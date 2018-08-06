Manning & Napier: Asset Manager Adrift

Mannning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE: MN, or the ‘Company’) is a small independent investment management firm that provides a range of investment solutions through separately managed accounts, mutual funds and collective investment trust funds. Founded in 1970 its offers equity and fixed income portfolios as well as a range of blended or multi asset portfolios such as lifecycle funds and exchange-traded fund (ETF)-based portfolios. Its clients are mostly institutional (401k plans, pension plans, Taft-Hartley plans, endowments and foundations) and high net worth (HNW) individuals.

MN is an owner run investment firm that has floated a minority stake to investors. In reality it is adrift. Its capital structure holds back any meaningful share price appreciation, investment underperformance has led to strong client outflows, its profitability is declining, there is no articulated vision nor client value proposition. Nonetheless, the dividend yield is attractive, although with questionable sustainability, and there are some early signs that the latest investment performance has improved which might lead to better client inflows.

Although I prefer to put forward clear investment calls, most of the times I stay away from a stock if I cannot see a clear or substantial probability of being directionally right. This is one of those occasions that I wanted to share and give some perspective on. MN came on my radar from its low headline P/B and P/E metrics (that however are not adjusted for the minority interests as I will detail later). I don’t see MN as a short position (yet) as some of the headwinds above don’t clearly outweigh the solid financial position and current dividend yield of MN. For a long position there are no catalysts (yet) that support long term re-rating potential such as positive client inflows.

So to save you time you can stop reading here or continue for some of the key investment considerations regarding MN. Before doing so however I allow myself to say a few words on MN’s shareholder structure, the understanding of which I consider a prerequisite to taking any position (long or short as the case may be) in the Company.

Convoluted Shareholder and Capital Structure

On November 18, 2011 MN completed an initial public offering (IPO) of 13,583,873 of its Class A shares and became the sole managing member of the Manning & Napier Group, LLC and its subsidiaries (the “MN Group”), a holding company for the investment management businesses conducted by its operating subsidiaries. MN’s economic interest in the Class A units of the MN Group represented ~13.8% as per YE 2011. Since MN has sole voting power in and controls all the business and affairs of the MN Group, it consolidates the financial results of the MN Group and records a noncontrolling interest for the economic interest in the MN Group held by Manning & Napier Holdings, LLC and Manning & Napier Capital Corporation, LLC. Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest on the statements of operations represents the portion of earnings or loss attributable to the economic interest in the MN Group held by the noncontrolling members. Noncontrolling interest on the statement of financial condition represents the portion of net assets of the MN Group held by the noncontrolling members.

The noncontrolling shareholders are primarily William (Bill) Manning, co-founder of Manning & Napier, and 47 other employee-stockowners in the MN Group. In the abovementioned IPO these shareholders monetized basically a 13.8% economic interest in the MN Group; the net proceeds from the IPO were $154.4m from which $105.7m was used to purchase Class A units in the MN Group from the noncontrolling interests.

At the time of IPO, the shareholder structure was as follows.

From the 10Q filing for 1Q18 a similar diagram can be taken which shows a slightly higher ownership of MN in the Class A units of the MN Group, 18.2%.

What happened is that prior or at the IPO date a so-called Exchange Agreement was entered into by which the noncontrolling members in MN Group can exchange their Class A units in MN Group, at the election of MN, in: ((i)) cash (based on the market value of the MN stock), or ((ii)) Class A shares in MN. The 10K from 2011 is a 658-page document so there is some detail in the back!

When I speak about noncontrolling interest in MN this is technically correct from an accounting perspective. In reality MN is still controlled by the original shareholders prior to the IPO, William Manning to be specific and to a far lesser extent other employee-owners, through their direct ownership in MN and indirect ownership through the MN Group.

So the thing to understand here is that MN holds a minority stake in the MN Group that it fully consolidates and then backs out with accounting adjustments.

Now let me quickly run you through my investment considerations for MN.

This stock is cheap. On a P/B (FY17) basis MN is trading at 0.27x, which however is roughly in line with a low return on equity ((RoE)) for FY17 of ~2.2%. It has a high dividend yield (LTM as at 2Q18) of ~10.8% based on the recent share price of $2.95 but the cash dividend per share has come down significantly over the last years from $0.72 over FY14 to $0.32 over the LTM as at 2Q18. Considering the continued reductions in AuM, and thereby earnings potential, the current dividend yield is not sustainable if the AuM trend is not reversed. So cheap for a good reason.

Note that MN is financially sound, it does not have financial debt, rather it has a cash balance of $78.3m (excluding $70.4m of investment securities that can be considered highly liquid) based on the FY17 position. There is no financial distress.

The capital structure is complicated. MN effectively has written put options to the noncontrolling shareholders in the MN Group for them to exchange their shares in MN Group for cash or MN shares, which jeopardizes the ongoing dividend yield to the MN shareholders. I compare it with a share buy-back where the Company is a forced buyer. The cash balance and investment securities on MN’s balance sheet are therefore primarily aimed at satisfying any exercise of these put options (through the exchange process to noncontrolling interest holders). In the period 2012 – 2017 more than $100m has been paid to noncontrolling interest holders through this exchange mechanism, as see in the cash flow statements. This is a value detractor as this cash could have been shared on a pro rata basis to all investors as dividend for example.

