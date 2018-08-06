GM Can Pay More Than 4%

Re-evaluating the name reveals that the stock's 4% yield is attractive, but has failed to grow in the last few years.

General Motors (GM) has been a tough stock to navigate, but I am increasingly drawn in by its yield despite global auto headwinds. A yield greater than 4% with a stock that is trading near its 52-week low makes for quite the compelling initial investment case, but there are a few negatives surrounding GM’s dividend that might draw investor criticism. Additionally, relative to Ford, the stock yields less despite having a similar risk profile. The one caveat I will provide, however is that GM has a growth profile that is years ahead of that of Ford’s and I think it’s an excellent time to buy shares following the YTD dip.

What To Expect With GM’s Dividend

If you’re a current income investor, autos should consistently be on your radar because of the higher yields relative to the broader market. I have a couple of issues with GM’s dividend however. First, the growth of the dividend has been quite sub-par. They’ve had a $0.38 quarterly payout since 2015. A lack of dividend growth from such a critically important large-cap stock and S&P 500 constituent is rather disappointing.

This is all the more true when the company’s earnings profile has consistently improved. The company has doubled EPS since 2012 if I exclude 2017 financials because of tax reform one-offs. However, we haven't seen the dividend grow nearly as much. The one-year growth rate for the dividend is 0% and the three-year growth rate is front-loaded at 6.45%.

I think the statement “returning all available free cash flow to shareholders” is one of the worst I’ve seen in a while. It’s a false sense of alignment with shareholders and I’ll prove it quite easily. Take a look at LTM FCF of $6.7 billion. In 2017, that FCF was even higher at $8.86 billion. Thus, it’s a bit frustrating to see that the dividend payouts in those recent time frames were $2.19 billion and $2.2 billion respectively. While free cash flow is a more volatile metric, broadly speaking, than, say, net income, there’s no excuse as to why a powerhouse like GM can’t pay a higher dividend to its shareholders, especially to be on par with Ford (NYSE:F).

Another interesting point here is that on the Q2 earnings call the company guided to an adjusted automotive free cash flow target of roughly $4 billion, which is a significant contraction from 2017 (although, take that year with a grain of salt considering the one-time effects of tax reform). The payout ratio relative to the last twelve months and 2017 is going to look inflated, but purely because free cash flow is contracting.

Second, the company has a lower yield than that of Ford. Now, while some of this is a function of the weakness of the shares because of trade war talks, GM’s share price has also been weak YTD, down nearly 10%, so the 6.02% yield from Ford looks quite better. Ford is an excellent peer to use in evaluating GM because the stocks trade quite close and operates in nearly all the same verticals. However, I will say that looking at a regression, Ford is trading near its lowest level relative to GM in the last five years. So, the yield differential between GM and Ford may be slightly skewed to give Ford a larger advantage than what is actually warranted.

Even though investors may be coming up short relative to Ford in terms of the dividend, that doesn’t mean this still isn’t a good yield to add to your portfolio. Diversification is the name of the game in a heightened risk environment, judging by the increased base of the VIX, so you don’t want to be reliant on idiosyncratic risk.

I also think it’s worth considering what a dividend discount model implies for this stock. Using consensus assumptions for forward earnings, which currently implies an increase of 10% the next two years, as well as a full-year dividend of $1.52/share, I'm looking at an implied valuation of $66/share on conservative risk assumptions.

That means there's approximately 78% upside from the current level; however, investors should note a few things. First, I'm using a long-term growth rate of 10.7% for EPS, which is to be sustained over seven years. That's what consensus is currently implying, however there's certainly a chance this drops off, especially since the auto cycle saw a peak in late 2015, early 2016.

I could reduce the long-term growth rate to, say 5%, and that gives me a much more reasonable valuation at $41.35/share, which is about 10% upside. So, unless there's a significant contraction in earnings growth, which would likely be attributable to macro factors rather than idiosyncratic, there's a reasonable amount of upside in GM shares.

Don’t Want The Autos Risk?

The autos sector has taken a beating on the back of trade war concerns. While that sounds rather generic, it’s quite evident just by looking at these stocks’ performance, both down considerably YTD. My advice to those who want to take a long position do so by entering into a pair trade with Ford or a weaker auto stock.

Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) has outperformed GM and Ford this year, as it has had better deliveries and better sales, so I’d say Ford is a viable short end of the trade. This also helps investors to achieve a short in Ford without having to pay the 6% yield outright plus the normal cost of shorting Ford. Rather, it’ll be couple hundred basis points extra to compensate for the yield gap.

In thinking about the situation fundamentally, there’s no great thesis as to how trade wars will play out. By now, all of us have spent too many days analyzing the Trump administration’s policy and trying to figure out what the President’s next move might be. After upping the ante to $200 billion worth of goods to be subject to tariffs, with autos naturally exposed, China has responded with $60 billion in tariffs. Until the situation diffuses, I expect auto stocks to be under pressure and that could be several quarters until a real decision is reached.

However, I am in the camp of investors believes that as soon as tariffs start to show up in economic data, e.g. GDP growth, that a decision will be reached rather quickly and auto stocks will see support. Until such time, however, I expect limited upside and do not expect stocks like GM to close the gap between their current and intrinsic value.

I’m also in the camp that believes GM – having more avenues for growth – will continue to outperform relative to Ford, despite the higher yield and technical factor of where the two trade relative to each other. Let’s think about the large theme “future of mobility.”

This is something GM has been focused on for a few years now and the SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) investment into the Chevy Cruise line goes a long way towards furthering that goal. The investment of $2.25 billion provides significant validity to a tech-forward company like GM and investors need to realize it is this type of endeavor that makes it the preferable auto name to own, especially relative to Ford.

As a final point, normally, I’d discuss valuation, but auto stocks have some of the most esoteric valuations in the market. GM trades at 6x forward earnings with a 17% FCF yield. Similarly, Ford trades at 7x earnings. Fiat Chrysler trades the cheapest at 4.6x earnings, but there is no dividend yield, which primarily explains the discount. These stocks cannot be benchmarked to the broader equity market for the simple reason that the valuation gap doesn't close with major equity indexes.

Seeing these stocks re-rate above 9x earnings is quite rare and I'd be inclined to sell on that valuation. The only valuation point that I will make is that the gap between GM and Ford, which is relatively large given how small these P/E ratios are, is unwarranted based upon GM's forward initiatives and I think the gap should close.

Conclusion

Investors should realize that the auto sector right now is challenged by the ongoing trade disputes between China and the United States. If this headwind wasn't in place, what I think you have with GM is an undervalued, tech-focused automaker with a long-term vision and the right leadership. The dividend isn't all that high quality, despite the yield itself being well above the market average, due to a lack of a higher payout ratio. However, this is because the company is investing now more for the future, so perhaps a catch-up is in order. I like the shares here and I think any further dip warrants buying.

