidance from this quarter from the previous quarter.

Debt: The company took on a significant amount of debt to finance the C.R. Bard acquisition. With synergies forecast to be fully realized around 2020, the pay down of the debt will not be an issue. But for now Moody's did downgrade the status of the debt Ba1, which is also known as junk bonds. The status will likely change shortly. During the earnings call, Chief Financial Officer Christoper Reidy stated,

I'll also point out that as of June 30 our gross leverage ratio declined to 4.2 times, reflecting the paydown of approximately $400 million of debt. We are on target to achieve our commitment to deleverage to below 3 times over three years.

Dividend history

The chart below shows a 29 year history of the dividend payout and how it has grown year-over-year. The chart shows how the dividend has slowed in recent years because of a change in strategy of the capital deployment. Capital was reserved for acquisitions.

Impact on dividend

The company has a lot of room to grow its dividend since the dividend payout ratio is very low at 27.2%. That speaks volumes to the company being conservative in growing the dividend to make acquisitions, and the accretive nature of the major acquisitions that were made.

There has been a significant amount of consolidation in the medical technology and diagnostics industry. It appears that BD will continue to focus on smaller acquisitions due to what potential acquisitions are left. Assuming that acquisitions over the next few years will be smaller, with a dividend payout ratio of 27.2% and free cash flows increasing, we anticipate much larger increases in the dividend payout.

While both major acquisitions, Carefusion and C.R. Bard, are both accretive, the full benefit of the improvement in free cash flows has not been realized yet. Care fusion was purchased four years ago, and 2018 will be the first full year of seeing cost synergies from this acquisition. It will take a couple more years before the full impact of the C.R. Bard acquisition is realized. On the Q2 2018 earnings presentation in May, the management team presented the synergies of the two acquisitions are anticipated at $650 million. Prior to the acquisitions, the EBITDA was $2.08 billion. This represents a 31% impact from the 2013 EBITDA, the year prior to Carefusion acquisition.

Conclusion

While a dividend yield of 1.21% and a dividend payout that only grew 2.7% from 2017 to 2018 might scare away dividend growth investors. But with a dividend payout ratio that is extremely low at 27.2%, that was kept low in previous years because they were shopping for large acquisitions, the company has a lot of room to grow its dividend. Some of the reasons to expect rapid increase in the dividend payout are:

Company is likely done looking to purchase large companies. They bought two in the last four years, and while they might want to acquire another, the industry has seen a lot of consolidation and it is very likely there is not much left that would make sense.

The company will now focus on smaller acquisitions that take less cash to complete. We saw this in July 2018 when they purchased TVA Medical.

Synergies from both large acquisitions have not been fully realized; Carefusion synergies to be fully realized end of 2018 and C.R. Bard in 2020.

Earnings have improved over previous guidance, resulting in the company increasing the guidance.

All business segments performing very well, revenue growing mid-single digit.

Earnings call highlighted operating efficiencies along with the synergies that are improving gross margins.

Debt is a short-term concern. Long-term not an issue because of the success the company has experienced with its acquisitions working out very well for overachieving free cash flows.