FY17 FY16 FY15 FY14 FY13 Purchase of Class A units of M&N Group, LLC -9,802 -16,135 -37,720 -32,401 -7,413

Considering the agreements put in place at the time of the IPO my view is that the noncontrolling interest holders can exchange the remainder of their units after the sixth anniversary of the IPO (looking at page 226 of the 2011 10K specifically), so as of 4Q17, which creates an immediate pressure on any cash dividend available to the other MN shareholders.

Investment underperformance. MN has mostly underperformed over the last 10 years (on a year-to-date, 1 year, 3 year, 5 year, and 10 year basis respectively relative to its benchmarks) in its the three main funds that constitute ~55% of its AuM (specifically the portfolios Long Term Growth, Core Non-U.S. Equity, and Growth with Reduced Volatility). 2Q18 year-to-date performance across the AuM spectrum looks encouraging. If this is more sustained across the portfolios, then this is a clear signal that the client value proposition can be more actively monetized leading to client inflows.

Consistent recent client outflows and declining AuM. Client outflows ($83.2bn) over the period from 2012 to date have almost been twice that of client inflows ($44.2bn). Worse even, if it were not for positive market movements and acquisitions MN would hardly have any AuM left as of 2Q18. Together with the investment performance and the fact that markets have been benign mostly since 2012 make MN especially exposed to potential market downturns, in which case I expect client outflows to accelerate.

Amounts in $m Cumulative 2012-2Q18 AuM opening balance 40,200 Client inflow 44,178 Client outflow (83,205) Acquired (disposed) assets 2,521 Market appreciation (depreciation) 19,143 AuM ending balance 22,838

To be fair MN historically had a strong growth in AuM, also partly driven by client inflows.

YE basis AuM (amount in $m) 1999 6,900 2000 6,900 2001 6,500 2002 6,400 2003 7,800 2004 9,800 2005 11,300 2006 14,700 2007 18,800 2008 16,200 2009 28,271 2010 38,842 2011 40,200 2012 45,209 2013 50,826 2014 47,802 2015 35,442 2016 31,683 2017 25,113 2Q18 22,838

There seems to be a solid correlation between the MN share price development and the revenues which are basically a function of the AuM (and also but to a lesser extent in MN`s case: pricing and mix).

In my view any re-rating of MN will need to come from the ability to attract net new clients, period.

No distinctive signature. MN does not have a distinctive strength in distribution nor a strong brand presence that drives clients to the front door. There is a focus on the direct channel through a ~50 people strong sales and distribution team that is responsible for 75% of the AuM related to separately managed accounts (that constitute 2/3 of MN’s AuM). Increasingly in asset management I believe it will be smaller and focused, or larger and a one-stop-shop approach. In the middle of the spectrum, where I see MN more, there is less room to be long term successful.

Declining profitability. I calculated MN’s net revenues (management fees minus distribution costs) as a share of AuM per year end ((YE)) 2017 to be 69 bps, well above the global industry average of ~27bps, consistent with previous years and driven by strong pricing on the active strategies. On the costs side however the cost / AuM ratio (with cost defined as all costs minus distribution costs) in 2017 was 49bps, versus a global average of ~17bps, and increased sharply for MN from 2016. In my view this has been a key driver of the announced headcount cuts in the 2Q18 earnings call, a reduction by ~40 positions that should lead to ~$6m in annual cost savings.

Let’s not forget that a further $1bn drop in AuM would reduce the management fee income from MN by ~$7m (~70 bps), this would mean more cost actions to keep the current earnings level. It is easier to lose AuM quickly than reduce costs.

Industry headwinds. Much has been said here already by other professionals on pricing pressure, ETFs, robo-investing, regulation etc. I won’t try to rehash something I think you should read, which is the BCG 2018 Global Asset Management report.

Lack of clarity. All in all the engagement with the community seems to be good but I personally lack a vision or commitment to be great. This is a highly personal taste but I can live without an habitual vision of greatness, in this instance. More importantly is the lack of clarity on certain topics, an example form the 2Q18 earnings call:

“Looking ahead, the next phase of our plan is continued focus on our growth initiatives and enhancing our IT infrastructure. We expect that this will include investment in new systems and outsourced solutions that will be more scalable than our existing proprietary systems. Updating our performance reporting system is a top priority under our plan, and a good example of where an outsourced industry standard solution will be a better alternative for reporting performance to our clients and other distribution partners in our current systems. We are planning a ramp-up spending on these initiatives starting in the second half of 2018 and into 2019. But the P&L impact will likely lag from that timing as many of these costs will be capitalized and depreciated over the next several years.”

Conclusion

In MN there is no clear buy or sell conclusion at this point in time for me. Some things look good and other not so good, all in all it doesn’t warrant a position I am willing to take. A material client flow, market appreciation / depreciation, or change in investment performance could change my mind. Since I don’t have a crystal ball I stick on the side-line on MN for now.

